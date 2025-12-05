“We Can Tell”: Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumors With Angry Rant

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney pushed back harder than ever against long-running plastic surgery rumors after being asked to debunk a beauty myth about herself on Allure’s Truth Serum.

In a moment that quickly turned unexpectedly raw, the actress shut down speculation about her face and made it clear she has “never had any work done.” Her frustration sparked a wave of reactions from viewers who have watched her features become a constant target of critics online.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney firmly denied plastic surgery in a candid moment on Allure’s Truth Serum.

The actress revealed she’s “so scared of needles” and explained the real reason for her eye asymmetry.

Viewers flooded the comments, defending her natural features and pushing back at years of online speculation.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Sydney Sweeney’s comments about her appearance turned unexpectedly raw

Sydney Sweeney posing in silver dress at holiday event, addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry response.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sweeney appeared in Allure’s Truth Serum alongside The Handmaid co-star Amanda Seyfried.

The clip opened with the prompt: “What is one beauty rumor about yourself that you want to debunk right now?” Amanda Seyfried looked at Sweeney and urged her to go for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeney didn’t hesitate.“I mean, I’ve never had any work done. I’m so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

Two women seated at a table with blue cocktails, one looking thoughtful, the other addressing plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: Allure

Seyfried laughed and jumped in with the opposite energy. “But it’s really effective once you’re an adult. I’m telling you right now,” she said.

Sweeney didn’t budge. “I feel way too scared of needles,” she said. She also threw some shade at netizens who kept comparing her current look to her appearance when she was still a teenager.

“Guys, you can’t compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m gonna look different! Everyone on social media is insane,” Sweeney said.

Sydney Sweeney speaking on rumors, denying plastic surgery in a red top against a blue background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Allure

Seyfried kept the tone playful, offering imaginary emotional support. “I’ll call you and give you a little Ativan, and you’ll be so excited. But you don’t need it yet.”

Sweeney responded, “No, if I did it, guys, my face would be even…”

She then revealed that she’s been dealing with slight asymmetry since childhood. “Like, one eye pulls more than the other,” Sweeney said.

Sydney Sweeney breaking silence on plastic surgery rumors with an emotional and angry response in a close-up portrait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Allure

“When I was younger, I had a wakeboarding accident right here, and I got 19 stitches. So it feels like my eye pulls just a little differently.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens reacted to Sydney Sweeney’s confession in a variety of ways

Sydney Sweeney says she’s never gotten anything injected into her face because she’s scared of needles, but Amanda joked that there’s medication for that, and told her to call her whenever she’s ready to get something done. pic.twitter.com/M1XmJcsdL9 — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) December 5, 2025

A rush of viewer reactions followed the clip, with many insisting they always knew she was natural. One person kept it brutally simple: “We can tell.”

Others praised her for refusing to conform to Hollywood’s beauty standards. One comment read, “I’m not a fan of Sydney Sweeney, but I admire that she’s natural. I’m so sick of everyone having the same face, teeth & body.”

Screenshot of a Twitter reply with a short comment amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors and an angry rant discussion.

Image credits: ChartJLo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user responding with an angry rant on plastic surgery rumors about Sydney Sweeney.

Image credits: vxobxny

ADVERTISEMENT

Some comments turned protective and emotional. “Sydney does not need any work done at all ever, she’s absolutely perfect the way she is. Amanda should have told her that.”

A few viewers interpreted Amanda Seyfried’s teasing in the most dramatic way possible, joking, “Amanda basically said, You’re scared of needles? Don’t worry, girl, I’ve got a starter pack ready whenever you’re done being natural.”

Sydney Sweeney posing in an elegant embellished dress, addressing plastic surgery rumors with a strong response.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there were those still shocked by her denial, not out of judgment, but because of how normalized injectables have become. “Nowadays, it is unbelievable that she didn’t inject anything into her face.”

Sweeney shared similar sentiments to Variety in late October. “I’m going to age gracefully,” she said.

Sydney Sweeney became the center of controversy earlier this year due to a tagline

Sydney Sweeney smiling in a black belted coat against a reddish wall, addressing plastic surgery rumors confidently.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

The scrutiny around Sweeney’s looks isn’t the only thing that has followed her in 2025. Earlier this year, she became the center of an internet firestorm when American Eagle released a denim ad built around the play on words between “jeans” and “genes.”

The campaign was meant to be cheeky, but critics accused the brand of promoting eugenics and sending out a “racialized dog whistle.” The backlash was instant and intense, though American Eagle stood firmly behind the ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post reacting to Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors with skepticism about her need for injections.

Image credits: musicluvr504

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user Trishaa urging people never to touch their face amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors discussion.

Image credits: Trishaaa_xoxo

While Sweeney didn’t directly address the controversy during her Variety interview, the outlet noted that she seemed to hint at the uproar when she reflected on how people often project personas onto her.

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney smiling at an event, addressing plastic surgery rumors in a confident and candid manner.

Image credits: JoshPopov/Wikimedia

She added that labels attached to her, especially those focused on her appearance, often miss the truth of who she is.

“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” Sweeney said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweeney said she hopes her confidence encourages other women to feel comfortable claiming their own space in the world.

“I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens shared their thoughts on Sydney Sweeney’s comments about her appearance on social media

Screenshot of a tweet showing Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry rant online.

Image credits: lifehoeson

Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry response.

Image credits: tooboredfornow

User tweet reacting to plastic surgery rumors, questioning societal views on women with work done or tattoos aging gracefully.

Image credits: Concrete_Josh

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Sydney Sweeney and plastic surgery rumors involving botox.

Image credits: vincesaidso

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Sydney Sweeney, addressing plastic surgery rumors with strong language about aging naturally.

Image credits: Dalink28

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors and an angry social media rant.

Image credits: Whchna2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney responding to plastic surgery rumors with an angry rant in a social media post.

Image credits: geokonic__

Tweet from TrendNewsReport Entertainment stating Sydney Sweeney responds to plastic surgery rumors with confidence and natural beauty.

Image credits: TrendNewsViral

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply defending Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors with an angry tone.

Image credits: thecheeries

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors, praising her natural appearance and individuality online.

Image credits: Playboistas

Screenshot of a tweet from Sydney Sweeney's fan account responding positively amid plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: sydneyssource

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural queen comment.

Image credits: freddie_delrey

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors with an assertive message.

Image credits: kingofvio

Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with a supportive comment.

Image credits: JasonHahn1974

Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery and addressing plastic surgery rumors related to Sydney Sweeney with an angry tone.

Image credits: tkulogo

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user Julie B. replying with a supportive message about success and self-pride amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: jadeblueangel39

ADVERTISEMENT