Designer Reveals Secrets Behind Sydney Sweeney’s Gravity-Defying Dress That Left Fans Speechless
Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria and Anyone But You star, made jaws drop at the Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event on Wednesday night (October 29) after stepping onto the red carpet in a daring silver mesh gown that appeared to leave nothing to the imagination.
The 28-year-old actress shimmered under the camera flashes as she posed in a figure-hugging piece that clung to every contour of her body, specially her chest area which showed no signs of underwear.
The dress, a collaboration between celebrity designers Christian Cowan and Elias Matso, immediately went viral for its design. But what the cameras captured was only half the story.
While Sweeney’s look appeared impossibly delicate and effortless, it was, in truth, the result of painstaking craftsmanship and a few well-kept secrets of the trade.
The fashion designer responsible for Sydney Sweeney’s gravity-defying Variety dress revealed the secrets behind its construction
Image credits: eliasmatso
At first glance, the dress seemed to hang loosely over Sweeney’s body, while at the same time clinging to her silhouette like wet fabric.
But the illusion of fragility was deliberate. Hidden beneath the metallic draping was a tightly constructed corset that shaped her figure and allowed her to appear braless without sacrificing support.
Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison
The corset extended from Sweeney’s hips to just below her bust, creating a cinched-in waist and subtle lift. The result was the classic hourglass form, given definition by the materials used by Matso.
The designer draped layers of crystal mesh, each hand-sewn and shaped to fit the steel bones beneath.
Image credits: eliasmatso
“The corsets are so important in all the dresses as it keeps all the draping in place,” Matso explained. “It’s basically a bodysuit corset with a dress built around it. Without the actual tightness of the corset, it loses the illusion [of the waist].”
The dress was entirely handmade and created with the specific model’s proportions in mind
The story of Sweeney’s gown began months earlier in New York, where Matso was completing his first major collaboration under Cowan’s mentorship. The piece was one of five custom dresses designed for Cowan’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, each entirely handmade.
For six weeks, Matso allegedly spent up to 13 hours a day in the studio working on the pieces.
Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison
The mesh was hand-sewn onto the steel-boned corset, section by section, to keep the shape from collapsing. He adjusted the draping manually and reinforced the seams to maintain tension across the fabric.
According to reports from the show, Matso personally laced the models into the dresses to make sure the fit was exact.
Image credits: eliasmatso
The crystal mesh was draped over a flesh-toned base to create the illusion of transparency while concealing the corset beneath. The mesh was anchored to the steel bones, ensuring the gown held its form no matter how Sweeney or the runway models moved.
Sweeney helping the design go viral marked a major career boost for rising designer Elias Matso
Image credits: eliasmatso
Sweeney choosing to wear the gown granted both designers a form of publicity money can’t buy, particularly for 23-year-old Elias Matso, whose career is still in its early stages.
Image credits: eliasmatso
Matso graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York earlier this year and began collaborating with Christian Cowan after catching his attention online.
Cowan first reached out to congratulate him on being featured in Dazed Magazine, a recognition that led to a full-fledged mentorship.
Before that, Matso had already dressed Alicia Keys for her headline performance at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival, marking his first major celebrity commission.
He is currently completing a term at Polimoda in Florence, where he’s expanding his skills in couture craftsmanship and sustainable materials.
Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison
Christian Cowan, on the other hand, has been a mainstay in international fashion for nearly a decade. A graduate of the London College of Fashion with a foundation year at Central Saint Martins, Cowan broke into the spotlight in 2014 when Dazed Magazine featured one of his designs for Lady Gaga.
Since then, he has collaborated with celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, and Lil Nas X.
Image credits: christiancowan
While many fans, especially those interested in fashion, praised the gown for its craftsmanship and construction, others argued it revealed too much and crossed the line of good taste.
“Stunning.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the dress
Either someone at BP has a crush, or her publicist is paying them a lot of money for this constant coverage.
If you watch The Voyeurs you can clearly see she needs no help from a dress
Really, gravity-defying? Everything here follows gravity in plain sight.
