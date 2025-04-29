ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry has spent over two decades at the top of pop, selling more than 143 million records worldwide. Now, she’s back with her fifth world tour, Lifetimes—but not everyone’s impressed.

Clips from the shows have been going viral, and the reactions aren’t exactly glowing. Fans are calling out awkward performances and strange visuals, saying the magic just isn’t there this time around.

Pop culture expert Sloan Hooks reacted to the videos, suggesting the tour feels like a lazy cash grab, weighed down by AI artwork and rough choreography.

Check out what he had to say below, and take a look at some of the footage from Katy’s shows. Then you tell us: is the internet being too harsh, or are the complaints totally fair?

Katy Perry is back on the road with her fifth world tour, Lifetimes

Image credits: sloanhooks

Unfortunately for her, it’s going viral for all the wrong reasons

Image credits: hercampus

Image credits: hercampus

Image credits: hercampus

Image credits: sloanhooks

Watch the full video below

Many commenters agreed that the tour is an absolute flop

However, plenty of fans also jumped in to defend the pop star

