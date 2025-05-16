Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
More Fans Turn On Katy Perry After She Attends Lauren Sánchez’s Bachelorette Party With Kim K
Katy Perry and Kim K attending Lauren Su00e1nchez's bachelorette party, sparking reaction from fans in a crowded event setting.
Celebrities, News

More Fans Turn On Katy Perry After She Attends Lauren Sánchez’s Bachelorette Party With Kim K

Katy Perry is being slammed for having dinner with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Lauren Sánchez ahead of the former journalist’s wedding with Jeff Bezos.

“Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way,” Lauren captioned a series of photos of her friends having fun at the French capital.

Highlights
  • Katy Perry was accused of “performative activism” after attending Lauren Sanchez’s bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.
  • The hateful comments come amid criticism of her Blue Origin space mission and her Lifetimes Tour.
  • Katy recently defended herself against the online trolls who have tried to make her a “human piñata.”

However, on social media, Katy Perry’s fans read more into the outing than just a simple bachelorette celebration between friends.

    Katy Perry attended Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

    Katy Perry attending Lauren Sánchez bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian, dressed in stylish evening outfits.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sánchez exit a building, dressed in stylish fur and elegant coats, attracting fans' attention.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    The four women dined at the historic Lafayette’s restaurant in Paris. According to The Daily Mail, the A-listers enjoyed Norwegian smoked salmon, mushroom rigatoni, and roasted chicken before heading out for a night on the city with more of Lauren’s friends.

    “So I guess it’s safe to say that Katy is a Trumpie too…” one user wrote, to which another replied, “I thought we all knew that?”

    A third commented: “Women for MAGA Ambassadors 😭😭😭”

    “Idk Katy Perry is sketchy to me,” added someone else.

    Lauren Sánchez and Kim K laughing and enjoying Lauren's bachelorette party with candles and flowers on the table.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    While the voting process is private,  Katy made a last-minute endorsement of Kamala Harris on the eve of the 2024 election, attending a rally for the Democratic candidate in Pittsburgh.

    At the rally, the singer performed Dark Horse and Part of Me, and delivered a speech in which she said she knew Kamala before she was a senator. 

    “I’ve always known her to fight for the most vulnerable, to speak up for the voiceless, and to protect our rights as women to make decisions about our own bodies,” she said.

    On Instagram, Katy posted a throwback video of her with the politician and urged her 200 million followers to vote.

    The stars had dinner at the historic Lafayette’s restaurant in Paris

    @katyperrybrasilofc Katy Perry e Kim Kardashian hoje em Paris! #KatyPerry#kimkardashian#paris♬ KATY PERRY CRUSH LIFETIMES TOUR REMIX – katyperrybrasilofc

    Woman in stylish outfit standing near an open car door during Lauren Sánchez bachelorette party with Katy Perry and Kim K.

    Image credits: alixpvris / TikTok

    Despite this, some users have taken issue with her friendship with Lauren and Kim, with one person labeling Katy’s behavior “performative activism.”

    A separate group criticized the women’s outfit choices. “I feel like they ran out of money and had to hire cheaper stylists,” one user joked.

    “I keep looking at Kim’s pants…or leggings? I swear I had those in high school about 12 years ago,” another said.

    A separate person asked, “Why does Kim’s outfit remind me of Pirates of the Caribbean?”

    Online users labeled the stars “Women for MAGA Ambassadors”

    Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian attending Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party, sparking reactions from more fans.

    Image credits: alixpvris / TikTok

    @katyperrybrasilofc Katy Perry e Kim Kardashian hoje em Paris! #KatyPerry#kimkardashian#paris♬ KATY PERRY CRUSH LIFETIMES TOUR REMIX – katyperrybrasilofc

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry, referencing fans turning on her after attending Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.

    Fans reacting negatively as Katy Perry attends Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian

    For the night out, Kim wore a brown fur coat and bandeau top. She paired her look with navy blue leggings, a brown belt with a gold chain, and black heels.

    Meanwhile, Katy donned a blush ankle-length corset-style dress.

    Lauren opted for a long white fur coat, and Kris wore a black velvet turtleneck and black patterned bottoms.

    People have accused Katy of being inconsistent in her political views

    Woman in an elegant black dress holding a white rose, styled with vintage hair and delicate jewelry in a classic room setting.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Lauren Sánchez and Kim K walking together at an event, with more fans turning on Katy Perry after the party.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Before joining the bachelorette celebrations, Kim and her mother arrived in Paris for Kim’s court testimony against the two men who stole $10 million worth of jewelry during an armed robbery in her hotel room in 2016.

    The Firework hitmaker and Lauren recently traveled to space together as part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission, which drew online criticism and was branded as “opulent.”

    The mission aboard the New Shepard capsule aimed to encourage girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, which are typically associated with men.

    Katy faced backlash for her 11-minute Blue Origin space mission, which was part of an all-female crew that included Lauren Sánchez

    @taieb_gedeon#kimkardashian , #katyperry , #laurensanchez and #krisjenner together tonight in Paris #fyp#pourtoii♬ son original – taieb_gedeon

    Katy Perry attends Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian, sparking more fans to turn on her publicly.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Lauren Sánchez and Kim Kardashian at a bachelorette party with Katy Perry, capturing celebrity fan reactions and event highlights.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

    While some viewed the mission—which carried the first all-female crew into space since 1963—as a significant feminist milestone, others claimed that feminism was used as an excuse by a group of celebrities seeking a thrilling adventure.

    The flight lasted 11 minutes and took the women to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

    Stars like model Emily Ratajkowski criticized the Blue Origin mission, saying that Jeff Bezos’ decision to take his fiancée Lauren “and a few other famous women to space for space tourism is not progress.”

    She also defended herself after her Lifetimes Tour was heavily mocked online

    Katy Perry smiling and holding a small flower, wearing a blue suit with her name patch visible, close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

    Katy told Elle ahead of the April 14 launch that she “wanted to go to space for almost 20 years.”

    She explained: “I was investigating all of the possible commercial options. Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.'”

    In other Katy news, the 40-year-old songstress’ Lifetimes Tour has been relentlessly mocked online, with people making fun of her dance moves, the props on stage, the seemingly AI-generated visuals, and the overall quality of the show.

    @phishdanceparty 💃🏼🌼🚀 (@katyperry) ~Say It To Me S.A.N.T.O.S. 4.20.25~ #phish#phishdanceparty#phishtok♬ original sound – phishdanceparty

    On April 29, a week after launching her world tour, Katy thanked her fans for defending her “when the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata.”

    She wrote that she takes the hateful messages “with grace” and sends her critics love, because she knows “so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

    “I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary. I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game.”

    “Why is she hanging out with them?” one fan questioned

    Comment saying katy perry just looks so weird now in a social media post about more fans turning on katy perry.

    Comment on social media questioning friendship with Katy Perry amid rising fan reactions after Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing dislike towards Katy Perry after attending Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Kim K.

    Comment questioning Lauren Sánchez attending event with Kim, relating to More Fans Turn On Katy Perry SEO keywords.

    Social media comment criticizing Lauren Sánchez at bachelorette party featuring Katy Perry and Kim K.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "i don’t understand this outfit" with 127 likes and a profile picture.

    Screenshot of a comment saying It’s the astronauts with laughing and facepalm emojis on a social media post.

    Comment questioning relevance, asking if it’s for court and what is going on, related to Katy Perry fans turning.

    Comment on social media reacting to Katy Perry attending Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.

    Social media comment criticizing the famous family, expressing disappointment and shame about their behavior and support.

    Social media comment reacting to Katy Perry attending Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.

    Comment asking why Katy Perry is with Lauren Sánchez and Kim K, highlighting fans turning on Katy Perry after the party.

    Social media comment questioning Katy Perry's attendance at Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.

    User comment on social media expressing frustration, related to more fans turning on Katy Perry after attending Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party.

    Comment on social media post discussing fan reactions to Katy Perry after attending Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
