Who Is Kang Chan-hee? Kang Chan-hee is a South Korean actor and singer, known for his versatile performances in both television dramas and as a member of the K-pop group SF9. He began his career as a child actor, steadily building a reputation for his expressive acting. His breakthrough moment arrived with his impactful role as Hwang Woo-joo in the critically acclaimed 2018–2019 JTBC series Sky Castle, which garnered high viewership ratings and brought him widespread recognition. Chan-hee’s portrayal in the series solidified his status as a notable young talent.

Full Name Kang Chan-hee Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (177 cm) Net Worth $3 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity South Korean Education Daejeon Dunwon Elementary School, Sanghyeon Middle School, School of Performing Arts Seoul Mother Park Seol-hee Siblings Kang Suk-hee

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Seo-gu, Daejeon, South Korea, Kang Chan-hee grew up with his mother Park Seol-hee and a younger brother, Kang Suk-hee. He developed an early interest in the performing arts. He attended Daejeon Dunwon Elementary School and Sanghyeon Middle School before graduating from the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where he honed his skills in stage arts.

Notable Relationships Kang Chan-hee has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus has largely remained on his burgeoning careers in acting and music. He has no children and has not publicly disclosed any partners.