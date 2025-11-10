ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s new GQ interview has sparked dozens of memes. Particularly, it was her unbothered facial expression when asked about her controversial jeans ad that gave netizens plenty to joke about.

In case you missed it, back in July the actress starred in an American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” that used the word “jeans” as a play on “genes.”

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the 28-year-old says in the ad.

Image credits: GQ

Because Sydney is a blonde-haired, blue-eyed white woman, many viewers interpreted the campaign as promoting ideas of genetic superiority.

The controversy intensified after Donald Trump publicly supported Sydney, who is reportedly a registered Republican, calling the ad “fantastic.”

The backlash prompted the company to issue a statement, clarifying that the campaign “is and always was about the jeans,” not genetic superiority.

However, until her GQ interview, Sydney had remained silent about the ad, focusing instead on promoting her film Christy.

Image credits: GQ

During the November 4 interview, the Euphoria star was asked multiple times about the ad, including claims that it promoted racist ideas tied to white genetic superiority.

“I just want to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically,” the interviewer said, as Sydney stared back unemotionally. The star declined to apologize, responding only, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear.”

She added, “I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans.”

Image credits: americaneagle

The response was praised by some as Sydney standing her ground and refusing to validate a meaning they believe was never there. Her critics, however, viewed her comments as confirmation that she is “uneducated” about the US political climate and unwilling to speak out against racism.

