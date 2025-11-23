Who Is Miley Cyrus? Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her evolving artistry and image reinventions. Her impactful work often fuses pop, rock, and country influences. She first rose to public attention as Miley Stewart in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which created a profitable franchise. Her portrayal solidified her as a teen idol.

Full Name Miley Ray Cyrus Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $160 million Nationality American Education Armstrong Acting Studio Father Billy Ray Cyrus Mother Tish Cyrus Siblings Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Christopher Cody Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Noah Cyrus

Early Life and Education Born Destiny Hope Cyrus in Franklin, Tennessee, Miley Cyrus grew up with her parents, country star Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. Her godmother is music icon Dolly Parton. Cyrus took singing and acting lessons at the Armstrong Acting Studio in Toronto. She landed early acting roles in her father’s television series Doc and in the film Big Fish.

Notable Relationships Miley Cyrus was married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, her co-star from The Last Song, from 2018 until their divorce was finalized in 2020. Their on-again, off-again relationship spanned several years before marriage. Cyrus has no children. She has not publicly confirmed another relationship since her divorce.