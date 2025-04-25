“Should’ve Gone To Rehearsal Instead Of Space”: Katy Perry Mocked For “Mom Moves” On Tour Debut

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry performed at her first concert since returning from space, but fans think she may have crash-landed harder than expected.

The singer, 40, showed off some space-inspired dance moves in a metallic bodysuit, prompting some netizens to say she was bringing the “mom moves” to the stage.

The tour-opening show took place on April 23 in Mexico City, kicking off her career’s fifth concert tour—the Lifetimes Tour.

Katy Perry performed at her first concert since returning from space on April 23 in Mexico City

Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Only days have passed since the pop diva embarked on a Blue Origin mission, featuring an all-female crew that went to space and came back within 11 minutes.

She paid homage to the mission during her April 23 concert whilst also keeping in theme with the futuristic inspiration behind the Lifetimes tour.

"Maybe she should've gone to rehearsals instead of space," a social media user said

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

After much backlash for the space trip, the criticism continues to follow Katy, whose dance moves from the April 23 concert had people asking, “Is she being bad on purpose?”

“Mama just retire,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “every time i think she can’t possibly flop harder she pulls some s*** like this.”

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

One said, “please retire gracefully.. dont do that to yourself.”

“I’m actually embarrassed for her,” another wrote.

“This is the worst choreography I have ever seen in my life,” one said.

"Please retire gracefully.. don't do that to yourself," a social media user

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

“Genuinely how does one fall off so badly? She was one of my fav singers as a kid, how has her career come to this,” wrote another.

“Maybe I won’t buy a ticket….” one said.

This seemed to be a thought that crossed several people’s mind, as reports revealed that her shows have been seeing poor ticket sales.

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

Even before the Blue Origin trip, there were concerns about ticket sales being disappointing.

“They were pretty dismal. Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor’s,” a source told the Daily Mail about the sales.

Reports about the Lifetimes Tour seeing disappointing ticket sales began even before the Blue Origin space mission

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

“Higher-ups” involved in the concert were apparently “skeptical from the beginning,” and there were discussions about “what to do if the venues don’t fill up further,” the source claimed.

The tour tickets went on sale in January, but the US Sun revealed that many dates in different US states were showing abysmal sales, with 70% of seats remaining unsold in February for a May 13 show in a Minneapolis arena.

Sources claimed there were discussions about "what to do if the venues don't fill up further"

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

Sources recently claimed that the Firework singer regretted “making a public spectacle out of” the Blue Origin space mission, which she thought would be good PR for her tour.

Katy also appeared to address the backlash during her show in Mexico City this week.

“Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?” she asked the audience.

She also posed for a selfie with two men in blue NASA jumpsuits during the show at CDMX Arena.

Prior to the launch of Katy and the rest of the all-female crew to space, the singer said she was both nervous and excited and was looking forward to singing in space.

It “won’t be about me. It will be about this beautiful Earth. I think from up there, we will think, ‘Oh my God, we have to protect our mother,’” she said in an interview with CBS News.

Katy sang What a Wonderful World while aboard the New Shepard rocket, and when they returned, the Roar singer knelt and kissed the ground, triggering a wave of memes online.

The Roar singer believed the space mission would help with her tour's PR

Image credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

Many slammed her for being a part of the trip, saying, “All this hype for a couple of minutes in space???????”

“Her awful songs have a longer run time than her space expedition,” another wrote.

Image credits: Blue Origin / YouTube

Fast food giant Wendy’s said on social media after her return, “Can we send her back?”

Elsewhere on X, the brand re-shared a picture of the singer kissing the ground and wrote, “I kissed the ground, and I liked it.”

"Can we send her back?" fast food giant Wendy's said on social media after her return

Image credits: blueorigin / Instagram

“The taste of her cherry starship…” an X user chimed in.

The American burger franchise then replied, “When we said women in STEM, this isn’t what we meant.”

Image credits: blueorigin

TikTok singer Kesha appeared to join the conversation, but without words.

She shared a picture of herself sipping on a Wendy’s drink with a smirk on her face following the burger-making chain’s comments.

"She honestly looks like she's highly regretting this tour," one said

