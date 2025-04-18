“A Ton Of Respect”: Wendy’s Speaks Out After Brutal Katy Perry Burn But Stops Short Of Apologizing

ADVERTISEMENT

Wendy’s is doing some damage control after landing in hot oil over brutally targeting Katy Perry.

The pop diva had joined Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, TV host icon Gayle King, and others for Blue Origin’s first all-female crew in space.

The 11-minute space flight was met with widespread criticism, with Wendy’s also participating in the chatter against the women.

Highlights Wendy’s released a statement acknowledging their snide comments at Katy Perry.

“Can we send her back,” Wendy’s initially said after the pop diva returned from space.

Katy was part of Blue Origin's all-female crew that took an 11-minute journey to space and back.

Wendy's released a brief statement about their jibes but did not include an apology.

“Can we send her back,” Wendy’s said in a post about Katy Perry’s return

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The burger-making chain commented on a post about the Firework singer’s return from space and said, “Can we send her back.”

Elsewhere on X, Wendy’s re-shared a picture of the singer kissing the ground upon her return.

“I kissed the ground, and I liked it,” the fast food giant wrote.

Image credits: Blue Origin

“The taste of her cherry starship…” an X user chimed in, prompting the American burger franchise to say, “When we said women in stem, this isn’t what we meant.”

TikTok singer Kesha also became a part of the conversation after she shared a picture of herself sipping on a Wendy’s drink.

The burger giant released a brief statement about their jibes but did not include an apology

Image credits: michaelform/Pixabay

After their jabs triggered mixed reactions online, Wendy’s shared a statement and said they have “a ton of respect” for Katy.

The fast food business, however, did not include an apology in its statement.

Image credits: Blue Origin

“We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent,” Wendy’s said in a statement to People following the backlash.

The company’s latest statement left the internet divided, with one saying, “Wendy’s has absolutely nothing to apologize for! I’m craving a Baconator now!!!”

Netizens were divided over Wendy’s direct taunts at the Firework singer

Image credits: Wendys

“Well somebody clearly got a strongly worded phone call from her camp who then made another call to Wendy’s social media department,” one said.

Another wrote, “I’m eating at Wendy’s this week.”

“Wendy’s has had a savage social media presence for a while now, lol,” one said.

Some netizens urged the American franchise not to take their words back

Image credits: Blue Origin

“Don’t take it back, Wendy’s! We respect you for it! Say it with your whole chest!” one said, while another wrote, “Wendy’s speaks for all of us.”

Other netizens were unhappy with the company’s roast of the Wide Awake singer.

“Wendy’s need to stick with selling Frosty’s and leave the trolling to the kiddies,” one said.

Another wrote, “If only their burgers were as good as their burns.”

Image credits: Wendys

An insider close to the matter said Wendy’s initial taunts at Katy had clearly crossed a line, with their comments being “not only disrespectful” but also “blatantly inappropriate.”

“Wendy’s didn’t make a joke — they made a choice,” the source said, saying it was “irresponsible” for “billion-dollar brands” to join the conversation in such a manner.

A source close to the matter said Wendy’s crossed the line with their “blatantly inappropriate” against the Firework singer

Image credits: blueorigin

“This wasn’t harmless banter; this was a billion-dollar brand using its platform to publicly demean a woman,” the source said.

The insider believed it was ironic that a company with a red-haired female mascot would ask for a woman to be “sent back” to space.

Image credits: Wendys

“Telling a woman that she should be ‘sent back’ is shameful bullying and reflects a troubling willingness to tear down in today’s society,” the source said.

“What’s worse is that the face of Wendy’s is a woman, which makes this decision not just hypocritical but painfully ironic,” they added.

Several celebrities, including Olivia Wilde, joined the criticism against Blue Origin’s all-female crew

Image credits: katyperry

The intense backlash sparked by Blue Origin’s all-female space flight also saw comedian Caitlin Reilly mercilessly roast Katy and the other crew members.

She shared a parody video on “how they thought we would react to the all-female Blue Origin flight.”

Olivia Wilde was another celebrity who slammed the space trip and called it a “vanity project.”

“Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess,” the actress wrote on social media.

“I will never eat again at Wendy’s until it apologizes. The post was inappropriate,” one social media user said

