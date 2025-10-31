Sydney Sweeney’s Most Provocative Red-Carpet Looks of All Time
Red carpets are where fashion meets bold self-expression, and Sydney Sweeney has never shied away from making a statement.
From daring sheer gowns to plunging necklines that turn every head in the room, the actress continues to redefine red-carpet glam with her risqué sense of style.
Most recently, her sheer look at Variety’s Power of Women event stirred major online debate, with some fans praising her boldness while others straight-up called it “inappropriate.”
Here’s a look at Sydney Sweeney’s 15 most provocative and unforgettable red-carpet moments of all time.
Variety's 2025 Power Of Women
Sydney Sweeney made a provocative entrance at Variety’s Power of Women event held at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on October 29, 2025.
She was honored as one of the magazine’s cover stars, with Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis also in attendance.
For the star-studded evening, the Euphoria actress wore a bold metallic sheer dress by Christian Cowan from his Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
The mesh fabric formed a completely see-through silver chainmail gown featuring a twisted waist design, scoop neckline, and lace-up back detail, leaving little to the imagination as she ditched any undergarments.
Sweeney styled the look with diamond drop earrings, a sleek wavy blonde bob, bronzy makeup, and a nude lip.
However, netizens weren’t impressed, as many slammed the 28-year-old for lacking “class.”
One user wrote, “I don’t want to see your ni**les. I have my own. Most of us do!”
“Love Sydney but really she needs a new stylist. Another miss. She looks so uncomfortable…”
Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024
While attending the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars after-party, held in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024, Sydney paid homage to two of Hollywood’s most glamorous leading ladies.
The prestigious event followed the Academy Awards, celebrating the best in film with a night renowned for its star-studded guest list and high-fashion moments.
For the occasion, the 28-year-old channeled both Marilyn Monroe and Angelina Jolie in an archival Marc Bouwer gown once worn by Jolie herself at the 2004 Oscars.
The bone-white silk gown featured a plunging halter neckline that bared her midriff, a ruched waist, and a fluid skirt that trailed behind her.
She accessorized with diamond necklaces and studs from Messika, a matching shawl, and platform heels by Piferi.
Completing her look, Sydney styled her blonde bob in soft waves reminiscent of Monroe’s signature hair and opted for dewy makeup with champagne-toned eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip.
"Reality" New York Screening
Sweeney made a sultry statement at the New York screening of Reality, held at the Museum of Modern Art on May 16, 2023.
The HBO biopic, based on the true story of whistleblower Reality Winner, featured the actress in the lead role.
For the occasion, Sydney stunned in a black strapless Schiaparelli gown from the Spring/Summer 2023 haute couture collection by Daniel Roseberry.
The dress featured sheer panels running down the sides, crafted from ruffled black silk chiffon, cotton tulle, and velvet trim.
She kept her accessories minimal, allowing the intricate design of the gown to take center stage, and styled her blonde hair in loose, textured waves.
To complete the look, Sydney opted for bold black eyeliner, soft eyeshadow, and a natural lip, adding an edgy touch to her overall glam.
Australia Premiere Of 'Anyone But You'
Sydney made a bold appearance at the premiere of her romantic comedy Anyone But You, held at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia, on December 18, 2023.
The star-studded event marked one of the film’s major international premieres, drawing significant media attention not only to the project but also to the lead actors, Sweeney and Glen Powell.
For the premiere night, she wore a pale yellow Givenchy Spring/Summer 2024 two-piece set featuring micro shorts and a bralette.
The look was completed with a sheer draped top with an open back, a plunging neckline, and a knee-high slit.
She finished her outfit with Jimmy Choo platform sandals and sparkling Givenchy 4G crystal earrings.
For her makeup, Sydney opted for pale pink eyeshadow, matching lipstick, and loose shoulder-length cascading waves.
“Looks like she’s caught in a fishing net.. I hate it so much!” expressed one user.
Another critic wrote, “Main actress out here in SHEIN, I don't understand why these dresses are popular.”
MET Gala 2025
Sydney made a dazzling statement at the 2025 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025.
The annual fashion event, co-hosted this year by Euphoria star Colman Domingo, once again brought together the biggest names in film, fashion, and art.
The actress used the occasion to pay tribute to Hollywood icon Kim Novak.
She stunned in a custom beaded and fringed Miu Miu gown inspired by Novak’s outfit from the 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare.
The floor-length gown featured a fitted silhouette, a keyhole cutout at the bust, and retro-style cap sleeves. The ensemble shimmered with head-to-toe sequins, fringe detailing, and a metallic clasp accentuating the neckline.
She completed the look with her signature glam, glossy skin, soft lashes, and a sleek, gelled, vintage-inspired hairstyle.
Notably, the original version of Sweeney’s gown has a cinematic legacy of its own, as Novak first wore it in The Legend of Lylah Clare, while legendary actress Joan Crawford donned it three decades earlier in Dorothy Arzner’s 1937 film The Bride Wore Red.
People's Choice Awards 2024
Sweeney turned heads at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where stars gathered to celebrate the year’s best in film, television, music, and pop culture.
At the event, hosted by actor Simu Liu, Sydney was an absolute vision in red.
The Madame Web star stunned in a sleek Mônot gown featuring a deep V-neckline and halter-style fit that beautifully accentuated her figure before flowing elegantly to the floor.
The back of the dress had a daring slit up the middle, revealing her matching red open-toe heels and a chic crossed-back design.
For her styling, Sydney wore her signature honey-blonde locks in a sleek blowout with curtain bangs, paired with a bold smokey eye and soft peach-toned lips.
Completing the look were glazed French tip nails, statement silver earrings, and a selection of silver rings on her right hand.
However, one displeased fan wrote about her clothing choice, “People close your eyes! She be doing too much!”
“She’s not a classy one for sure..”
Venice International Film Festival 2024
Sydney brought timeless elegance to the 2024 Venice Film Festival, one of cinema’s most prestigious global events celebrating artistry and fashion, held annually in Venice, Italy.
The star-studded festival welcomed several of Hollywood’s finest, but it was Sydney who stole the spotlight with her showstopping Armani Privé look at the Armani Beauty dinner event.
The Euphoria actress dazzled in a black gown featuring an intricately embroidered semi-sheer floral bodice, a structured peplum waistline, and a voluminous pleated skirt that flowed with effortless grace.
Delicate crystal embellishments added a subtle shimmer to the ensemble, perfectly complementing her De Beers jewelry, including diamond rings and a diamond-encrusted watch.
Her blonde locks were styled into soft, side-swept waves that framed her face beautifully, while her makeup featured luminous skin, a rosy blush, and a glossy peach lip.
Styled by her longtime collaborator Molly Dickson, Sydney’s look seamlessly blended old-school Hollywood glamour with a modern couture twist.
Glaad Media Awards 2024
Sydney Sweeney looked like Hollywood royalty at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 14, 2024.
The prestigious event celebrates media achievements that fairly and accurately represent the LGBTQ+ community and their stories across film, television, journalism, and music.
For the occasion, the Eden star opted for a silky powder-blue Miu Miu gown with a plunging scoop neckline, giving an eyeful of her cleavage.
The floor-length attire also featured a structured bodice and a subtle train, with a silver crystal-embellished undergarment beneath the corset.
She accessorized minimally with a diamond tennis necklace, matching studs, and several diamond rings from Brilliant Earth.
Her soft, rosy makeup and choppy, wavy blonde bob completed the classic yet modern look.
Armani Beauty X Harper's Bazaar Dinner
The Immaculate star turned heads at the 73rd Berlinale Film Festival, held in Berlin, Germany, on February 18, 2023.
The prestigious event, known as one of Europe’s “Big Three” film festivals alongside Cannes and Venice, celebrates global cinema and artistic innovation.
Armani Beauty marked its first official partnership with the festival by co-hosting a star-studded Armani Beauty x Harper’s Bazaar dinner at a private art museum in the city.
For the glamorous evening, Sydney exuded edgy elegance in a sleeveless black Armani gown featuring intricate sheer detailing.
The top half of the dress was crafted from see-through black fabric embroidered with sparkling embellishments, while the skirt flowed elegantly to her ankles with layers of beaded sheer fabric that shimmered under the lights.
She completed her look with black tights, closed-toe heels, and minimal jewelry, including a rhinestone bracelet, silver earrings, and a delicate ring.
Her blonde hair was styled in soft waves with a side part, while her makeup featured a thin black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, a hint of blush, and a bold deep red lip.
Emmys After-Party 2022
Sweeney stepped out in a racy outfit at the HBO after-party following the Emmy Awards on September 12, 2022, held at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
The celebration honored Euphoria’s big win earlier that evening in three different categories, including Outstanding Drama Series.
For the occasion, Sydney arrived in a striking forest-green Versace fitted dress that featured asymmetric cutouts at the torso and shoulder, along with built-in nylon opera gloves in a matching shade.
A glossy strap connected the upper and lower sections of the look, adding a bold architectural touch.
Sydney kept her accessories minimal, letting her glamorous makeup take center stage with a sultry smoky eye and a neutral lip.
Her sleek, shoulder-length bob was softly curled outward at the ends, giving the overall look a polished finish.
New York Premiere Of 'Anyone But You'
The blonde bombshell dazzled at the New York premiere of Anyone But You, held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023.
The event marked one of the film’s most anticipated U.S. red carpet appearances, with Sydney and her co-star Glen Powell turning heads as they promoted their on-screen chemistry in the rom-com.
For the occasion, Sydney literally shone in a sheer, crystal-encrusted custom Miu Miu gown featuring delicate straps and a black belt that cinched her waist.
Underneath, she wore a matching bodysuit that offered a subtle contrast to the glittering embellishments cascading throughout the dress.
She completed her look with strappy metallic silver sandals and Fred Leighton jewelry, including black diamond earrings, a diamond ear cuff, and stacked rings.
Her hair was styled in an elegant ballerina bun with softly curled tendrils framing her face, and a baby-pink manicure adorned with small white crystals topped it all off.
Lacma Art + Film Gala 2022
Sweeney graced the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022, one of the city’s most prestigious events, wearing a whimsical blush pink gown from Giambattista Valli’s Fall 2022 couture collection.
Each year, the gala raises funds to support the museum’s mission of integrating film more deeply into its curatorial programs, while uniting leading figures from art, film, fashion, and entertainment to celebrate creativity and honor influential contributors in both fields.
The actress’s ensemble featured voluminous rose-shaped embellishments around the sleeves, a daring deep V-neckline, and a delicate pleated overlay that flowed elegantly from top to bottom.
She paired the romantic look with pink stockings and silver sequined platform heels, adding a subtle touch of sparkle.
For makeup, she opted for rosy blush and a matte pink lip, perfectly complementing her gown’s soft tones, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun with a clean side part.
SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2025
Sweeney arrived at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival held in Savannah, Georgia, on October 27, 2025, an event recognized as the largest university-run film festival in the world, celebrating creativity and innovation in cinema.
Styled by Molly Dickson, the Stella McCartney number made her look both angelic and daring at the same time.
The design featured a fitted corset bodice with exposed boning, a one-shoulder neckline, and a voluminous micro skirt that accentuated her hourglass silhouette, while the sheer white fabric added a sensual touch.
The actress kept her accessories minimal with chalk-white pointed slingback heels, a diamond ring, and a softly wavy blonde bob.
Her makeup was equally elegant, rosy blush, a subtle cat eye, nude manicure, and a soft pink lip completed the look.
She even posed alongside her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet.
GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022
Sydney made a jaw-dropping appearance at GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year Awards, held in London on November 16, 2022.
The annual event honors influential figures across entertainment, fashion, and sports, celebrating those who made a significant cultural impact throughout the year.
For the occasion, the star embraced bold glamour in a black LaQuan Smith gown from the Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
The body-hugging maxi dress featured a turtleneck, asymmetrical long sleeves, and a statement silver breastplate that accentuated her cleavage and left part of her midriff exposed.
She accessorized the dramatic look with silver-studded earrings that perfectly matched the metallic detailing of her outfit.
Her brunette hair was styled in a messy high bun, while her makeup featured metallic and black eyeliner, adding a fierce finish to her avant-garde ensemble.
“I’m sorry but Sydney Sweeney dressing in a tight dress makes her less attractive. Attention seeking much?” commented one user.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2022
At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022, Sweeney debuted a fresh hairstyle, wearing her signature blonde waves styled with soft, wispy bangs.
For the glamorous evening, the Euphoria actress stunned in a lilac Miu Miu gown featuring a netted V-neck bodice adorned with sparkling crystals and a sleek silk column-style skirt.
The bodice created a semi-sheer illusion, with the star wearing a matching bodysuit underneath for a seamless finish.
The gown also featured a daring thigh-high side slit, adding some drama to the chic ensemble.
She completed the ensemble with silver sandal heels and purple-toned jewelry that beautifully complemented her outfit.
For makeup, Sydney opted for soft eyeliner and a neutral glossy lip with an orange undertone, while her hair was styled in a relaxed updo, with her new bangs framing her face effortlessly.
