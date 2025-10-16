ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney redefined everyone’s “past bedtime” routine, giving a makeup masterclass that included touching up her assets.

The actress, 28, shared a video of herself getting glammed up for an outing, making fans gush, saying, “She’s the bright side of life.”

The video came amid reports of her romance becoming "serious" with Scooter Braun.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney shared a video of herself seemingly glamming up for a night out.

Her video included a contouring trick for her upper assets.

“The best makeup tutorial ever and I don’t even wear makeup,” one fan commented online.

The clip came amid reports of her romance becoming “serious” with Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney redefined everyone’s “past bedtime” routine with her recent video

Sydney Sweeney smiling at event wearing brown blazer and skirt, showcasing cleavage makeup trick in viral tutorial video.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney served contour goals as she posted a video of herself getting ready for a night out.

“Out past bedtime,” she wrote in the caption of the video, with Addison Rae’s hit Fame Is A Gun playing in the background.

The actress was dressed in a low-cut black corset top and was putting on some makeup on her chest area to finish off her flawless look.

Sydney Sweeney in a white robe demonstrating her cleavage makeup trick in a bright room with makeup tools nearby.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Fans showered her with compliments, calling her the “queen of beauty.”

"I want to look like her so bad," one said, while another said, "The best makeup tutorial ever and I don't even wear makeup."

“So gorgeous!!” one simply said.

“As a straight woman, I did not manage to focus on your makeup techniques,” said another.

Sydney Sweeney demonstrating cleavage makeup trick in a viral beauty tutorial video with makeup brush and foundation.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

“Prettiest woman on earth,” one fan declared.

“I have never wanted to ruin makeup more than I do right now…” another cheekily said.

One wrote, “You still look like a goddess.”

Sydney Sweeney demonstrating her cleavage makeup trick with a brush in a viral makeup tutorial video.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Comment on a viral makeup tutorial video showing a cleavage makeup trick, expressing disbelief that the application made no visible change.

Comment from Rayshiesty praising the best makeup tutorial ever, expressing surprise despite not wearing makeup.

While the Euphoria star is riding high on her Hollywood success, she has also been busy spending time with former music manager and entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

The pair attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities in Venice, Italy, earlier this year and have been spending time with each other since.

The Euphoria star has been spotted on several dates with her rumored beau, Scooter Braun

Young woman with flawless makeup and styled blonde hair posing against a floral textured background, showcasing cleavage makeup trick.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

“They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding,” an insider told People after the June wedding. “Syd was intrigued — Scooter’s a charmer. He’s confident, but also sweet and very attentive.”

“He’s not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention,” the source added.

Sydney Sweeney posing by a window in chic outfit showcasing cleavage makeup trick in a bright, scenic setting.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Instagram comment screenshot showing a user expressing confusion about why a cute person receives so much hate.

Instagram comment praising a celebrity as a queen with heart and crown emojis in response to a viral makeup tutorial video.

Sources initially claimed they were having a “casual” romance, but things seem to be heating up between them.

Scooter reportedly attended the star’s space-themed 28th birthday bash in Los Angeles in September.

Sources said Scooter attended her space-themed birthday bash last month

Sydney Sweeney applying makeup with a brush, showcasing her cleavage makeup trick in a viral makeup tutorial video.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Comment on social media post saying you don’t need to put on makeup, with emojis of a smiling face and a rose.

“He really, really likes her,” a source close to the two told Page Six earlier this month.

However, a partygoer at the birthday bash said the pair weren’t acting like a couple.

“It was a huge party and there were so many people there,” said the attendee, who has worked with the actress before. “She’s very private.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Comment praising a makeup tutorial video, highlighting it as the best makeup tutorial ever with a cleavage makeup trick.

Share icon



Over the last couple of months, the pair have been spotted on several dates in Los Angeles.

“It’s not a casual relationship. It’s game on, it’s full throttle,” a source told the outlet. “They are together.”

Sydney Sweeney smiling on a boat deck in casual wear, showcasing a natural look for best makeup tutorial ever.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

User coldasflake commenting "Hey Google, what is perfection?" with reply from Google saying "This" on social media post about best makeup tutorial ever

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a woman’s natural beauty, relevant to best makeup tutorial ever.

Another person close to Scooter claimed their romance didn’t appear to be a casual fling.

“I think anybody that goes public isn’t kidding around, right?” they asked.

Sydney Sweeney in a gold bikini and cowboy hat posing outdoors, highlighting her cleavage makeup trick in a viral video.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney/Instagram

The White Lotus star reportedly landed an offer in one of the most expensive Indian films slated to be made.

An Indian production company approached her with a mega-deal that talks big numbers, reports said.

Sydney Sweeney last night with Scooter Braun and some friends. pic.twitter.com/HGhAQM1SeQ — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) October 1, 2025

Sydney was offered a $47 million fee and an additional $13 million for extra sponsorship agreements.

The filming of the movie is expected to take place in London, Paris, Dubai, and New York.

Sydney Sweeney wearing sunglasses and stylish outfit, showcasing cleavage makeup trick in a casual public setting.

Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, £45million is an incredible sum,” a source told The Sun last month. “But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further.

The source noted that the film industry in India is “powerful and growing,” but no confirmation has been made about Sydney’s involvement in the film.

@tmz Sydney Sweeney’s digging in and locking eyes — she and new flame Scooter Braun were spotted on their very first public date night. 🎥: @backgrid_usa ♬ original sound – TMZ

“Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully,” the sources said.

“Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress,” they added.