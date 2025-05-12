All The Worst Dressed Stars At The 2025 BAFTA TV Awards
The biggest names in British television gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday (May 11) for the BAFTA TV Awards.
The limited drama shows Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office led the nominations with four each at the ceremony, which recognizes the best achievements in the television industry for 2024. They were followed by Mr Loverman, the big winner of the night, which took home two awards.
The sitcom Alma’s Not Normal won the award for Best Comedy Series, while in the drama category, the Northern Irish police show Blue Lights earned the top prize.
As is often the case with award shows, many people focused on fashion, turning to social media to share their thoughts on the stars’ red carpet looks. Here’s a selection of the outfits that were widely deemed the worst of the evening.
Christine McGuinness
The Real Housewives of Cheshire star opted for a long white gown featuring a peculiar cutout at the chest area.
Christine's appearance comes after she quit the reality show Celebs Go Dating, sharing that she wasn't ready to look for a new partner following her divorce from her husband of 15 years, Paddy McGuinness.
"I'm really, really good. I'm happy to be at the BAFTAs," she said, teasing that she would announce a new project in the coming weeks.
Gabby Allen
Gabby, who appeared as a contestant on the third season of the British dating show Love Island, left little to the imagination in a black lace dress that revealed her underwear.
Billie Piper
The 42-year-old star was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Sam McAlister in Netflix’s Scoop.
Siobhán McSweeney
Siobhán previously won a BAFTA for her role as Sister Michael in the teen sitcom Derry Girls.
Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty
Erin and Owen presented an award as they waited for their hit show, Adolescence, to be eligible to win a BAFTA TV award next year.
The co-stars improvised some moments in the series, the 15-year-old actor revealed.
"A lot of it is not followed by the script in episode three, so me and Erin just bounced off each other. That took me back and made me smile because it wasn’t in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, but it was amazing."
Meanwhile, Erin said she was immediately impressed by her young and talented co-star. "It felt like working with an actor who’d been doing it for 50 years. He’s just so professional.
"He turned up on day one, and he knew his lines. He just was everything that you’d hope for, with a castmate of any caliber; he’s just unreal."
Alan Cumming
The evening’s host wore a black and white suit with a skirt that proved too modern for some tastes.
Alan had three costume changes throughout the ceremony. His red carpet suit was replaced with an electric-blue ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers, which he paired with a leopard-print shirt and corsage.
The Scottish actor later switched to a pale pink suit with silver beading before a final change to a dark brown velvet look.
"I changed again, so sue me," he told viewers.
Kéllé Bryan
Loose Women panelist Kéllé Bryan wore a short dress adorned with turquoise appliqués along the side and a single voluminous sleeve.
Maura Higgins
The former Love Island contestant did not go unnoticed in a backless white gown with an exceptionally voluminous skirt.
Stacey Solomon
Stacey, who has appeared on various TV shows, including The X Factor and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, was nominated for Best Entertainment Performance for Sort Your Life Out.
In a video shared on Monday (May 12), the star admitted she didn’t take her loss to Joe Lycett's Late Night Lycett very well. "I'm not taking it very gracefully. I'm devastated for our whole team — I'm so gutted for them. Everyone got dressed up and was really hopeful, I think, because they work so hard."
Marisha Wallace and Billy Porter
The actors are co-starring in Cabaret in London’s West End, with Billy playing the Emcee and Marisha portraying Sally Bowles.
Layton Williams
Layton, known for Beautiful People and Bad Education, revealed his bare chest in an open jacket with metallic detailing on the sleeves, paired with black pants and matching cowboy boots.
The Billy Elliott star recently made headlines after appearing in the BBC genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are? and learning that his ancestors had been enslaved children in Jamaica.
"I am proud to have Jamaican roots and I have lots of family there but the laws there aren't very accepting to the queer community," he said, "So I have always felt like it's hard to love somewhere they don't love you back."
Anna Maxwell Martin
Anna was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Delia Balmer in Until I Kill You.
At the show, the actress left many fans disappointed when she revealed that she won’t be reprising her role as anti-corruption officer Patricia Carmichael in the return of the BBC series Line of Duty.
"Sometimes you're not allowed to revise certain roles due to contracts with other streamers," she explained.
Max Balegde
The TikTok personality wore a black suit adorned with floral appliqués of different colors across the chest.
Max recently appeared on the Australian version of I’m a Celeb to support the LGBTQ+ youth education charity Minus18.
On the show, he shared that he came out to his family after the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which he had attended with his sister.
“If I’d just learned in school that you can be gay and live a happy, healthy, normal life, from a young age I think it wouldn’t have taken something as dark as that to make me take that step to be myself,” he said.
Nabhaan Rizwan
Nabhaan was nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance for his role as Dionysus in Netflix’s Kaos.
Before starring in the mythological series, the Essex-born actor appeared in Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917, the drama Industry, the dystopian Station Eleven, and the BBC comedy Juice.
Richard Gadd
The Scottish actor was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Donny Dunn in Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.
Speaking with The Guardian, Richard said the pressure he has felt since starring in and creating the show has been “intolerable.”
“It’s been a hurricane. I don’t think I’m at the point of reflection yet. I need some real time off to figure out how to get my feet back on ground, because I feel very squeezed.”
The 36-year-old star admitted that he’s still “getting used to” his overnight fame.
“It came out on a Thursday, and by Sunday people were knocking on my door asking for autographs. I was an arthouse comedian, performing to five people every night, so it was a huge adjustment.”