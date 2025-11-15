ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing the internet agrees on, it’s that Sydney Sweeney seems to attract viral storms effortlessly.

Part of it is her roles, several of which feature layered, emotionally volatile characters who leave a strong impression and spark robust discourse. Part of it is her personality, as she seems both down-to-earth and intimidating at times, and somehow always meme-able.

Highlights An AI-generated “stuck in an elevator with Sydney Sweeney” post has gone viral on X, sparking a wave of memes and reactions among netizens.

The post featured Sydney in her headline-making look at Variety’s "Power of Women" gala, where she wore a long, sheer silver crystal gown that highlighted her figure.

Fans are revisiting why Sydney consistently becomes a viral lightning rod, from her roles to her real-life activities.

A huge part of this, of course, is the elephant in the room. Sydney Sweeney is very attractive, and she does not seem to be ashamed to lean into her looks. This became a cultural flashpoint when she was featured in American Eagle’s advertising campaign, which blew up the internet.

The campaign centered on the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” which, of course, was a play on the words “genes” and “jeans.”

Considering that Sweeney is an actress with conventionally attractive Caucasian features, the ad sparked an explosion of angry comments, reactions, and debates, with some critics arguing that she is promoting eugenics or white supremacy.

Others accused her of using her figure and appearance to promote jeans. She later addressed this somewhat in a Variety interview, when she acknowledged the idea that she is perceived as a s*x symbol.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said. “So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s*x symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’”

Today, it is evident that the internet projects a lot onto her, which is exactly why a single fictional elevator scenario can spiral into collective chaos.

This time, it wasn’t even an actual event, but an AI-generated elevator image shared by X user Matt Pinner, who posted the now-viral scenario question: “You’re stuck in an elevator with Sydney Sweeney. What’s your first move?”

The AI-generated image featured Sydney Sweeney’s dress at Variety’s Power of Women gala, where she stepped out in one of her boldest red carpet looks to date.

During the event, Sweeney wore a sheer, shimmering silver dress that instantly became one of the night's biggest fashion moments, according to ELLE.

Image credits: Matt_Pinner

Designed by Christian Cowan and Elias Matso, the floor-length crystal gown was part of their spring 2026 collection and featured a scooped neckline, mid-length sleeves, a twisted cinched waist, and a lace-up back that showcased her figure.

She went fully committed to the look’s airy transparency, opting to go braless with n*de underwear and pairing the gown with diamond drop earrings, EFFY rings, and a freshly chopped blonde bob.

At the event, she delivered an emotional tribute to boxer Christy Martin, whom she portrays in the film Christy.

“I know what it feels like to be underestimated, to have people define you before you’ve had a chance to define yourself,” she said. “Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t look loud sometimes… sometimes it’s just about getting back up again and again.” She continued, “Playing her taught me that surviving isn’t the end of the story; it’s the beginning of reclaiming it.”

Needless to say, within hours, the post ignited a wildfire of memes, jokes, fan fantasies, and thousands of replies debating everything from etiquette to adrenaline-fueled panic.

