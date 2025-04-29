Katy Perry’s Tour Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons, Receives Brutal Reviews: “A Flop”
Katy Perry has spent over two decades at the top of pop, selling more than 143 million records worldwide. Now, she’s back with her fifth world tour, Lifetimes—but not everyone’s impressed.
Clips from the shows have been going viral, and the reactions aren’t exactly glowing. Fans are calling out awkward performances and strange visuals, saying the magic just isn’t there this time around.
Pop culture expert Sloan Hooks reacted to the videos, suggesting the tour feels like a lazy cash grab, weighed down by AI artwork and rough choreography.
Check out what he had to say below, and take a look at some of the footage from Katy’s shows. Then you tell us: is the internet being too harsh, or are the complaints totally fair?
Katy Perry is back on the road with her fifth world tour, Lifetimes
Unfortunately for her, it’s going viral for all the wrong reasons
Watch the full video below
@sloanhooks Despite the viral clips of Katy Perry‘s lifetime tour, it looks like attendees are enjoying the show.. Do these clips make you want to see Katy Perry live? #katyperry♬ original sound – SLOAN @hercampus mind you this was all from night one 🎥 @Eber Villalobos @Ned 🙌🏼 @Craig @Ale @chicodelosconciertos #katyperry#lifetimestour♬ original sound – hercampus
Many commenters agreed that the tour is an absolute flop
However, plenty of fans also jumped in to defend the pop star
Let's be real: I Kissed a Girl and Hot and Cold were two of the catchiest damned songs ever created. By the time Roar came out, she was clearly coasting creatively. Dark Horse seemed like an experiment in just how absolutely terrible a pop song could be if it were promoted like Hell and performed by a juggernaut. It worked: the song was incredibly popular. But I think people woke up from that seizure angry for having been abused in such a way. (The first time I heard it, I said asked, "What the f**k is this s**t?" and turned it off by the time the rap started.) Seriously, any time I hear or see people debating worst hit song ever , I throw out Dark Horse. In comparison, MacArthur Park seems harmlessly kitschy and We Built This City is an absolute banger. (No, it's terrible,...)
Pretty sure her going to space actually made her loose fans
