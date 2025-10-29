Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney Divides Fans With Her World Series Game 4 Intro: “Who Invited You?”
Sydney Sweeney in a red dress posing in front of lighted frames during a World Series Game 4 event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Divides Fans With Her World Series Game 4 Intro: “Who Invited You?”

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Sydney Sweeney’s surprise appearance before Game 4 of the World Series has sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans sharply divided over her dramatic voiceover for Fox’s pregame coverage. 

The Euphoria star opened the broadcast with a cinematic monologue about “real winning,” just before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Toronto Blue Jays. Her participation in the event left some viewers questioning the choice and others praising her intro as bold and unexpected.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney voiced the World Series Game 4 intro on Fox, sparking mixed reactions from netizens online.
  • Some viewers questioned why the actress was chosen, while others praised her delivery and message.
  • The Euphoria star has faced public controversy in the past but remains one of Hollywood’s most talked-about talents.
    Sydney Sweeney’s participation was a glamorous surprise before the big game

    Image credits: Yousuf Baig

    On Tuesday night, just minutes before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Toronto Blue Jays, fans watching Fox were greeted not by a sports commentator, but by Sydney Sweeney. 

    Wearing a striking red mini dress and matching heels, the 28-year-old actress appeared in a cinematic segment meant to set the tone for the game.

    Image credits: Yousuf Baig

    “Why not roll out the red carpet and place their names exactly where they belong? High above the streets in shining lights,” she said as slow-motion footage of players flashed on screen.

    She continued, “Winning, real winning, isn’t polished. It’s bruised, it’s messy, it’s imperfect, it’s everything you can’t fake. It’s earned, it’s beautiful all on its own.” 

    Image credits: saritasmile_

    The short speech ended with her line, “Let’s just save the Hollywood for the ending. Welcome to Game Four of the World Series on Fox.”

    The actress was also spotted in the stands during the game, posting photos on Instagram with her friends and women’s boxing legend Christy Martin, the woman she portrays in her upcoming biopic Christy, according to Page Six.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Sydney Sweeney’s pregame video met mixed fan reactions on the internet

    Almost immediately after the broadcast, social media lit up with divided opinions

    Some viewers were confused about why Sweeney had been chosen to introduce the highly anticipated matchup.

    Image credits: dodgers

    “Why is Sydney Sweeney narrating the World Series Game 4 intro?” one user wrote. 

    Another echoed the sentiment, asking, “Sydney Sweeney ad for the World Series? Who invited you?”

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    A third viewer commented, “Why tf is Sydney Sweeney doing the World Series intro? That was a creepy a$$ tone of voice too.” 

    Others were more lighthearted but still skeptical, with one fan writing, “Sydney Sweeney monologue to open up Game 4 of the World Series in Los Angeles, that’s certainly a choice.”

    But amid the criticism came a wave of support

    “Why are there so many negative remarks? She’s an actor. Did she do something offensive?” one commenter asked. 

    Image credits: Getty/Ronald Martinez

    Another added, “I can watch baseball and beautiful women at the same time!”

    One fan praised the message itself, writing, “I thought what she said was absolutely true… but my favourite line was ‘You can’t fake it.’ 

    Image credits: MrGeraldWayne

    “Real winning is messy and fraught with emotion, anger, sadness, overwhelming joy, and unbelievable disappointment. It’s why we love sports.”

    Sydney Sweeney’s career has been under constant spotlight as of late

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Sweeney’s appearance comes at a time when the actress continues to be a lightning rod for public opinion. 

    Despite a string of acclaimed performances, her career has also become the focal point of controversies.

    Image credits: Yousuf Baig

    Over the past few years, social media debates about her off-screen life have surfaced, leading to speculation about her political affiliations and public image. 

    Back in 2022, Sweeney threw a birthday party for her mother that seemed MAGA-themed, complete with red hats that read “Make Sixty Great Again.” 

    At the time, some netizens took issue with the party’s theme, which seemed to reflect her apparent conservative politics.

    Earlier this year, she also found herself at the center of an American Eagle fashion campaign that drew criticism for its marketing angle. 

    Image credits: American Eagle

    The campaign featured Sweeney wearing the brand’s denim, with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

    The American Eagle caught a lot of backlash online, though some, such as United States President Donald Trump, praised it. 

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Sweeney was also later revealed to be a registered Republican in Florida. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Sydney Sweeney’s World Series intro on social media

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
