More Fans Turn On Katy Perry After She Attends Lauren Sánchez’s Bachelorette Party With Kim K

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry is being slammed for having dinner with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Lauren Sánchez ahead of the former journalist’s wedding with Jeff Bezos.

“Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way,” Lauren captioned a series of photos of her friends having fun at the French capital.

Highlights Katy Perry was accused of “performative activism” after attending Lauren Sanchez’s bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian.

The hateful comments come amid criticism of her Blue Origin space mission and her Lifetimes Tour.

Katy recently defended herself against the online trolls who have tried to make her a “human piñata.”

However, on social media, Katy Perry’s fans read more into the outing than just a simple bachelorette celebration between friends.

RELATED:

Katy Perry attended Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

ADVERTISEMENT

The four women dined at the historic Lafayette’s restaurant in Paris. According to The Daily Mail, the A-listers enjoyed Norwegian smoked salmon, mushroom rigatoni, and roasted chicken before heading out for a night on the city with more of Lauren’s friends.

“So I guess it’s safe to say that Katy is a Trumpie too…” one user wrote, to which another replied, “I thought we all knew that?”

A third commented: “Women for MAGA Ambassadors 😭😭😭”

“Idk Katy Perry is sketchy to me,” added someone else.

Share icon

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

While the voting process is private, Katy made a last-minute endorsement of Kamala Harris on the eve of the 2024 election, attending a rally for the Democratic candidate in Pittsburgh.



At the rally, the singer performed Dark Horse and Part of Me, and delivered a speech in which she said she knew Kamala before she was a senator.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always known her to fight for the most vulnerable, to speak up for the voiceless, and to protect our rights as women to make decisions about our own bodies,” she said.

On Instagram, Katy posted a throwback video of her with the politician and urged her 200 million followers to vote.

The stars had dinner at the historic Lafayette’s restaurant in Paris

Share icon

Image credits: alixpvris / TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, some users have taken issue with her friendship with Lauren and Kim, with one person labeling Katy’s behavior “performative activism.”

A separate group criticized the women’s outfit choices. “I feel like they ran out of money and had to hire cheaper stylists,” one user joked.

“I keep looking at Kim’s pants…or leggings? I swear I had those in high school about 12 years ago,” another said.

A separate person asked, “Why does Kim’s outfit remind me of Pirates of the Caribbean?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Online users labeled the stars “Women for MAGA Ambassadors”

Share icon

Image credits: alixpvris / TikTok

Share icon

Share icon

For the night out, Kim wore a brown fur coat and bandeau top. She paired her look with navy blue leggings, a brown belt with a gold chain, and black heels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Katy donned a blush ankle-length corset-style dress.

Lauren opted for a long white fur coat, and Kris wore a black velvet turtleneck and black patterned bottoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

People have accused Katy of being inconsistent in her political views

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Before joining the bachelorette celebrations, Kim and her mother arrived in Paris for Kim’s court testimony against the two men who stole $10 million worth of jewelry during an armed robbery in her hotel room in 2016.

The Firework hitmaker and Lauren recently traveled to space together as part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin mission, which drew online criticism and was branded as “opulent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The mission aboard the New Shepard capsule aimed to encourage girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers, which are typically associated with men.

Katy faced backlash for her 11-minute Blue Origin space mission, which was part of an all-female crew that included Lauren Sánchez

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: laurenwsanchez / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

While some viewed the mission—which carried the first all-female crew into space since 1963—as a significant feminist milestone, others claimed that feminism was used as an excuse by a group of celebrities seeking a thrilling adventure.

The flight lasted 11 minutes and took the women to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stars like model Emily Ratajkowski criticized the Blue Origin mission, saying that Jeff Bezos’ decision to take his fiancée Lauren “and a few other famous women to space for space tourism is not progress.”

She also defended herself after her Lifetimes Tour was heavily mocked online

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

Katy told Elle ahead of the April 14 launch that she “wanted to go to space for almost 20 years.”

She explained: “I was investigating all of the possible commercial options. Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.'”

In other Katy news, the 40-year-old songstress’ Lifetimes Tour has been relentlessly mocked online, with people making fun of her dance moves, the props on stage, the seemingly AI-generated visuals, and the overall quality of the show.

On April 29, a week after launching her world tour, Katy thanked her fans for defending her “when the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote that she takes the hateful messages “with grace” and sends her critics love, because she knows “so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

“I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary. I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game.”

“Why is she hanging out with them?” one fan questioned

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon