Katy Perry has spent over two decades at the top of pop, selling more than 143 million records worldwide. Now, she’s back with her fifth world tour, Lifetimes—but not everyone’s impressed.

Clips from the shows have been going viral, and the reactions aren’t exactly glowing. Fans are calling out awkward performances and strange visuals, saying the magic just isn’t there this time around.

Pop culture expert Sloan Hooks reacted to the videos, suggesting the tour feels like a lazy cash grab, weighed down by AI artwork and rough choreography.

Check out what he had to say below, and take a look at some of the footage from Katy’s shows. Then you tell us: is the internet being too harsh, or are the complaints totally fair?

More info: TikTok

RELATED:

    Katy Perry is back on the road with her fifth world tour, Lifetimes

    Image credits: sloanhooks

    Unfortunately for her, it’s going viral for all the wrong reasons

    Image credits: hercampus

    Image credits: hercampus

    Image credits: hercampus

    Watch the full video below

    @sloanhooks Despite the viral clips of Katy Perry‘s lifetime tour, it looks like attendees are enjoying the show.. Do these clips make you want to see Katy Perry live? #katyperry♬ original sound – SLOAN

    @hercampus mind you this was all from night one 🎥 @Eber Villalobos @Ned 🙌🏼 @Craig @Ale @chicodelosconciertos #katyperry#lifetimestour♬ original sound – hercampus

    Many commenters agreed that the tour is an absolute flop

    However, plenty of fans also jumped in to defend the pop star

