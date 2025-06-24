Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mass Fury After Details Of Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding To Lauren Sanchez Are Released
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez dressed elegantly, capturing attention amid mass fury over lavish wedding details released.
Celebrities, News

Mass Fury After Details Of Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding To Lauren Sanchez Are Released

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are making their wedding dreams come true in the romantic, dreamy city of Venice. But not everyone is raising a toast to their love.

Protestors have joined the “No Space for Bezos” movement, while intense backlash has been simmering online over what is expected to be yet another excessive billionaire wedding.

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off their wedding festivities in Venice.
  • The couple has been facing intense backlash for what is expected to be yet another excessive billionaire wedding.
  • “IF YOU CAN RENT VENICE FOR YOUR WEDDING YOU CAN PAY MORE TAX,” screamed a giant banner that protestors displayed in the city.
  • Protesters even threatened to flood Venice’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to disrupt the wedding festivities.

Jeff was also reportedly forced to change one of the wedding events because of the protests.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off their wedding festivities in romantic Venice

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez posing together at a formal event amid mass fury over lavish wedding details.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    About two years after Jeff proposed to Lauren with a 30-carat ring, their wedding celebrations are expected to begin on Tuesday, June 24, in Venice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The multi-day affair will include big names on the guest list, such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss, and Joshua Kushner.

    Lauren’s friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as her fellow Blue Origin space crew members Katy Perry and Gayle King, are also expected to land a spot on the 200-strong guest list.

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smiling together outdoors wearing sunglasses and casual white outfits.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” Lauren’s older brother, Paul Sánchez, told TMZ in March 2025, making a reference to Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding to King Charles.

    “It’s gonna be an amazing event. It’s gonna be star-studded and fun,” he added.

    The couple asked guests to make charitable donations instead of bringing them gifts.

    About two years have passed since the Amazon founder proposed with a 30-carat ring while holidaying in Europe

    Woman wearing glasses writing at a table outdoors, with focus on details of Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Attendees will reportedly receive goody bags filled with items made by Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry maker, and colorful, handblown Murano glass, created by design studio Laguna B.

    The events will likely include a rehearsal dinner, reception, some cocktail parties, and even a possible pajama-themed bash, according to some outlets.

    Lauren Sanchez in a red dress being styled by a team, highlighting the lavish wedding details causing mass fury.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Paul Katsadas expressing desire for a plate from the buffet amid mass fury over Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding details.

    Comment criticizing lavish wedding expenses, reflecting mass fury after details of Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez are released.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In light of the wedding, a small group of protesters gathered in St. Mark’s Square in Venice in protest of the upcoming wedding.

    “IF YOU CAN RENT VENICE FOR YOUR WEDDING YOU CAN PAY MORE TAX,” screamed a giant banner that local cops quickly removed.

    Protesters from the “No Space for Bezos” movement and groups like Greenpeace have slammed the wedding

    Environmental organization Greenpeace and the British group “Everyone Hates Elon” were reportedly the masterminds behind the banner.

    “Jeff Bezos pays his staff poverty wages and dodges tax. No wonder he can afford to shut down half of Venice for his wedding this week,” the two groups wrote on Instagram alongside a video from the St. Mark’s Square. “Tax billionaires NOW.”

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smiling together in casual and formal settings amid lavish wedding details.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    The “No Space for Bezos” movement—which is a dig at Lauren’s controversial trip to space earlier this year—saw posters and banners going up around the city.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Protesters have been complaining about the wedding leading to overtourism. “We reject the exploitative logic that sees the city as a commodity. ” Federica Toninello, spokesperson for the “No Space for Bezos” group, told Page Six.

    Protesters even threatened to flood Venice’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to disrupt the wedding festivities

    Group of women dressed elegantly celebrating with drinks amid mass fury after details of Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding released.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    Aerial view of a large protest banner criticizing Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding in Venice, with people gathered around it.

    Federica accused their mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, of choosing to sell Venice instead of “addressing the real problems its residents face — rising living costs, housing prices, the depopulation of the historic center.”

    “The setup of this mega-event is emblematic of the mayor’s vision for Venice,” the spokesperson continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “These kinds of events create precarious, seasonal jobs that are overly dependent on foreign demand. But Venetians need stable employment with fair wages.”

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez posing together in formal attire amid mass fury over lavish wedding details.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    In light of the protests, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said they were “proud” that Venice was chosen as the venue for the lavish wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    City hall officials also released a statement to quell the public’s concerns about disruptions caused by the event.

    “The celebrations, attended by 250 guests, will blend into the daily rhythm of a city that, with dignity and respect, welcomes thousands of visitors from around the world while safeguarding the quality of life for its residents, workers, and students,” read the statement.

    Jeff and Lauren threw a foam party on their $500 million yacht ahead of the main events

    Two women smiling at a lavish wedding with candles and flowers, capturing mass fury after Bezos' wedding details released.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ahead of their wedding, Jeff and Lauren threw a foam party on Sunday, June 22.

    Pictures online captured the bride and groom-to-be all bubbled up on the deck of the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht off the coast of Europe.

    Lauren Sanchez posing on a yacht in a white dress as mass fury grows over Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding details released.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    Due to the protests and safety concerns, the billionaire founder had booked multiple venues across the city over several days.

    “The couple has deliberately kept multiple options open, booking several venues across a range of dates,” a local insider told Page Six.

    “The strategy serves both to mislead paparazzi and protesters, and to ensure contingency plans in the event of last-minute logistical setbacks.”

    Despite multiple bookings and precautions, Jeff was reportedly forced to change the location of a Saturday after-party to a more secure venue at the last minute.

    Due to safety concerns, the couple booked multiple venues and changed party locations last minute to avoid disruptions

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lauren Sanchez kissing Jeff Bezos wearing sunglasses outdoors amid mass fury over lavish wedding details released

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cheryl Adams expressing disappointment about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding spending.

    Comment about lavish wedding spending sparking mass fury after details of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's event are released.

    Residents had threatened to fill the city’s canals with inflatable crocodiles ahead of the event.

    “Bezos is on the run,” Tommasso Cacciari, a No Space for Bezos protestor, told the Times of London.

    “This is a crazy victory for a small group of people with no money who went up against one of the richest men on the planet,” they added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez embracing, highlighting moments tied to mass fury over lavish wedding details released.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    Last month, Lauren hosted a star-studded, multi-day bachelorette party in Paris that was attended by Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, and more.

    The festivities included a dinner outing at Lafayette’s Paris restaurant on May 15 and a party on a boat on May 16.

    Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Eva Longoria attended Lauren’s bachelorette party in Paris last month

    Four elegantly dressed women pose inside a reflective elevator, capturing the lavish wedding atmosphere of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens joined the commentary against the couple’s wedding, with one saying, “The entire world deserves a plate from the buffet!”

    “The bigger the wedding, the harder the fall,” one said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another wrote, “Their guests will spend more on hotel and food in seven days than most people make in a year.”

    “What a waste of money,” one commented online

    Comment expressing hope for a discount on Whole Foods grocery bills during Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding day.

    Comment from John Jenks expressing opinion on Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding spending and taxes, with 82 likes.

    Comment by Justine Miller expressing skepticism about Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding, suggesting he should help others with millions.

    Comment about paying employees a living wage in response to mass fury after details of Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing outrage over Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez and its costly extravagance.

    Comment by Joanne Gariépy expressing hope that Jeff Bezos donates as much to charity as he spent on his lavish wedding.

    Comment by Jan Waldman criticizing tax use amid mass fury after details of Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez are released.

    Social media comment expressing frustration related to Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Anthony Canty asking about the potential increase in Amazon Prime cost after Jeff Bezos’ lavish wedding details release.

    Comment by Michelle Stragier McCrave reacting to mass fury after details of Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding to Lauren Sanchez are released

    Comment by Chris Simmons stating she finally achieved her lifetime goal, related to mass fury after Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding details released.

    Comment by Brandi Hunt expressing curiosity about a prenuptial agreement related to Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding details.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Elizabeth Gagnon expressing criticism with the phrase Let them eat cake amid mass fury after Bezos lavish wedding details release.

    Comment expressing skepticism about the longevity of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding amid mass fury.

    Comment expressing happiness for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez after details of their lavish wedding are revealed.

    Comment by Maria Lehmann expressing good luck and long life wishes related to mass fury after Jeff Bezos lavish wedding details released.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    8

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    8

    Open list comments

    4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope it rains - lots! That chick's full of more plastic than a crateful of Barbie dolls.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never thought I'd see the day when Lex Luthor married the Joker.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joyokon avatar
    Temple
    Temple
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should stop doing her face in black and white. It makes her look like a glammed up Pennywise with a smaller head.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope it rains - lots! That chick's full of more plastic than a crateful of Barbie dolls.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lumberjack44 avatar
    JL
    JL
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never thought I'd see the day when Lex Luthor married the Joker.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joyokon avatar
    Temple
    Temple
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should stop doing her face in black and white. It makes her look like a glammed up Pennywise with a smaller head.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT