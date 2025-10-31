Designer Reveals Secrets Behind Sydney Sweeney’s Gravity-Defying Dress That Left Fans Speechless

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria and Anyone But You star, made jaws drop at the Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event on Wednesday night (October 29) after stepping onto the red carpet in a daring silver mesh gown that appeared to leave nothing to the imagination.

The 28-year-old actress shimmered under the camera flashes as she posed in a figure-hugging piece that clung to every contour of her body, specially her chest area which showed no signs of underwear.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney went viral after attending the Variety Power of Women event in a gravity-defying dress.

The dress was meticulously designed to hold her figure without the use of underwear.

The designers behind the piece revealed the secrets behind its creation.

The dress, a collaboration between celebrity designers Christian Cowan and Elias Matso, immediately went viral for its design. But what the cameras captured was only half the story.

While Sweeney’s look appeared impossibly delicate and effortless, it was, in truth, the result of painstaking craftsmanship and a few well-kept secrets of the trade.

RELATED:

The fashion designer responsible for Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying Variety dress revealed the secrets behind its construction

Sydney Sweeney wearing a designer gravity-defying dress with shimmering fabric and elegant draping standing against a plain wall.

Share icon

Image credits: eliasmatso

ADVERTISEMENT

At first glance, the dress seemed to hang loosely over Sweeney’s body, while at the same time clinging to her silhouette like wet fabric.

But the illusion of fragility was deliberate. Hidden beneath the metallic draping was a tightly constructed corset that shaped her figure and allowed her to appear braless without sacrificing support.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a silver gravity-defying designer dress with intricate mesh fabric and ruched detailing at an event.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

The corset extended from Sweeney’s hips to just below her bust, creating a cinched-in waist and subtle lift. The result was the classic hourglass form, given definition by the materials used by Matso.

The designer draped layers of crystal mesh, each hand-sewn and shaped to fit the steel bones beneath.

Model wearing a shimmering silver gown with intricate back lace-up details, showcasing Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress design.

Share icon

Image credits: eliasmatso

ADVERTISEMENT

“The corsets are so important in all the dresses as it keeps all the draping in place,” Matso explained. “It’s basically a bodysuit corset with a dress built around it. Without the actual tightness of the corset, it loses the illusion [of the waist].”

The dress was entirely handmade and created with the specific model’s proportions in mind

this dress was beautiful christian cowan ss26 pic.twitter.com/7YM7iW1l5X — zed (@mattscouture) September 14, 2025

The story of Sweeney’s gown began months earlier in New York, where Matso was completing his first major collaboration under Cowan’s mentorship. The piece was one of five custom dresses designed for Cowan’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, each entirely handmade.

For six weeks, Matso allegedly spent up to 13 hours a day in the studio working on the pieces.

Sydney Sweeney in a gravity-defying designer dress posing on the green carpet at a Variety Lifetime event.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

ADVERTISEMENT

The mesh was hand-sewn onto the steel-boned corset, section by section, to keep the shape from collapsing. He adjusted the draping manually and reinforced the seams to maintain tension across the fabric.

According to reports from the show, Matso personally laced the models into the dresses to make sure the fit was exact.

Comment reading Today’s Marilyn Monroe by user jenny_rod304z with profile picture in black and white. Designer secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s dress.

Share icon

Comment on social media by ropealda expressing disagreement, discussing the timing of an event or action.

Share icon

Model wearing a gravity-defying dress designed with laces and corset details, showcasing innovative fashion design secrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: eliasmatso

ADVERTISEMENT

The crystal mesh was draped over a flesh-toned base to create the illusion of transparency while concealing the corset beneath. The mesh was anchored to the steel bones, ensuring the gown held its form no matter how Sweeney or the runway models moved.

Sweeney helping the design go viral marked a major career boost for rising designer Elias Matso

Fashion designer adjusting the laced back of Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress on a mannequin in a studio.

Share icon

Image credits: eliasmatso

Sweeney choosing to wear the gown granted both designers a form of publicity money can’t buy, particularly for 23-year-old Elias Matso, whose career is still in its early stages.

Close-up of the designer’s intricate lacing and shimmering fabric on Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress details.

Share icon

Image credits: eliasmatso

Matso graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York earlier this year and began collaborating with Christian Cowan after catching his attention online.

Cowan first reached out to congratulate him on being featured in Dazed Magazine, a recognition that led to a full-fledged mentorship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elias Matso (@eliasmatso)

Before that, Matso had already dressed Alicia Keys for her headline performance at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, marking his first major celebrity commission.

He is currently completing a term at Polimoda in Florence, where he’s expanding his skills in couture craftsmanship and sustainable materials.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a silver gravity-defying dress, showcasing designer secrets at a formal event backdrop.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

Christian Cowan, on the other hand, has been a mainstay in international fashion for nearly a decade. A graduate of the London College of Fashion with a foundation year at Central Saint Martins, Cowan broke into the spotlight in 2014 when Dazed Magazine featured one of his designs for Lady Gaga.

Since then, he has collaborated with celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Lil Nas X.

Comment on social media discussing the design of Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress, mentioning a simple bra improvement.

Share icon

Model wearing a gravity-defying silver mesh dress backstage, showcasing designer secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s iconic look.

Share icon

Image credits: christiancowan

While many fans, especially those interested in fashion, praised the gown for its craftsmanship and construction, others argued it revealed too much and crossed the line of good taste.

“Stunning.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the dress

Comment on social media post questioning accusations of sexualization, related to designer revealing secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s dress.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying designer dress with fire emoji.

Share icon

Comment on social media platform by user amandacaverett criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress, sparking fan reactions online.

Share icon

Comment on social media questioning the role of stylists in helping with wardrobe, related to designer secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress.

Share icon

Comment text reading Aren’t stylists supposed to help with wardrobe, highlighting designer secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress.

Share icon

Comment on a social media post praising Marilyn Monroe’s appearance, shown in a casual user interface with heart icon.

Share icon

Designer revealing secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress that amazed fans at a glamorous event.

Share icon

Comment praising Sydney Sweeney’s confidence and style, highlighting the impact of her gravity-defying dress.

Share icon

Comment praising Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress, highlighting its stunning and beautiful design.

Share icon

Comment on a social media post expressing mixed feelings about Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress and its impact on empowerment.

Share icon

Comment on social media praising Sydney Sweeney's gravity-defying dress, highlighting its glistening and iconic style moment.

Share icon

Comment on social media post asking if someone created the design, expressing surprise and admiration with heart and clapping emojis.

Share icon

Social media post discussing empowering women, focusing on Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress secrets revealed by designer.

Share icon

Comment praising Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress as empowering and dreamy with heart and awe emojis.

Share icon

Comment on social media post criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress, revealing designer secrets and fan reactions.

Share icon

Comment section showing a user named hajrudinbeg commenting Beautiful but unnecessary on a post about Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress.

Share icon

Designer revealing secrets behind Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying dress with stunning details and fan reactions.

Share icon