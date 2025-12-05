Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“We Can Tell”: Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumors With Angry Rant
Sydney Sweeney speaking passionately against plastic surgery rumors, wearing a red top with long wavy hair on blue background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“We Can Tell”: Sydney Sweeney Breaks Silence On Plastic Surgery Rumors With Angry Rant

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
1

27

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney pushed back harder than ever against long-running plastic surgery rumors after being asked to debunk a beauty myth about herself on Allure’s Truth Serum

In a moment that quickly turned unexpectedly raw, the actress shut down speculation about her face and made it clear she has “never had any work done.” Her frustration sparked a wave of reactions from viewers who have watched her features become a constant target of critics online.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney firmly denied plastic surgery in a candid moment on Allure’s Truth Serum.
  • The actress revealed she’s “so scared of needles” and explained the real reason for her eye asymmetry.
  • Viewers flooded the comments, defending her natural features and pushing back at years of online speculation.
BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Sydney Sweeney’s comments about her appearance turned unexpectedly raw

    Sydney Sweeney posing in silver dress at holiday event, addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry response.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in silver dress at holiday event, addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry response.

    Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

    Sweeney appeared in Allure’s Truth Serum alongside The Handmaid co-star Amanda Seyfried.

    The clip opened with the prompt: “What is one beauty rumor about yourself that you want to debunk right now?” Amanda Seyfried looked at Sweeney and urged her to go for it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sweeney didn’t hesitate.“I mean, I’ve never had any work done. I’m so scared of needles, you have no idea.”

    Two women seated at a table with blue cocktails, one looking thoughtful, the other addressing plastic surgery rumors.

    Two women seated at a table with blue cocktails, one looking thoughtful, the other addressing plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: Allure

    Seyfried laughed and jumped in with the opposite energy. “But it’s really effective once you’re an adult. I’m telling you right now,” she said.

    Sweeney didn’t budge. “I feel way too scared of needles,” she said. She also threw some shade at netizens who kept comparing her current look to her appearance when she was still a teenager. 

    “Guys, you can’t compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course I’m gonna look different! Everyone on social media is insane,” Sweeney said.

    Sydney Sweeney speaking on rumors, denying plastic surgery in a red top against a blue background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney speaking on rumors, denying plastic surgery in a red top against a blue background.

    Image credits: Allure

    Seyfried kept the tone playful, offering imaginary emotional support. “I’ll call you and give you a little Ativan, and you’ll be so excited. But you don’t need it yet.”

    Sweeney responded, “No, if I did it, guys, my face would be even…”

    She then revealed that she’s been dealing with slight asymmetry since childhood. “Like, one eye pulls more than the other,” Sweeney said.

    Sydney Sweeney breaking silence on plastic surgery rumors with an emotional and angry response in a close-up portrait.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney breaking silence on plastic surgery rumors with an emotional and angry response in a close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Allure

    “When I was younger, I had a wakeboarding accident right here, and I got 19 stitches. So it feels like my eye pulls just a little differently.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens reacted to Sydney Sweeney’s confession in a variety of ways

    A rush of viewer reactions followed the clip, with many insisting they always knew she was natural. One person kept it brutally simple: “We can tell.”

    Others praised her for refusing to conform to Hollywood’s beauty standards. One comment read, “I’m not a fan of Sydney Sweeney, but I admire that she’s natural. I’m so sick of everyone having the same face, teeth & body.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with a short comment amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors and an angry rant discussion.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with a short comment amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors and an angry rant discussion.

    Image credits: ChartJLo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user responding with an angry rant on plastic surgery rumors about Sydney Sweeney.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user responding with an angry rant on plastic surgery rumors about Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: vxobxny

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some comments turned protective and emotional. “Sydney does not need any work done at all ever, she’s absolutely perfect the way she is. Amanda should have told her that.”

    A few viewers interpreted Amanda Seyfried’s teasing in the most dramatic way possible, joking, “Amanda basically said, You’re scared of needles? Don’t worry, girl, I’ve got a starter pack ready whenever you’re done being natural.”

    Sydney Sweeney posing in an elegant embellished dress, addressing plastic surgery rumors with a strong response.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in an elegant embellished dress, addressing plastic surgery rumors with a strong response.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And then there were those still shocked by her denial, not out of judgment, but because of how normalized injectables have become. “Nowadays, it is unbelievable that she didn’t inject anything into her face.”

    Sweeney shared similar sentiments to Variety in late October. “I’m going to age gracefully,” she said.

    Sydney Sweeney became the center of controversy earlier this year due to a tagline

    Sydney Sweeney smiling in a black belted coat against a reddish wall, addressing plastic surgery rumors confidently.

    Sydney Sweeney smiling in a black belted coat against a reddish wall, addressing plastic surgery rumors confidently.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    The scrutiny around Sweeney’s looks isn’t the only thing that has followed her in 2025. Earlier this year, she became the center of an internet firestorm when American Eagle released a denim ad built around the play on words between “jeans” and “genes.”

    The campaign was meant to be cheeky, but critics accused the brand of promoting eugenics and sending out a “racialized dog whistle.” The backlash was instant and intense, though American Eagle stood firmly behind the ad.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post reacting to Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors with skepticism about her need for injections.

    Social media post reacting to Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors with skepticism about her need for injections.

    Image credits: musicluvr504

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Trishaa urging people never to touch their face amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors discussion.

    Tweet by user Trishaa urging people never to touch their face amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors discussion.

    Image credits: Trishaaa_xoxo

    While Sweeney didn’t directly address the controversy during her Variety interview, the outlet noted that she seemed to hint at the uproar when she reflected on how people often project personas onto her. 

    “I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney smiling at an event, addressing plastic surgery rumors in a confident and candid manner.

    Sydney Sweeney smiling at an event, addressing plastic surgery rumors in a confident and candid manner.

    Image credits: JoshPopov/Wikimedia

    She added that labels attached to her, especially those focused on her appearance, often miss the truth of who she is.

    “So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” Sweeney said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Sweeney said she hopes her confidence encourages other women to feel comfortable claiming their own space in the world. 

    “I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Sydney Sweeney’s comments about her appearance on social media

    Screenshot of a tweet showing Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry rant online.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry rant online.

    Image credits: lifehoeson

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry response.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with an angry response.

    Image credits: tooboredfornow

    User tweet reacting to plastic surgery rumors, questioning societal views on women with work done or tattoos aging gracefully.

    User tweet reacting to plastic surgery rumors, questioning societal views on women with work done or tattoos aging gracefully.

    Image credits: Concrete_Josh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Sydney Sweeney and plastic surgery rumors involving botox.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Sydney Sweeney and plastic surgery rumors involving botox.

    Image credits: vincesaidso

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Sydney Sweeney, addressing plastic surgery rumors with strong language about aging naturally.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Sydney Sweeney, addressing plastic surgery rumors with strong language about aging naturally.

    Image credits: Dalink28

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors and an angry social media rant.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors and an angry social media rant.

    Image credits: Whchna2025

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney responding to plastic surgery rumors with an angry rant in a social media post.

    Sydney Sweeney responding to plastic surgery rumors with an angry rant in a social media post.

    Image credits: geokonic__

    Tweet from TrendNewsReport Entertainment stating Sydney Sweeney responds to plastic surgery rumors with confidence and natural beauty.

    Tweet from TrendNewsReport Entertainment stating Sydney Sweeney responds to plastic surgery rumors with confidence and natural beauty.

    Image credits: TrendNewsViral

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply defending Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors with an angry tone.

    Screenshot of a social media reply defending Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors with an angry tone.

    Image credits: thecheeries

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors, praising her natural appearance and individuality online.

    Tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors, praising her natural appearance and individuality online.

    Image credits: Playboistas

    Screenshot of a tweet from Sydney Sweeney's fan account responding positively amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Sydney Sweeney's fan account responding positively amid plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: sydneyssource

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural queen comment.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with a natural queen comment.

    Image credits: freddie_delrey

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors with an assertive message.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Sydney Sweeney amid plastic surgery rumors with an assertive message.

    Image credits: kingofvio

    Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with a supportive comment.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney addressing plastic surgery rumors with a supportive comment.

    Image credits: JasonHahn1974

    Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery and addressing plastic surgery rumors related to Sydney Sweeney with an angry tone.

    Tweet discussing cosmetic surgery and addressing plastic surgery rumors related to Sydney Sweeney with an angry tone.

    Image credits: tkulogo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user Julie B. replying with a supportive message about success and self-pride amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors.

    Twitter user Julie B. replying with a supportive message about success and self-pride amid Sydney Sweeney plastic surgery rumors.

    Image credits: jadeblueangel39

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    sydney sweeney

    27

    1

    27

    1

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who care? Her body, her choice. Can we stop analysing every piece of work women have had done?

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who care? Her body, her choice. Can we stop analysing every piece of work women have had done?

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT