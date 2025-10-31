ADVERTISEMENT

Red carpets are where fashion meets bold self-expression, and Sydney Sweeney has never shied away from making a statement.

From daring sheer gowns to plunging necklines that turn every head in the room, the actress continues to redefine red-carpet glam with her risqué sense of style.

Most recently, her sheer look at Variety’s Power of Women event stirred major online debate, with some fans praising her boldness while others straight-up called it “inappropriate.”

Here’s a look at Sydney Sweeney’s 15 most provocative and unforgettable red-carpet moments of all time.