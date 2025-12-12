Fans Call Out Sydney Sweeney’s Natural Beauty Claim With Side-By-Side Photos As Evidence

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s attempt to shut down long-standing plastic surgery rumors has sparked a fresh wave of backlash online, after the actress insisted she has “never had any work done” during a Truth Serum interview.

What started as a candid response to a beauty-rumor prompt quickly grew into a debate across social media, where viewers began posting side-by-side photos as supposed proof Sweeney was lying. Others, however, have remained on the Euphoria actress’ side.

Sweeney insisted that she never had any work done because she is afraid of needles

Sydney Sweeney smiling with styled blonde hair and natural beauty highlighted at an event with dark background.

Image credits: Jay Dixit/Wikimedia

Sydney Sweeney’s Truth Serum segment opened with her co-star in The Handmaid, Amanda Seyfried, asking, “What is one beauty rumor about yourself that you want to debunk right now?”

Sweeney’s response was direct: “I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

Sydney Sweeney showcasing natural beauty with styled hair and makeup in a dressing room setting with clothing in the background

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Seyfried countered with a tease: “But it’s really effective once you get older. I’m telling you right now.”

Sweeney didn’t budge. She clarified that critics were comparing photos of her at twelve years old to professionally styled images at 26, which would obviously show a lot of difference.

Sydney Sweeney with long wavy hair shown in side-by-side photos addressing natural beauty and cosmetic work claims.

Image credits: Allure/YouTube

“You can not compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course, I’m going to look different. Everybody on social media is insane,” Sweeney said.

She also highlighted a detail in her appearance that proved she never had work done. According to Sweeney, her face is asymmetrical thanks to a wakeboarding accident that required 19 stitches near her eye.

Sydney Sweeney says she’s never gotten anything injected into her face because she’s scared of needles, but Amanda joked that there’s medication for that, and told her to call her whenever she’s ready to get something done. pic.twitter.com/M1XmJcsdL9 — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) December 5, 2025

“If I did it, guys, my face would be even. Like, one eye pulls more than the other… it feels like my eye pulls just a little differently,” she explained.

Sweeney also stated that she is looking forward to aging naturally. “I’m going to age gracefully,” she said, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

Fans pushed back after the Euphoria actress denied ever having cosmetic work

Comment calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim, referencing side-by-side photos as evidence.

Side-by-side photos of Sydney Sweeney highlighting fans calling out her natural beauty claim.

Image credits: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images / Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Netizens, however, were not fully convinced. One commenter wrote: “Well, she’s clearly lying. Just admit it and say, yeah, I’ve had a tweak here and there, my body so what! But to lie just makes you seem more stupid.”

Another viewer dismissed her explanation entirely, focusing on her chest: “Nobody’s looking at her face. The big plastic grapefruits on her chest get all the attention.”

Side-by-side photos of Sydney Sweeney used by fans to call out her natural beauty claim with visual evidence.

Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images / Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On Entertainment Tonight’s Instagram post, which featured a side-by-side comparison of Sweeney today from before, commenters zeroed in on her lips, which seemed to have changed over the years.

“The lips give her away,” one wrote, while another stated, “She definitely had lip filler and a nose job.”

Screenshot of a social media comment disputing Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos as evidence

Screenshot of a social media comment calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos as evidence.

Sydney Sweeney smiling in red devil costume at party, with fans questioning her natural beauty claim in side-by-side photos.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Still, others insisted that people would respond to Sweeney far better if she just admitted to having cosmetic enhancements.

“She should just own up to it, and hope she ages all natural, like Pamela Anderson or Gillian Anderson. Those two ladies are natural perfect role models. They care for their skin well after they had work done in their early years,” the commenter wrote.

Sweeney has become the center of a racial debate following her participation in a controversial ad

Sydney Sweeney smiling outdoors, showcasing natural beauty in soft lighting with a blurred background.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

The scrutiny around Sydney Sweeney’s looks wasn’t the only spotlight following her into 2025. Earlier this year, she became the center of an unexpected internet firestorm when American Eagle released a denim campaign built around a cheeky play on words between “jeans” and “genes.”

While the brand intended the tagline to be a lighthearted pun, the whole campaign quickly spiraled into accusations of promoting eugenics, with critics calling it a coded “racialized dog whistle.”

The backlash was immediate and intense, even as American Eagle stood firmly behind the ad.

Comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim, mentioning cosmetic procedures and photo comparisons.

Sydney Sweeney showcasing natural beauty with long wavy hair and minimal makeup in a white textured outfit indoors.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

While Sweeney didn’t directly address the controversy during an interview with Variety, the outlet noted that she seemed to gesture toward the uproar when she reflected on how easily people project personas onto her. “I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said.

She explained that labels attached to her, especially those tied to her appearance, often miss the reality of who she is off-screen. “So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s*x symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” Sweeney said.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Sydney Sweeney’s appearance on social media

Screenshot of a social media comment challenging Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photo evidence.

Screenshot of a comment discussing fans calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty with side-by-side photo evidence.

Side-by-side photos sparking debate among fans on Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing reactions to Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos.

Side-by-side photos sparking debate as fans call out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim online discussion.

Comment on social media post questioning Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty with side-by-side photo evidence.

Comment stating a person was lying, shared as part of fans calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos.

Comment on lip appearance questioning Sydney Sweeney’s natural beauty claim with side-by-side photo evidence discussion.

Comment on social media post discussing Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos as evidence.

User comment defending Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim, discussing makeup impact with side-by-side photos as evidence.

Comment praising Sydney Sweeney for embracing her natural beauty despite haters, highlighting fans calling out natural beauty claim.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing fans calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos.

Comment from social media user discussing fans calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos.

Comment on social media post saying a lot of jealous girls in response to fans calling out Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim with side-by-side photos.

Side-by-side photos used by fans to call out Sydney Sweeney’s natural beauty claim as evidence of her looks.

Comment thread screenshot discussing fans calling out Sydney Sweeney’s natural beauty claim with side-by-side photo evidence.

Fan comment discussing Sydney Sweeney's natural beauty claim and changes in lips and nose over time as evidence.

