Naomi Watts’ Teen Child Brutally Roasted For Looking “Miserable” Next To Mom On Red Carpet
Celebrities, News

Naomi Watts’ Teen Child Brutally Roasted For Looking “Miserable” Next To Mom On Red Carpet

Naomi Watts lit up the red carpet at the premiere of The Friend in New York yesterday (March 24). Despite being all smiles during the event, netizens couldn’t help but notice the stark contrast of her demeanor with that of her 16-year-old teen, Kai Schreiber.

The teenager who had recently made their runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, appeared glum and unenthusiastic while standing beside their jubilant mom. The model’s seemingly frozen expression sparked a wave of comments online.

Highlights
  • Naomi Watts' teen Kai looked glum despite her smile at the premiere.
  • Netizens mocked Kai's expression, comparing the model to a mannequin.
  • Naomi's attempt to lighten Kai's mood was caught in a noticeable moment.
  • The model debuted on the runway representing Valentino.

“Is that a mannequin next to Naomi, or is Kai just over it?” one netizen asked. “That poor child looks to have been forced into doing something they didn’t want.”

RELATED:

    Naomi Watts’ child, Kai Schreber, sparked concern among netizens after posing with a frozen expression at a movie premiere

    Naomi Watts and her teen daughter on the red carpet, both in stylish outfits against a blue background.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    “Smile, child. You don’t have to work for a living,” one user added, pointing towards Kai’s status as the offspring of a famous celebrity.

    “Wow, I genuinely thought Naomi was posing next to a waxwork in Madame Tussauds!” another joked.

    Teen daughter on red carpet wearing a patterned top and black skirt, in front of a blue background with event text.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    In one particularly uncomfortable moment, the Australian actress seemed to notice the 16-year-old’s uncanny expression, grabbing the model and laughing, as if to try to force an emotion out of the stoic teenager.

    Teen daughter of Naomi Watts posing, wearing a pink top and black skirt, holding a jacket against a navy backdrop.

    Image credits: kaischreiberrr

    The pair contrasted not only in their demeanor, but also in their outfits, with the model wearing a dark-colored polka-dotted jacket, featuring small pink dots on a dark background. The jacket was accentuated with a large black bow at the neckline.

    Young woman sitting in a restaurant, wearing a black top, with a city background visible through the window.

    Image credits: kaischreiberrr

    Kai completed the look with a pink textured top and a black ruffled skirt that extended below the knees, as well as a black-and-white Valentino bag worth an estimated $4,020.

    Teen daughter of Naomi Watts by a scenic view, wearing a white top.

    Image credits: kaischreiberrr

    Naomi, on the other hand, wore a sleeveless, loose white dress with a draped neckline. She combined it with a skirt adorned with small tufts of what seemed to be black synthetic hair.

    Naomi celebrated the model’s debut on the runway, representing the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino

    Mother and daughter holding flowers, posing together at an indoor event.

    Image credits: lievschreiber

    Despite Kai’s apparent somber mood on the red carpet, Naomi celebrated her child’s recent career milestone. 

    The budding model recently took to the Paris Fashion Week runway for Valentino, marking a significant moment in their fledgling modeling career.

    Naomi Watts and daughter pose on the red carpet, with daughter appearing indifferent.

    Image credits: naomiwatts

    Naomi was seen proud during the debut, capturing and sharing the exciting experience with her followers. A video of her watching Kai’s catwalk from bed captured her emotional reaction: “Oh my God!” she exclaimed repeatedly, clearly thrilled with her child’s success.

    Naomi Watts with her two children, smiling while lying down together outdoors.

    Image credits: naomiwatts

    The 56-year-old actress shares Kai and 17-year-old Sasha with ex-partner and actor Liev Schreiber, from whom she split amicably in 2016. 

    Naomi has since married actor Billy Crudup in an intimate courthouse wedding in 2023, followed by a larger ceremony the following year in Mexico.

    Group selfie outdoors, including Naomi Watts and others, with her teen daughter in the center wearing a white blouse.

    Image credits: naomiwatts

    Directed by Scott McGehee, The Friend premiered at the Telluride FIlm Festival last year, but is scheduled to be released in the United States next Friday (March 28).

    Upon its release, the drama film received mixed-to-positive reviews, holding an average rating score of 68 out of 100 on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

    “Absolutely miserable.” Netizens expressed their worry on social media, believing Kai to be unhappy

    Comment from Dan Alexander saying, "Is that a mannequin," under a post about Naomi Watts' daughter.

    Comment on Naomi Watts' daughter, noting resemblance to wax figure.

    Comment by Nick Klotz stating, "They look like aliens trying to blend in.

    Comment mocking Naomi Watts' daughter for looking unhappy in attire.

    Text message screenshot with a comment about someone looking miserable.

    Comment on Naomi Watts' teen daughter looking unhappy.

    Comment comparing Naomi Watts' teen daughter's expression to doing chores, mentioning a 16-year-old.

    Comment on Naomi Watts' teen daughter looking "miserable" at a red carpet event.

    Comment about Naomi Watts' daughter looking unhappy with laughing emojis.

    Comment mocking Naomi Watts' daughter's expression on the red carpet, mentioning misplaced eyebrows.

    Comment discussing teen behavior, mentioning looking glum and growth, related to Naomi Watts' daughter.

    Comment on teenage behavior about wanting to appear adult.

    Comment reads, "I mean I'd be mad too if I didn't have no eyebrows," in response to Naomi Watts' daughter's look.

    Comment on Naomi Watts' teen daughter looking unhappy at an event.

    Comment on Naomi Watts' teen daughter appearing miserable on red carpet, referenced by Bestamanda Green.

    Text exchange about Naomi Watts' daughter's expression, highlighting challenges of making teens smile for the camera.

    Comment online saying: "Looks like a typical teenager to me" with amused emojis, related to Naomi Watts' daughter.

    Text by Natasha Hemming: "Usual teen probably embarrassed with mum. Gotta play it cool," referencing Naomi Watts' daughter.

    A comment mocking Naomi Watts' teen daughter for not appearing happy at an event.

    Comment defending Naomi Watts' daughter from criticism about her red carpet expression.

    Comment discussing Naomi Watts' teen daughter looking striking yet glum.

    A comment supporting Naomi Watts' daughter, emphasizing beauty despite negative remarks.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Also on Bored Panda