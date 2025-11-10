ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s new GQ interview has sparked dozens of memes. Particularly, it was her unbothered facial expression when asked about her controversial jeans ad that gave netizens plenty to joke about.

In case you missed it, back in July the actress starred in an American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” that used the word “jeans” as a play on “genes.” 

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the 28-year-old says in the ad. 

Because Sydney is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman, many viewers interpreted the campaign as promoting ideas of genetic superiority. 

The controversy intensified after Donald Trump publicly supported Sydney, who is reportedly a registered Republican, calling the ad “fantastic.”

The backlash prompted the company to issue a statement, clarifying that the campaign “is and always was about the jeans,” not genetic superiority.

However, until her GQ interview, Sydney had remained silent about the ad, focusing instead on promoting her film Christy.

During the November 4 interview, the Euphoria star was asked multiple times about the ad, including claims that it promoted racist ideas tied to white genetic superiority.

“I just want to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically,” the interviewer said, as Sydney stared back unemotionally. The star declined to apologize, responding only, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

She added, “I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans.”

The response was praised by some as Sydney standing her ground and refusing to validate a meaning they believe was never there. Her critics, however, viewed her comments as confirmation that she is “uneducated” about the US political climate and unwilling to speak out against racism.

Here are some of the best memes inspired by Sydney’s viral reaction.

#1

Elon Musk Joins The Conversation

Screenshot of Sydney Sweeney in a meme from her controversial interview, edited with a Santa hat and holiday text.

    #2

    No Age Limit For A Crown

    Meme referencing Sydney Sweeney's interview with a Burger King crown, highlighting the no age limit for a crown joke.

    #3

    Same Topic, Different Reactions

    Sydney Sweeney making various expressions in a meme about wheels on a shopping cart, from a controversial interview.

    #4

    Meme²

    Two women reacting emotionally while Sydney Sweeney looks unimpressed during a controversial interview turned meme moment.

    #5

    What They Really Wanted To Say

    Two women in an outdoor setting with text captions, part of Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview meme.

    #6

    A Lot Can Change In Five Years

    Split image meme showing a woman in 2020 looking distressed and Sydney Sweeney in 2025 with a neutral expression.

    #7

    The Exact Same Expression

    Two women in conversation, one smiling and the other serious, referencing Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview meme.

    #8

    “What’s The Meaning Behind Your Name?”

    Two women in conversation outdoors, featuring a meme referencing Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview.

    #9

    Life Imitating Art

    Meme images featuring Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview reactions paired with popular internet meme characters.

    #10

    And Then, The Internet Worked Its Magic...

    Two women laughing outdoors, depicting Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview turning into a hilarious new meme.

    #11

    "Watch Me"

    Woman in a red football jersey and beer helmet responding to a conversation, meme inspired by Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview.

    #12

    An Unbothered Raccoon

    Split image of a raccoon with facial expression resembling Sydney Sweeney, highlighting a popular funny meme format.

    #13

    Eye-Tracking Heatmap

    Sydney Sweeney in two interview screenshots with colorful meme-style heatmap overlay effects.

    #14

    Tip Not Included

    Split image showing a tip selection screen with percentages and Sydney Sweeney during an interview that inspired a viral meme.

    #15

    Sydney, The Aristocrat

    Three women in vintage 18th-century attire standing confidently, representing Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview meme.

    #16

    Millennial vs. Gen-Z Stare

    Sydney Sweeney's controversial interview face turned into a viral hilarious new meme on social media.

    #17

    We Still Haven’t Figured Out What “6–7” Means Either

    Two-panel meme featuring a confused woman and a serious Sydney Sweeney during a controversial interview conversation.

    #18

    Mesmerized By Sydney

    Four-panel meme showing Sydney Sweeney with various facial expressions from her controversial interview viral online.

    #19

    A Question That Haunts Sydney At Night

    Sydney Sweeney in a controversial interview with a humorous meme overlay discussing a Lord of the Rings reference.

    #20

    Sydney Sweeney Has Great Memes

    Meme featuring Sydney Sweeney from her controversial interview, sparking hilarious reactions and viral internet trends.

