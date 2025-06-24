Mass Fury After Details Of Jeff Bezos’ Lavish Wedding To Lauren Sanchez Are Released

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are making their wedding dreams come true in the romantic, dreamy city of Venice. But not everyone is raising a toast to their love.

Protestors have joined the “No Space for Bezos” movement, while intense backlash has been simmering online over what is expected to be yet another excessive billionaire wedding.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are kicking off their wedding festivities in romantic Venice

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

About two years after Jeff proposed to Lauren with a 30-carat ring, their wedding celebrations are expected to begin on Tuesday, June 24, in Venice.

The multi-day affair will include big names on the guest list, such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss, and Joshua Kushner.

Lauren’s friends Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as her fellow Blue Origin space crew members Katy Perry and Gayle King, are also expected to land a spot on the 200-strong guest list.

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

“I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” Lauren’s older brother, Paul Sánchez, told TMZ in March 2025, making a reference to Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding to King Charles.

“It’s gonna be an amazing event. It’s gonna be star-studded and fun,” he added.

The couple asked guests to make charitable donations instead of bringing them gifts.

About two years have passed since the Amazon founder proposed with a 30-carat ring while holidaying in Europe

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Attendees will reportedly receive goody bags filled with items made by Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry maker, and colorful, handblown Murano glass, created by design studio Laguna B.

The events will likely include a rehearsal dinner, reception, some cocktail parties, and even a possible pajama-themed bash, according to some outlets.

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

In light of the wedding, a small group of protesters gathered in St. Mark’s Square in Venice in protest of the upcoming wedding.

“IF YOU CAN RENT VENICE FOR YOUR WEDDING YOU CAN PAY MORE TAX,” screamed a giant banner that local cops quickly removed.

Protesters from the “No Space for Bezos” movement and groups like Greenpeace have slammed the wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everyone Hates Elon (@everyonehateselon_)

Environmental organization Greenpeace and the British group “Everyone Hates Elon” were reportedly the masterminds behind the banner.

“Jeff Bezos pays his staff poverty wages and dodges tax. No wonder he can afford to shut down half of Venice for his wedding this week,” the two groups wrote on Instagram alongside a video from the St. Mark’s Square. “Tax billionaires NOW.”

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

The “No Space for Bezos” movement—which is a dig at Lauren’s controversial trip to space earlier this year—saw posters and banners going up around the city.

Protesters have been complaining about the wedding leading to overtourism. “We reject the exploitative logic that sees the city as a commodity. ” Federica Toninello, spokesperson for the “No Space for Bezos” group, told Page Six.

Protesters even threatened to flood Venice’s canals with inflatable crocodiles to disrupt the wedding festivities

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Federica accused their mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, of choosing to sell Venice instead of “addressing the real problems its residents face — rising living costs, housing prices, the depopulation of the historic center.”

“The setup of this mega-event is emblematic of the mayor’s vision for Venice,” the spokesperson continued.

“These kinds of events create precarious, seasonal jobs that are overly dependent on foreign demand. But Venetians need stable employment with fair wages.”

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

In light of the protests, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said they were “proud” that Venice was chosen as the venue for the lavish wedding.

City hall officials also released a statement to quell the public’s concerns about disruptions caused by the event.

“The celebrations, attended by 250 guests, will blend into the daily rhythm of a city that, with dignity and respect, welcomes thousands of visitors from around the world while safeguarding the quality of life for its residents, workers, and students,” read the statement.

Jeff and Lauren threw a foam party on their $500 million yacht ahead of the main events

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Ahead of their wedding, Jeff and Lauren threw a foam party on Sunday, June 22.

Pictures online captured the bride and groom-to-be all bubbled up on the deck of the Amazon founder’s $500 million superyacht off the coast of Europe.

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Due to the protests and safety concerns, the billionaire founder had booked multiple venues across the city over several days.

“The couple has deliberately kept multiple options open, booking several venues across a range of dates,” a local insider told Page Six.

“The strategy serves both to mislead paparazzi and protesters, and to ensure contingency plans in the event of last-minute logistical setbacks.”

Despite multiple bookings and precautions, Jeff was reportedly forced to change the location of a Saturday after-party to a more secure venue at the last minute.

Due to safety concerns, the couple booked multiple venues and changed party locations last minute to avoid disruptions

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Residents had threatened to fill the city’s canals with inflatable crocodiles ahead of the event.

“Bezos is on the run,” Tommasso Cacciari, a No Space for Bezos protestor, told the Times of London.

“This is a crazy victory for a small group of people with no money who went up against one of the richest men on the planet,” they added.

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Last month, Lauren hosted a star-studded, multi-day bachelorette party in Paris that was attended by Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, and more.

The festivities included a dinner outing at Lafayette’s Paris restaurant on May 15 and a party on a boat on May 16.

Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Eva Longoria attended Lauren’s bachelorette party in Paris last month

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

Netizens joined the commentary against the couple’s wedding, with one saying, “The entire world deserves a plate from the buffet!”

“The bigger the wedding, the harder the fall,” one said.

Another wrote, “Their guests will spend more on hotel and food in seven days than most people make in a year.”

“What a waste of money,” one commented online

