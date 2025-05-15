ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour continued to unravel this week, marred by production delays, viral mockery, and a growing sense among her fanbase that the once chart-topping sensation is facing a “full-blown career crisis.”

In what’s been dubbed their “latest humiliation,” fans attending Perry’s show last Tuesday (May 13) were left waiting outside for more than two hours past the advertised door time. 

Some fans reported fainting due to overcrowding and lack of airflow in the lobby, while others vented their frustration online, calling the experience “chaotic” and “disastrous.” 

Still they waited, but when they finally got inside, they were greeted by an experience described as “weird even by Perry’s standards” by critics.

    Katy Perry in a black glittery outfit with unique hairstyle, highlighting struggles on her disastrous world tour.

    Image credits: katyperry

    This latest misstep is just one in a growing series of incidents that have cast a shadow over the popstar’s recent tour.

    Lifetimes is a high-concept production built around a post-apocalyptic video game narrative in which Perry plays a half-human, half-robot pop heroine battling an evil AI known as “the Mainframe.”

    Long line of people waiting outside a venue, possibly related to Katy Perry’s world tour experiencing new setbacks.

    Image credits: johnross3706

    Despite being ambitious, the concept has been described by some as being “incoherent and bloated.”

    “Hopelessly disjointed,” said longtime music critic Chris Riemenschneider, who characterized the show as “Las Vegas meets Battlestar Galactica.

    Crowd of people sitting and standing in a large indoor space during Katy Perry's world tour setback event.

    Image credits: ChrisRstrib

    Making matters worse, one segment at the tail end of the show has been subjected to ridicule online for being considered “low-budget” and strange. During her performance of her 2013 hit Roar, Perry flies around the stage mounted on a robotic butterfly.

    Crowd gathered at event venue with people socializing near large white columns during Katy Perry world tour setback.

    Image credits: ChrisRstrib

    Eagled-eyed fans were quick to notice that the creature’s wings were seemingly manually moved by the singer subtly thrusting her hips up and down.

    “Why did no one mention she’s moving the wings with her a**?” a post on X read. “This the most low-budget high school musical-like thing I’ve ever seen,” another replied.

    Perry’s public image has reportedly taken a huge hit after her involvement in last month’s Blue Origin space tourism flight

    @allasondrasbeenhere 2 hours late was crazy work! #katyperry#katyperryconcert#minneapolis#targetcenter#katyperryfan♬ original sound – Allye

    Perry, 40, has tried to meet the criticism head-on. During a concert at Chicago’s United Center, the pop star paused mid-show to address the backlash.

    “Well, I thought I was the most hated person on the internet,” she said to the crowd. “I think that’s false,” she added, tearfully, as fans cheered.

    Comment on social media stating its cause Katy Perry is still in space, referencing setback on her world tour.

    Comment by JEMboys referencing delays in Katy Perry’s world tour, mentioning space and show timing frustrations.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Katy Perry amid setbacks on her world tour.

    Online, however, sentiment remains far less forgiving. For instance, beyond her on-stage props, some netizens have taken issue with her choreography, which some have labeled “mom moves.” 

    Similar comments drew comparisons to a “cat cleaning itself,” and others accused Perry of being a “soulless vessel,” and compared her to rivals like Taylor Swift, pointing out that “even Swift dances better than this.”

    Katy Perry performing live with band members during her astronaut-themed world tour concert on stage with fans recording.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    These issues have been compounded by Perry’s controversial spaceflight with Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 mission last month. The singer’s decision to join the space tourism venture drew backlash from both fans and critics, who saw it as tone-deaf and the mission as a celebrity vanity project.

    Her now-infamous remark after landing that the trip made her feel “more connected to love” was widely panned, with many interpreting it as dismissive of real-world struggles considering the “elite” nature of the trip.

    The spaceflight mission’s negative reception caused last minute changes to Perry’s tour, according to insiders

    Katy Perry in futuristic outfit performing on stage during her world tour with a backup performer wearing VR headset.

    Image credits: Medios y Media/Getty Images

    According to industry insiders, the fallout of the trip has been significant, going as far as to negatively impact the tour’s organization. 

    For instance, plans to incorporate references to the spaceflight venture into the show were allegedly scrapped last minute due to the blowback, with some fans believing that to be the reason behind the on-stage prop’s feeling “low-budget.”

    News outlets have reported that ticket sales for the Lifetimes Tour remain underwhelming in key US markets. As of yesterday (May 14), seats for Perry’s upcoming May 21 concert in Dallas, Texas were still available for as little as $50, while VIP packages priced above $200 remained unsold.

    Katy Perry in astronaut suit holding a flower during a space mission, highlighting her world tour setback.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    While some international dates—particularly in Europe and Australia—have seen stronger demand, several shows in Canada are reporting poor turnout, as per theDaily Mail.

    “There were already concerns about poor ticket sales even before Blue Origin,” a source told the outlet. “Some higher-ups at Live Nation were skeptical from the beginning. There are talks about what to do if the venues don’t fill up further.”

    Image credits: katyperry

    Besides her ardent followers, her public image seems to have taken a significant hit, with people being either lukewarm toward her or outright hostile.

    “She was too busy being an astronaut,” one user wrote. “Bezos could have been a global hero if he left her in space.”

    “Can we send her back?” Netizens had mostly negative things to say about the pop star

    Social media comment referencing Katy Perry being too busy as an astronaut during her world tour setback.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment stating she’s an astronaut now, referencing Katy Perry’s disastrous world tour setback.

    Social media comment discussing Katy Perry's busy astronaut-themed tour and its new setback during the world tour.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Kristina Zander expressing frustration about attending Katy Perry's world tour show.

    Comment from Christian Vig discussing attending a Katy Perry concert and waiting in line for two hours.

    Comment on Katy Perry’s disastrous world tour setback, referencing a production crew joke about Blue Origin flight.

    Facebook comment by David John saying he would need to be paid to see her, relating to Katy Perry world tour setback.

    Facebook comment by Ryan Briese, expressing a critical opinion about a controversial topic involving Katy Perry's world tour setbacks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Katy Perry's disastrous world tour setback.

    Comment on social media post reading She’s spaced out now, relating to Katy Perry's astronaut-themed world tour setback.

    Comment from Darion Thorne labeled Top Fan, saying Sounds troubled in a social media post.

    Comment on social media post mentioning a longer wait than Katy Perry's astronaut space trip, reflecting setbacks on her world tour.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jason Gabbert discussing fans and early arrival at a Katy Perry world tour event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Katy Perry's recent world tour setbacks.

    Comment on a social media post referencing Katy Perry's astronaut theme and her world tour setback with laughing emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a show despite wait times during Katy Perry's disastrous world tour.

    Facebook comment from Lori Vance Guevara praising a great show enjoyed by teens during Katy Perry’s world tour setback news.

    Comment by James Belanger discussing equipment falling from rafters causing delays during Katy Perry's disastrous world tour setback.

    Social media comment praising Katy Perry’s show despite delays during her disastrous world tour.

    A social media comment from Jess Braun expressing mixed feelings about a delay during Katy Perry's world tour.

