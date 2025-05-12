The biggest names in British television gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday (May 11) for the BAFTA TV Awards.

The limited drama shows Baby Reindeer and Mr Bates vs The Post Office led the nominations with four each at the ceremony, which recognizes the best achievements in the television industry for 2024. They were followed by Mr Loverman, the big winner of the night, which took home two awards.

The sitcom Alma’s Not Normal won the award for Best Comedy Series, while in the drama category, the Northern Irish police show Blue Lights earned the top prize.

As is often the case with award shows, many people focused on fashion, turning to social media to share their thoughts on the stars’ red carpet looks. Here’s a selection of the outfits that were widely deemed the worst of the evening.