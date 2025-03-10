ADVERTISEMENT

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber’s daughter, Kai Schreiber, just took her first big step into the fashion world.

The 16-year-old made her runway debut for Valentino at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 9.

With her blonde hair pulled back into a bun, the newcomer walked down the runway in a long-sleeved leopard-print mini dress with a feathered collar.

Image credits: kaischreiberrr

Her proud mother was full of praise on Instagram, sharing pictures of the runway moment with fans.

“That’s my @maisonvalentino baby!” the actress wrote in her caption. “I’m squealing with pride. Ilysm @kaischreiberrr.”

Kai also shared moments from the glamorous event saying, “omggg my heart is so full.”

Image credits: Walter McBride/FilmMagic

Social media users had mixed reactions to the rising star’s runway debut, with many calling it nepotism.

“Can’t these unattractive spoilt girls get a real job?” one critic asked.

“Only cuz mummy & daddy are already rich & famous …..no need for your own merits here…” wrote another.

Another said, “She should be in school.”

Image credits: kaischreiberrr

“P*dowood,” another said.

When actor and father Liev commented on his daughter’s photo saying, “Beyond beyond Kai,” one Instagrammer responded to it saying, “nepo nepo.”

On the other hand, fans praised the youngster and said her mother should be proud of her.

“Go Kai!” one fan said, while another wrote, “A star is born! Gorgeous.”

“OMG ICON,” one said.

“Another nepo brat,” one critic said. “[The] only reason she got this gig is because of who her parents are”

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

One fan wrote, “I think you are absolutely gorgeous and your runway walk is freaking amazing! You are absolutely a bona-fide model.”

“Mama! You did good!!” another commenter said.

“Oh my gosh, proud mum moment for sure!!” said another.

Fashion icon Linda Evangelista and model Amelia Hamlin also left praises for Kai in the comments section.

Naomi and Liev welcomed son Sasha in July 2007, and Kai in December 2008

Image credits: kaischreiberrr

Kai is the only daughter born to Naomi and Liev.

The former couple welcomed their firstborn son, Sasha, on July 25, 2007, and their second child, Kai, on December 13, 2008.

The British-born Australian actress said it was an emotional experience for her to get pregnant. She opened up about how she struggled with conceiving, and her doctor said she might be experiencing perimenopause symptoms.

“I knew that there are changes to the body around the age of 35, but I didn’t know that it was a really late time to start thinking about getting pregnant,” she told InStyle in 2022.

At the time, she considered IVF and spent thousands of dollars on wheatgrass shots and Chinese herbs to increase her fertility.

When she finally got pregnant, she said she felt Sasha kick for the first time while on set. She was filming a scene for her 2007 film Eastern Promises with Sinéad Cusack when the moment left her in shock.

Kai dressed as Harley Quinn when she went with “best dad” Liev to San Diego Comic-Con in 2017



Image credits: imgmodels

“I said, ‘I think I just felt my baby move.’ I’ll get choked up,” she told the outlet. “It was an astounding moment. I’ll never forget that moment.”

Her second pregnancy followed shortly after Sasha’s birth.

Naomi said she “always wanted to have more than one child.”

Liev was branded the “best dad” after he adorably took Sasha and Kai to the San Diego Comic-Con in 2017.

Sasha went as a Jedi, while Kai was dressed as Harley Quinn.

Image credits: imgmodels

“My heart is happy with this photo! Best Dad award goes to Liev,” a commenter said at the time. “No one should ever try to make your child conform to what others think is right.”

“You do what’s right for you and your family,” another said. “Parenting at its best! Our jobs as parents on this earth is to feed the souls of our children, not to tell them that they can’t be a character, because the public thinks it isn’t appropriate.”

Naomi and the Perfect Couple star split in 2016 after 11 years together.

The former couple split in 2016 and are now married to different spouses

Image credits: naomiwatts

Liev is currently married to Taylor Neisen and welcomed a child with her in 2023.

Naomi, meanwhile, is married to husband Billy Crudup.

Kai’s stepmother, Taylor, had also commented on the youngster’s runway debut, saying, “YOU ARE MY HERO” and “GO GIRL!!!!!”

Her runway debut came months after another “nepo baby”, Sunday Rose, daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, made her runway debut in October.

Netizens recently slammed a string of “nepo baby” appearances after the 97 Academy Awards at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

“In every photo, the kid looks terribly unhappy,” a person commented about Kai’s runway debut

