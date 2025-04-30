“Unhinged And Unhealed”: Katy Perry Lashes Out At Critics Of Her Blue Origin Space Flight

From Firework to flameout. Katy Perry is no stranger to public criticism, but even she seems rattled by the latest wave of backlash she received.

From being mocked over her Blue Origin space flight to going viral for low-energy tour performances, the internet has been targeting the singer for the last few weeks.

Now, in an emotional comment, Perry called herself “a human piñata” and called out the internet as “a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed” critics.

Katy Perry responds to the backlash she has been receiving with an emotional message

On Tuesday, April 29, some of Katy Perry’s loving Brazilian fans took to Instagram to share the digital billboard they rented for 24 hours in New York’s Times Square in support of the singer. The billboard read, “Congratuations on the opening week of the tour. We are so proud of you and your magical journey. And we love you to the moon and back!”

“Know that you are safe, seen and celebrated. We’ll see you around the world, this is just the beginning! From your worldwide cats!” it concluded. Moved by the gesture, Perry left a heartfelt comment under the post.

Perry said the “online” world is trying to make her “a human Piñata”



“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” the singer wrote in her comment, addressing the backlash she’s been receiving for the past weeks.

“I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS,” she said.

The singer thanked her fans and added that she has done a lot of “work around knowing who [she is]”

Perry also thanked her fans for their support, writing, “I’m so grateful for you guys. We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together.” She added, “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me.

“What’s real is seeing your faces every night, singing in unison, reading your notes, feeling your warmth. I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that,” she continued.

Online users slammed Perry’s new message, with one calling her “clueless”

Perry’s comment was met with a series of reactions online. One user referenced the singer’s recent space flight, saying, “A lot of people will be happy to give her all the space she needs…”



Another wrote, “If you seek publicity, you cannot moan if that publicity is not what you expected.”

“Even in her response about the backlash, she just doesn’t get it. People are dying of hunger there are wars etc. But they put all this money into a self-indulgent trip to the stratosphere. And she’s still making it about herself. Truly clueless and sad,” a third added.

View this post on Instagram

One joked, saying, “I am kissing the ground after hearing that news.”

And another accused the singer of not reading the room: “Today in this new episode of not reading the room…”

One user agreed with the singer, adding, “Not perfect…..and NOT an astronaut.”

Perry was the target of angry comments after her Blue Origin all-female space flight adventure

Image credits: Blue Origin

The Firework singer made headlines on April 14 when she took part in Blue Origin’s first all-female flight crew. Other passengers on the flight included journalist Gayle King, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sánchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and producer Kerianne Flynn.

The brief journey that lasted less than 11 minutes sparked backlash from both the public and celebrities, including Kesha, over its high cost during a time of global economic struggle, with its crew accused of being “tone deaf” and the growing commercialization of space travel.

Perry declared herself an astronaut and kissed the ground upon returning to Earth

Image credits: katyperry

Perry became a particular target of ridicule after she posted an Instagram story about the crew, declaring they were astronauts, saying, “We’re putting the ‘a**’ in astronaut!”

She also sang to fellow travelers during the journey and dramatically kissed the ground upon returning to Earth.

The singer’s newest tour has been met with criticism over her “cringe” dance performances

Image credits: katyperry

Most recently, on April 23, the Hot n Cold singer faced further backlash over her concert choreography on the first performance of her Lifetimes tour.

Perry’s dancing was heavily mocked by online users, with some calling her “embarrassing” and “cringe.” The tour has become a subject of endless memes due to the singer’s offbeat performances.

The singer was criticized for her moves on stage, with one user remarking that she brought “mom moves” to the stage. Another took a swing at her Blue Origin adventure, saying, “maybe she should’ve gone to rehearsals instead of space.”

“It’s ok to retire, girl,” a third said in a comment that has received over 50,000 likes.

Another mocked the singer, saying, “She gave us something worse than nothing…She took.”

Online users commented on Katy Perry’s reaction towards the backlash she has been receiving

