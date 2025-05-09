Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Such A Fighter”: Liev Schreiber Opens Up About Teen Daughter Kai Coming Out As Transgender
Liev Schreiber with teen daughter Kai at a Stranger Things event, highlighting transgender youth and family support.
Celebrities, News

“Such A Fighter”: Liev Schreiber Opens Up About Teen Daughter Kai Coming Out As Transgender

Liev Schreiber is loud and proud of his love for his 16-year-old daughter, Kai.

Months after insisting the teenager wasn’t a nepo baby, the X-Men alum spoke about his daughter’s transition and how Kai is making her space in the transgender community.

“Kai is such a fighter,” he said. “It’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans,’ and, ‘Look at me.’”

Highlights
  • Liev Schreiber opened up about his daughter for the first time since she proudly came out as transgender.
  • The actor shares daughter Kai, 16, and son Sasha, 17, with ex-partner
  • He laughed and said teenagers are “hard” and can even be a “headache.”
  • His comments about Kai's transgender identity came months after he addressed “nepo baby” claims about her.
    Liev Schreiber opened up about his daughter for the first time since she proudly came out as transgender

    Liev Schreiber in a dark suit and Naomi Watts in a black dress posing at an event, highlighting support for transgender issues.

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    The Ray Donovan star revealed that Kai’s identity didn’t feel like “that big of a deal” because she’s “been feminine for so long.”

    “Kai was always who Kai is,” he told Variety in a recent interview.

    He nevertheless called it a “profound” moment when Kai wanted to change her pronouns.

    The actor shares Kai, 16, with his ex-partner, the actress Naomi Watts

    Teen transgender woman wearing pink top and black skirt standing indoors, related to Liev Schreiber and daughter coming out story.

    Image credits: kaischreiberrr

    “I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns,” he continued. “To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

    When asked what advice he would give to parents of transgender children, he said, “I don’t know the answer for your kid.”

    Image credits: naomiwatts

    “I don’t know what it’s like for you to be a trans dad. I don’t know how you were brought up,” he continued. “I don’t know what religion you encountered or what your spirituality is.”

    He laughed and said teenagers are “hard” and can even be a “headache.”

    “It doesn’t matter whether they’re trans or not because you’ll come out of this. But a trans teen is going to be a teen,” the actor added.

    “They’re such a pain so much of the time, and Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come,” he continued.

    Liev admitted it can be “hard” and even be a “headache” to parent teenagers

    Liev Schreiber wearing orange cap with teen daughter Kai smiling, highlighting transgender support and family bond.

    Image credits: lievschreiber

    Liev noted that it’s important for Kai to embrace her transgender identity and be vocal about it.

    “Kai is such a fighter,” he told the outlet. “It’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans,’ and, ‘Look at me.’”

    “Kai is as feisty and outspoken as they come,” said the proud father

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

    Image credits: lievschreiber

    The teenager will join her famous father-of-three and his wife, Taylor Niesen, at the Ali Forney Center’s A Place at the Table Gala in New York City on May 9.

    The annual spring gala is the center’s premier fundraising event, aiding its mission of housing and supporting homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

    Liev shares Kai with his ex-partner, actress Naomi Watts, whom he dated from 2005 until their 2016 split.

    The former couple is also parents to son Sasha, 17.

    Liev Schreiber and teen daughter Kai posing at a Stranger Things event, highlighting transgender family support.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    The father-of-three welcomed his youngest child, Hazel Bee, with his wife Taylor in 2023.

    Kai made her runway debut for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week in March this year.

    With her blonde hair pulled back into a bun, the newcomer walked down the runway in a long-sleeved leopard-print mini dress with a feathered collar.

    Kai made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week this year

    Teen girl holding graduation certificate, representing transgender courage and support in Liev Schreiber’s family story.

    Image credits: lievschreiber

    The teenager was also pictured on the red carpet with her mother, Naomi, at the premiere of The Friend in New York, the same month.

    The internet had mixed reactions to the rising star’s runway debut, with many calling it nepotism.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts)

    “Can’t these unattractive, spoilt girls get a real job?” one critic asked.

    “Only cuz mummy & daddy are already rich & famous,” another said. “No need for your own merits here…”

    Netizens branded her a “nepo baby” following her runway debut

    Teen daughter Kai holds flowers alongside woman at a gathering, representing Liev Schreiber's support for transgender identity.

    Image credits: lievschreiber

    Liev said he doesn’t have any “thoughts for the haters.” But he proudly defended his daughter and addressed the “nepo baby” claims.

    “I’m gonna put it to you like this: What if you were a professional actor and your child decided they wanted to do something in this world. Do they have the choice of what you did?” he told TMZ in March.

    Liev proudly defended his daughter and believes she did “an amazing job on the show”

    Liev Schreiber lying with his two children, showing support for his teen daughter coming out as transgender.

    Image credits: lievschreiber

    “It doesn’t matter, like, that’s her life. She does what she wants with her life,” he added.

    He also said he was “super proud” of his daughter on the runway.

    “I thought she did an amazing job on the show,” he said.

    The internet said Liev deserves the “Father of the year award” for his “unconditional love”

    Comment praising Liev Schreiber's acceptance and support of his transgender teen daughter Kai’s journey.

    Comment praising Liev Schreiber as an awesome dad, highlighting his supportive words about his transgender teen daughter Kai.

    Comment praising a dad’s support, related to Liev Schreiber opening up about teen daughter Kai coming out as transgender.

    Comment from Birgit Maier expressing hope for accepting parents of transgender teenagers in an online discussion about Liev Schreiber.

    Comment praising Kai, Liev Schreiber’s teen daughter, as a gorgeous young woman with supportive parents.

    Comment reading Tammy Bailor praises unconditional love from parent to child, related to Liev Schreiber’s transgender daughter topic.

    Comment praising Liev Schreiber and Naomi for supporting their transgender teen daughter Kai with love and acceptance.

    Comment by Tony Mata expressing increased respect for Liev Schreiber discussing his teen daughter Kai coming out as transgender.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Susan Hargitt about respecting others and honoring Pope Leo’s chosen name.

    Comment praising Liev Schreiber as a supportive father after his teen daughter Kai comes out as transgender.

    Comment from Rachel Anderson about unconditional love and support for children, highlighting fighting for and protecting them.

    Comment supporting Kai coming out as transgender, emphasizing bravery and respect for the decision.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

