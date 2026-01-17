Kang Chan-hee in a navy blazer and white graphic t-shirt posing against a plain gray background.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kang Chan-hee

Born

January 17, 2000

Died
Birthplace

Seo-gu, Daejeon, South Korea

Age

25 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Kang Chan-hee?

Kang Chan-hee is a South Korean actor and singer, known for his versatile performances in both television dramas and as a member of the K-pop group SF9. He began his career as a child actor, steadily building a reputation for his expressive acting.

His breakthrough moment arrived with his impactful role as Hwang Woo-joo in the critically acclaimed 2018–2019 JTBC series Sky Castle, which garnered high viewership ratings and brought him widespread recognition. Chan-hee’s portrayal in the series solidified his status as a notable young talent.

Full NameKang Chan-hee
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (177 cm)
Net Worth$3 million
NationalitySouth Korean
EthnicitySouth Korean
EducationDaejeon Dunwon Elementary School, Sanghyeon Middle School, School of Performing Arts Seoul
MotherPark Seol-hee
SiblingsKang Suk-hee

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Seo-gu, Daejeon, South Korea, Kang Chan-hee grew up with his mother Park Seol-hee and a younger brother, Kang Suk-hee. He developed an early interest in the performing arts.

He attended Daejeon Dunwon Elementary School and Sanghyeon Middle School before graduating from the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where he honed his skills in stage arts.

Notable Relationships

Kang Chan-hee has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. His focus has largely remained on his burgeoning careers in acting and music.

He has no children and has not publicly disclosed any partners.

Career Highlights

Kang Chan-hee’s acting career took off with his role in the 2018–2019 JTBC series Sky Castle, where his performance as Hwang Woo-joo earned critical praise and contributed to the drama’s significant success and high ratings. He has also appeared in numerous other dramas, including “Signal” and “True Beauty”.

As a singer, Chan-hee debuted in October 2016 as a main dancer and rapper with the K-pop boy group SF9, following their pre-debut activities in NEOZ School. SF9 has released multiple albums and singles, achieving recognition in the music industry.

He also gained early recognition for portraying the younger version of characters in dramas like “The Innocent Man” and made his musical debut in TVXQ’s “Balloons” music video at age seven.

