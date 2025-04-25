Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Should’ve Gone To Rehearsal Instead Of Space”: Katy Perry Mocked For “Mom Moves” On Tour Debut
Celebrities, News

“Should’ve Gone To Rehearsal Instead Of Space”: Katy Perry Mocked For “Mom Moves” On Tour Debut

Katy Perry performed at her first concert since returning from space, but fans think she may have crash-landed harder than expected.

The singer, 40, showed off some space-inspired dance moves in a metallic bodysuit, prompting some netizens to say she was bringing the “mom moves” to the stage.

The tour-opening show took place on April 23 in Mexico City, kicking off her career’s fifth concert tour—the Lifetimes Tour.

Highlights
  • Katy Perry performed at her first concert since returning from space.
  • Her opening show for the Lifetimes Tour took place on April 23 in Mexico City.
  • Her dance moves on stage went viral, with some asking her to “please retire gracefully.”
  • “Maybe she should’ve gone to rehearsals instead of space,” a social media user said.
    Katy Perry performed at her first concert since returning from space on April 23 in Mexico City

    Pop star performing in a futuristic green outfit, holding a microphone on stage.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    Only days have passed since the pop diva embarked on a Blue Origin mission, featuring an all-female crew that went to space and came back within 11 minutes.

    She paid homage to the mission during her April 23 concert whilst also keeping in theme with the futuristic inspiration behind the Lifetimes tour.

    “Maybe she should’ve gone to rehearsals instead of space,” a social media user said

    Singer performing on stage in a space-themed costume, showcasing unique "mom moves" during a tour debut.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    After much backlash for the space trip, the criticism continues to follow Katy, whose dance moves from the April 23 concert had people asking, “Is she being bad on purpose?”

    “Mama just retire,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “every time i think she can’t possibly flop harder she pulls some s*** like this.”

    Singer performing on stage in futuristic outfit, captured during tour debut.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    One said, “please retire gracefully.. dont do that to yourself.”

    “I’m actually embarrassed for her,” another wrote.

    “This is the worst choreography I have ever seen in my life,” one said.

    “Please retire gracefully.. don’t do that to yourself,” a social media user

    Performer in concert costume on stage, mid-dance with theatrical expression, showcasing energetic tour debut dance moves.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's dance moves, mentioning rehearsal and space, with a shrug emoji and likes count.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's tour debut with humorous sarcasm, highlighting a negative audience reaction.

    “Genuinely how does one fall off so badly? She was one of my fav singers as a kid, how has her career come to this,” wrote another.

    “Maybe I won’t buy a ticket….” one said.

    This seemed to be a thought that crossed several people’s mind, as reports revealed that her shows have been seeing poor ticket sales.

    Pop star in space-themed costume performing energetic dance moves on stage.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    @chicodelosconciertos Katy Perry- Part of Me Arena CDMX Opening Night 23/abril/2025 @Katy Perry #fypシ#katyperry#thelifetimestour#katyperrycdmx♬ original sound – chicodelosconciertos

    Even before the Blue Origin trip, there were concerns about ticket sales being disappointing.

    “They were pretty dismal. Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor’s,” a source told the Daily Mail about the sales.

    Reports about the Lifetimes Tour seeing disappointing ticket sales began even before the Blue Origin space mission

    Singer performing on stage in futuristic attire, holding a microphone, with colorful lights in the background.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    “Higher-ups” involved in the concert were apparently “skeptical from the beginning,” and there were discussions about “what to do if the venues don’t fill up further,” the source claimed.

    The tour tickets went on sale in January, but the US Sun revealed that many dates in different US states were showing abysmal sales, with 70% of seats remaining unsold in February for a May 13 show in a Minneapolis arena.

    Sources claimed there were discussions about “what to do if the venues don’t fill up further”

    Singer performs a daring move upside down in a metal contraption during a tour, showcasing energetic dance choreography.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's "mom moves" on tour debut with 1767 likes.

    Comment about Katy Perry’s tour debut comparing it to an Olympic moment, with 147 likes.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry for "Mom Moves," stating, "Doing so much but also nothing at all the same time," with crying emoji.

    Sources recently claimed that the Firework singer regretted “making a public spectacle out of” the Blue Origin space mission, which she thought would be good PR for her tour.

    Katy also appeared to address the backlash during her show in Mexico City this week.

    “Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?” she asked the audience.

    @chicodelosconciertos Katy Perry – E.T. Arena CDMX Opening Night 23/abril/2025 @Katy Perry #fypシ#katyperry#thelifetimestour#katyperrycdmx♬ original sound – chicodelosconciertos

    She also posed for a selfie with two men in blue NASA jumpsuits during the show at CDMX Arena.

    Prior to the launch of Katy and the rest of the all-female crew to space, the singer said she was both nervous and excited and was looking forward to singing in space.

    @chicodelosconciertos Katy Perry – I’M HIS, HE’S MINE Arena CDMX Opening Night 23/abril/2025 @Katy Perry #fypシ#katyperry#thelifetimestour#katyperrycdmx♬ original sound – chicodelosconciertos

    It “won’t be about me. It will be about this beautiful Earth. I think from up there, we will think, ‘Oh my God, we have to protect our mother,’” she said in an interview with CBS News.

    Katy sang What a Wonderful World while aboard the New Shepard rocket, and when they returned, the Roar singer knelt and kissed the ground, triggering a wave of memes online.

    The Roar singer believed the space mission would help with her tour’s PR

    Person in a blue jumpsuit crouching on the ground, with "New Shepard" visible on the sleeve, near a space mission setup.

    Image credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

    Many slammed her for being a part of the trip, saying, “All this hype for a couple of minutes in space???????”

    “Her awful songs have a longer run time than her space expedition,” another wrote.

    A woman in a space suit holds a flower, with "PERRY" on her uniform, highlighting tour debut and space theme.

    Image credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

    Fast food giant Wendy’s said on social media after her return, “Can we send her back?”

    Elsewhere on X, the brand re-shared a picture of the singer kissing the ground and wrote, “I kissed the ground, and I liked it.”

    “Can we send her back?” fast food giant Wendy’s said on social media after her return

    Blue Origin crew posing in blue flight suits, smiling before space mission.

    Image credits: blueorigin / Instagram

    “The taste of her cherry starship…” an X user chimed in.

    The American burger franchise then replied, “When we said women in STEM, this isn’t what we meant.”

    Singer in a Blue Origin suit, smiling and outdoors.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    TikTok singer Kesha appeared to join the conversation, but without words.

    She shared a picture of herself sipping on a Wendy’s drink with a smirk on her face following the burger-making chain’s comments.

    “She honestly looks like she’s highly regretting this tour,” one said

    Comment criticizing choreography with 13.2K likes, related to Katy Perry's tour.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's dance moves, saying, "I love being in the timeline where I am cooler than Katy Perry.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's tour debut with 1,983 likes and 3 dislikes.

    Sameelee's comment on Katy Perry's tour, humorously noting low energy levels despite high production value.

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry's tour debut, mentioning regret and looking defeated.

    Comment on Katy Perry's "mom moves" with user expressing concern about exhaustion.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's "mom moves" on tour debut with 895 likes.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's "mom moves" on tour debut, humorously comparing to another performer.

    Social media comment mocking Katy Perry's dance moves, purple heart emoji.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's tour with humor, mentioning tariffs, 232 likes.

    Comment comparing dance moves to a scene from "Step Up," relating to Katy Perry's tour performance critique.

    Social media comment mockingly reacting to Katy Perry's "mom moves" during tour debut.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's tour debut for lack of energy, suggesting "mom moves" due to insufficient rehearsal.

    Comment by CatnipKev88 joking about singer and astronaut skills, related to Katy Perry's tour debut.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's dance moves with emojis, suggesting rehearsal needed and mentioning Parris Goebel.

    Comment mocks Katy Perry's dance moves, suggesting rehearsal was needed instead of space travel.

    Comment questioning if Katy Perry's tour debut felt like a rehearsal.

    Commentary on "Mom Moves" performance, referencing space, with likes and replies at the bottom.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

