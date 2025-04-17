Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Faker Than The Moon Landing”: Conspiracy Theorists Spot “Fake” Hand On Blue Origin Capsule
News, Tech&Science

“Faker Than The Moon Landing”: Conspiracy Theorists Spot “Fake” Hand On Blue Origin Capsule

Despite being live-streamed online, the recent Blue Origin space flight has become the subject of bizarre conspiracy theories.

One such theory points to a photo showing a mannequin hand as “proof” that the all-female flight never took place.

The NS-31 mission launched from Texas on Monday (April 14).

Aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket were singer Katy Perry, journalist Lauren Sánchez, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, and feminist activist Amanda Nguyen.

Highlights
  • Conspiracy theorists are claiming that the Blue Origin space flight was staged, citing a photo of a dummy from a 2017 test flight as “proof.”
  • The event was live-streamed online and witnessed in person by those close to the crew members and different celebrities.
  • Skeptics have claimed that the mission was orchestrated and filmed inside a studio using mannequins.

The flight lasted 11 minutes and took the women to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, where they reportedly floated for three minutes before returning to Earth.

RELATED:

    Absurd conspiracy theories began to swirl after a photo of a mannequin inside a Blue Origin capsule was shared online
    Women in Blue Origin spacesuits pose on a metal structure, with a focus on the team spirit and the space mission.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Two days after the flight, skeptics began commenting on a photo of a synthetic hand visible through the New Shepard capsule window, alleging that Jeff Bezos and the six women had orchestrated a hoax.

    “Why is there a dummy hand on the Blue Origin?” one person asked.

    Another wrote: “That sure looks like a mannequin, shiny hand.”

    “I def think this was staged,” a third person shared.

    “This whole thing was a movie set. They went nowhere,” someone else agreed.

    The 11-minute flight took an all-female crew to the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space

    Crew in blue jumpsuits standing in front of Blue Origin capsule, conspiracy theorists claim "fake" hand seen.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Person in Blue Origin suit near capsule, related to conspiracy theorist claims about a “fake” hand on the capsule.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    The “movie set” conspiracy theory claims that mannequins were inside the New Shepard capsule when it landed, and that someone “cut the camera” to a shot showing the women exiting the spacecraft.

    The mannequin hand reportedly belongs to a dummy used for a test flight of the New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0 on December 12, 2017.

    The flight included a mannequin which had been jokingly nicknamed Mannequin Skywalker, the hand of which can be seen in the viral image, as per The Daily Mail.

    A group people have claimed that the flight used mannequins and was staged from a movie set

    Blue Origin capsule in desert with three people inspecting, raising conspiracy theorists' "fake" claim.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    Some netizens responded to the skeptics, explaining that the mannequin’s space suit appeared much looser compared to the fitted suits worn by the women.

    Moreover, the women’s space suits featured black detailing, whereas the mannequin’s stripes were white.

    “All the women pants do not have a white strip,” one person remarked. “And, notice the color difference on the uniform sleeves.”

    Another noticeable difference can be observed in the capsule itself: the one from the 2017 launch featured blue lettering, while the NS-31 crew capsule had black lettering.

    A hand in a Blue Origin capsule sparks conspiracy theorists' claims of being "fake.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    Conspiracy theorist tweets skepticism about the moon landing and Blue Origin capsule authenticity.

    Image credits: Brandyshleprock

    Tweet discussing awareness and skepticism, related to conspiracy theorists and Blue Origin capsule.

    Image credits: SpecialKD_

    Tweet questioning the authenticity of Blue Origin capsule landing, citing lack of visible dirt or debris.

    Image credits: JanessaVean

    A separate group of conspiracy theorists focused on the capsule door. When the crew returned to Earth, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos opened the door to greet them.

    Minutes earlier, footage showed the door opening from the inside. Skeptics pointed to this as a contradiction and accused Blue Origin of poorly executing its “hoax.”

    “Did y’all see the clip where the women inside the capsule open the door but are immediately told to close it so that Bezos can pretend like he’s the one releasing them from it? LOL,” said one Redditor.

    “I still want to know why Neil A. (Armstrong) spells Alien backwards!” commented another.

    Others questioned why Jeff Bezos opened the capsule door from the outside after landing when a previous shot showed it being opened from the inside

    Crew members in blue uniforms inside a Blue Origin capsule, hands together, sparking conspiracy theories about a "fake" hand.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    Person in blue suit atop stairs near Blue Origin capsule as another looks, with a desert backdrop.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    It is possible that spacecraft doors can be opened from both sides. NASA’s safety requirements state that “doors shall be operable by a single crew member in no more than 60 seconds, from both sides of the hatch.”

    Others thought the state of the capsule after landing looked suspicious. “I love how it perfectly touched down on perfectly flat ground and despite the video of dust blowing everywhere, the video of them getting out shows no dust on the capsule.”

    The flight was the 11th human flight for the New Shepard program, which has flown 52 people, including Jeff Bezos in July 2021.

    Tweet by 2TouchGrass discussing conspiracy theories about Blue Origin's capsule and space claims.

    Image credits: 2touchgrass

    Tweet questioning space authenticity, mentioning Blue Origin capsule and conspiracy theorists.

    Image credits: thenate36

    Tweet questioning authenticity, highlighting conspiracy theorist discussion on "fake" aspect of Blue Origin capsule.

    Image credits: realWunderBot

    The space tourism company’s rocket is named after Alan Shepard, the first American to reach space in 1961 and one of the astronauts who walked on the moon.

    Bezos’ recent mission carried the first all-female crew into space since 1963.

    People commented on the state of the capsule after landing, saying it looked suspiciously clean despite dust “blowing everywhere” around it

    Women in blue spacesuits beside Blue Origin capsule in desert setting, raising conspiracy theories curiosity.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    Blue Origin stated that the purpose of the flight was to encourage girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

    Sánchez said the trip was meant to inspire “the next generation of explorers.

    “There are going to be children out there who are going to see this incredible group of explorers and go, ‘I want to do that,’” she told ELLE magazine.

    “And by the way, it could be, ‘I want to be a journalist,’ ‘I want to be an activist,’ ‘I want to be a musician,’ ‘I want to be a rocket scientist.’ It’s not just about this trip.

    “It’s about the fact that they’re seeing that all of these incredible explorers do other things as well.”

    The hand was from a dummy used for a test flight of the New Shepard Crew Capsule 2.0 in 2017

    Image credits: MJTruthUltra

    While some viewed the mission as a significant feminist milestone, others saw it as a symbol of extravagance.

    Actress Olivia Munn notably called the mission “gluttonous,” while actress and director Olivia Wilde shared a meme featuring two photos of Katy Perry with the message, “Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess.”

    “What would be the point of faking it?” one user asked, while others questioned the recent space mission

    Conspiracy theorist comment calls Blue Origin capsule a fake setup and a scam.

    Hannes Linn comments 'It's a scam' on conspiracy theorists discussing a 'fake' hand on Blue Origin capsule.

    Conspiracy theorist comments on Blue Origin capsule, comparing it to a tent from Temu.

    Screenshot of a comment about a Blue Origin capsule, claiming deception with a "fake" hand opening the door.

    Comment by Kyle Nayfa: 'Faker than the moon landing,' discussing Blue Origin capsule conspiracy.

    Comment by Jhenna Danielle saying 'The whole thing is fake!' with laughing and disbelief emojis.

    Comment alleging Blue Origin capsule event was staged, referencing conspiracy theories with laughing and clown emojis.

    Victor comments humorously on conspiracy theorists about a "fake" hand on a Blue Origin capsule.

    Text conversation commenting on a "staged" Blue Origin capsule event.

    Comment on shiny hand sparks Blue Origin conspiracy theory discussion.

    Comment comparing Blue Origin capsule to moon landing conspiracy.

    Text screenshot questioning ease of opening Blue Origin capsule door, referencing conspiracy theories.

    Text from Paul Luton dismissing Blue Origin conspiracy in comment.

    Commentary on conspiracy theory: "What a joke lol" by Lynn Coggin.

    Text comment expressing disbelief at conspiracy theorists questioning authenticity of Blue Origin capsule.

    Comment by Martin Hill questioning Blue Origin capsule's authenticity.

    Comment questions fake hand on Blue Origin capsule, sparking conspiracy theories.

    Text from John Denion questioning conspiracy theorists about faking authenticity, reflecting on skepticism.

    Alan Tompkins comments on fake hand conspiracy in Blue Origin capsule, highlighting test dummy from 7 years ago.

    Text comment about conspiracy theories on Blue Origin, questioning the point of faking it.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
