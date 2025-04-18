Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Ton Of Respect”: Wendy’s Speaks Out After Brutal Katy Perry Burn But Stops Short Of Apologizing
Celebrities, News

“A Ton Of Respect”: Wendy’s Speaks Out After Brutal Katy Perry Burn But Stops Short Of Apologizing

Wendy’s is doing some damage control after landing in hot oil over brutally targeting Katy Perry.

The pop diva had joined Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, TV host icon Gayle King, and others for Blue Origin’s first all-female crew in space.

The 11-minute space flight was met with widespread criticism, with Wendy’s also participating in the chatter against the women.

Highlights
  • Wendy’s released a statement acknowledging their snide comments at Katy Perry.
  • “Can we send her back,” Wendy’s initially said after the pop diva returned from space.
  • Katy was part of Blue Origin's all-female crew that took an 11-minute journey to space and back.
  • Wendy's released a brief statement about their jibes but did not include an apology.
RELATED:

    “Can we send her back,” Wendy’s said in a post about Katy Perry’s return

    Smiling woman with earrings against blue-striped background, focus on brutal burn from Wendy's.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    The burger-making chain commented on a post about the Firework singer’s return from space and said, “Can we send her back.”

    Elsewhere on X, Wendy’s re-shared a picture of the singer kissing the ground upon her return.

    “I kissed the ground, and I liked it,” the fast food giant wrote.

    Woman in blue suit holding a small flower, smiling, with dark hair; patch visible on outfit.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    “The taste of her cherry starship…” an X user chimed in, prompting the American burger franchise to say, “When we said women in stem, this isn’t what we meant.”

    TikTok singer Kesha also became a part of the conversation after she shared a picture of herself sipping on a Wendy’s drink.

    The burger giant released a brief statement about their jibes but did not include an apology 

    Wendy's restaurant exterior on a sunny day, featuring its sign and patio area.

    Image credits: michaelform/Pixabay

    After their jabs triggered mixed reactions online, Wendy’s shared a statement and said they have “a ton of respect” for Katy.

    The fast food business, however, did not include an apology in its statement.

    Person in blue space suit poses in front of spacecraft, associated with Katy Perry and Wendy's statement.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    “We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent,” Wendy’s said in a statement to People following the backlash.

    The company’s latest statement left the internet divided, with one saying, “Wendy’s has absolutely nothing to apologize for! I’m craving a Baconator now!!!”

    Netizens were divided over Wendy’s direct taunts at the Firework singer

    Wendy's tweet about Katy Perry in spacesuit, referencing online comment.

    Image credits: Wendys

    “Well somebody clearly got a strongly worded phone call from her camp who then made another call to Wendy’s social media department,” one said.

    Another wrote, “I’m eating at Wendy’s this week.”

    “Wendy’s has had a savage social media presence for a while now, lol,” one said.

    Some netizens urged the American franchise not to take their words back

    Person in blue space suit kneeling on the ground, with "New Shepard" and "Mission NS-31" visible, showing respect.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    “Don’t take it back, Wendy’s! We respect you for it! Say it with your whole chest!” one said, while another wrote, “Wendy’s speaks for all of us.”

    Other netizens were unhappy with the company’s roast of the Wide Awake singer.

    “Wendy’s need to stick with selling Frosty’s and leave the trolling to the kiddies,” one said.

    Another wrote, “If only their burgers were as good as their burns.”

    Wendy's tweet humorously responds to Katy Perry with "I kissed the ground and I liked it.

    Image credits: Wendys

    An insider close to the matter said Wendy’s initial taunts at Katy had clearly crossed a line, with their comments being “not only disrespectful” but also “blatantly inappropriate.”

    “Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice,” the source said, saying it was “irresponsible” for “billion-dollar brands” to join the conversation in such a manner.

    A source close to the matter said Wendy’s crossed the line with their “blatantly inappropriate” against the Firework singer

    Katy Perry in a Blue Origin spacesuit, standing confidently with folded arms, and wearing a mission badge.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    “This wasn’t harmless banter; this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman,” the source said.

    The insider believed it was ironic that a company with a red-haired female mascot would ask for a woman to be “sent back” to space.

    Wendy's tweet responding to a Katy Perry comment with humor, referencing "women in stem," gathering significant reactions.

    Image credits: Wendys

    “Telling a woman that she should be ‘sent back’ is shameful bullying and reflects a troubling willingness to tear down in today’s society,” the source said.

    “What’s worse is that the face of Wendy’s is a woman, which makes this decision not just hypocritical but painfully ironic,” they added.

    Several celebrities, including Olivia Wilde, joined the criticism against Blue Origin’s all-female crew

    A woman in a blue jacket with "Perry" label, placing her hand on her chest, standing in front of a blurred text background.

    Image credits: katyperry

    The intense backlash sparked by Blue Origin’s all-female space flight also saw comedian Caitlin Reilly mercilessly roast Katy and the other crew members.

    She shared a parody video on “how they thought we would react to the all-female Blue Origin flight.”

    Olivia Wilde was another celebrity who slammed the space trip and called it a “vanity project.”

    “Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess,” the actress wrote on social media.

    “I will never eat again at Wendy’s until it apologizes. The post was inappropriate,” one social media user said

    Text message comment about Wendy's and "space" joy ride.

    Dennis Nunez comments on Wendy's response to Katy Perry, hinting at a call from her team.

    Wendy's comment expressing a ton of respect, gaining social media reactions with likes and laughs.

    Wendy's receives respect for bold comment in a social media post.

    Commentary on Wendy's response about Katy Perry, sentiment echoed by Stu Habit.

    Comment from Scott Levy humorously refers to a relationship as "frosty" amid Wendy's and Katy Perry controversy.

    Comment by Topher Drew on a 2025 beef, related to Wendy's and Katy Perry controversy.

    Wendy's comment about media moments and humor, emphasizing it wasn't taken seriously.

    Comment supporting Wendy's in a discussion about Katy Perry and astronauts.

    Comment by Phillip Nelson on Wendy's response to a Katy Perry burn, expressing no need for apology.

    Rick Rubio commenting humorously about visiting Wendy's after a Katy Perry remark.

    Mia Dominguez's comment: "Sometimes people need demeaning," related to Wendy's and Katy Perry burn.

    Commentary on Wendy's response to Katy Perry burn, highlighting humor and social media engagement.

    Customer expresses frustration with Wendy's over Katy Perry remark, demanding an apology and calling post inappropriate.

    Wendy's receives online criticism in a comment, suggesting the fast-food franchise launches into space.

    Theresa Blackwell comment discussing Wendy's response to Katy Perry critique.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

