Lady Gaga Faces Backlash After Displaying Ageist And Misogynistic Comments At Concert
Lady Gaga performing on stage in a red jacket and sunglasses amid backlash for ageist and misogynistic comments.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lady Gaga Faces Backlash After Displaying Ageist And Misogynistic Comments At Concert

Lady Gaga unexpectedly has found herself at the center of controversy after a viral post accused her of promoting inflammatory rhetoric during a recent stop on her Mayhem Ball tour. 

A photo circulating on X showed two comments displayed on large screens during the show—one mocking Katy Perry as a liar, and another referring to Madonna as “a 90-year-old” who “wants to be Gaga.”

  • Lady Gaga faced backlash after inflammatory comments were displayed on screens during her Mayhem Ball tour concert.
  • Comments mocking Madonna as a “90-year-old” and accusing Katy Perry of lying caused their respective fanbases to argue online.
  • The comments were fan-submitted, and seemingly slipped through moderation filters.

“Lady Gaga is facing backlash for allowing ageist and misogynistic comments to be displayed at her concert,” the post, shared yesterday (August 3), read.

The post almost sent Gaga’s, Madonna’s, and Perry’s fanbases into an all-out war, before some fans started noticing something was off about the post.

    Lady Gaga was accused of ageism and misogyny after inflammatory comments against other singers were displayed at one of her concerts

    Lady Gaga performing on stage wearing red outfit amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

    Netizens immediately called out the singer for letting such messages appear at what was supposed to be a safe and empowering space meant for fans to express their appreciation for Gaga.

    “That’s so disrespectful to Madonna,” one user wrote.

    Lady Gaga performing on stage in a striking outfit amid backlash for ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    “Love Gaga but her team needs to stop allowing this because this tour is supposed to be professional and a safe space for respectful comments and not putting other artists down,” another said.

    Lady Gaga performing on stage with dancers in red dresses amid ageist and misogynistic backlash controversy.

    Image credits: Buda Mendes / Getty Images

    Others were less generous with their words, and replied to the remarks with double the anger.

    “The most performative person on the face of the planet. Lady Hypocrite has always been a fake, phony FRAUD,” one user wrote.  

    “TEMU Madonna finally getting called out for what she is.”

    “Madonna is bigger than Gaga, and KP was bigger at her prime than Gaga’s prime, period,” another added.

    Some fans attempted to defend Gaga’s position, insisting the singer was merely protecting her brand

    Lady Gaga faces backlash after displaying ageist and misogynistic anonymous comments during concert visuals.

    Image credits: PopFusionHQ / X

    “She’s not misogynistic or ageist, she’s just DEFENDING her own legacy. Gaga is arguably bigger than Madonna and she had to put her in her place,” one supporter argued.

    The vitriol kept escalating until, amid the back-and-forth, some users began pointing out a different reality: all three fanbases were being manipulated.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Lady Gaga’s team amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic concert comments.

    Image credits: katysroulett

    Tweet from BeYAYA expressing backlash after Lady Gaga displays ageist and misogynistic comments during a concert in 2025.

    Image credits: BeYAYA444

    Indeed, the viral tweet that ignited the controversy came from accounts known for ragebait tactics: a strategy that exploits online outrage to drive engagement. And when looked at more closely, the incident in question turned out to be less scandalous than advertised.

    Lady Gaga performing at concert, facing backlash for ageist and misogynistic comments during live show with guitar.

    Image credits: Raph_PH / Wikipedia

    The comments shown on the concert screen were part of a live fan-submission system used throughout the Mayhem Ball tour. Attendees were able to submit short messages, many of which were projected during the show in real time.

    Lady Gaga on stage in a bold costume, facing backlash for ageist and misogynistic comments during concert.

    Image credits: oscarurbina1803 / TikTok

    As some commenters pointed out, the two comments targeting Madonna and Perry were likely submitted by individual fans and slipped through moderation filters.

    In that light, the controversial statements arguably reflect more on a vocal segment of Gaga’s fanbase than on the artist herself.

    Intentional or not, many viewers saw the presence of such comments at her concerts as unacceptable

    Lady Gaga concert venue lit up at night with large signage amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments.

    Image credits: moviebuddyjb / X

    Still, some fans held Gaga ultimately responsible.

    “She’s a hate enabler period. overlooked or not, not screening those messages makes her responsible as she claims to be the creative director of her show,” a viewer argued.

    Lady Gaga performing at a concert wearing a red rose outfit, amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments.

    Image credits: ladygaga / Instagram

    The Mayhem Ball, Gaga’s eighth concert tour, launched on July 16, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada, in support of her chart-topping album Mayhem.

    Originally not intended to take place, the tour was greenlit after the overwhelming response to the record and Gaga’s health improvements following years of chronic pain related to fibromyalgia.

    Lady Gaga performing on stage with fiery background, amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: lizziesjuul / X

    “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it,” Gaga previously said about the tour.

    Lady Gaga taking a mirror selfie wearing a black dress and boots amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments.

    Image credits: ladygaga / Instagram

    The tour has been a success so far, being praised for its production values, visuals, and tightly choreographed numbers.

    Lady Gaga posing in black outfit and sunglasses, linked to backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: ladygaga / Instagram

    The next stop on the Mayhem Ball tour is scheduled for August 6 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The US leg will run until September 18, followed by international dates continuing through December 13.

    Whether Gaga or her team will address the controversy—or make changes to the fan comment display system—remains to be seen.

    “Gaga is a grifter.” The fanbases of Madonna and Perry held nothing back

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing disrespectful comments, related to Lady Gaga backlash for ageist and misogynistic remarks.

    Image credits: _REYTARD

    Tweet from user dylan expressing confusion about content shown at Lady Gaga’s concert amid ageist and misogynistic backlash.

    Image credits: bensonscomet

    Tweet criticizing Lady Gaga's team for allowing ageist and misogynistic comments during her concert tour.

    Image credits: harryshouse3

    Tweet screenshot showing backlash against Lady Gaga for ageist and misogynistic comments made during a concert.

    Image credits: AlbertoVillNews

    Twitter reply to Lady Gaga saying do better girl, illustrating backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: pop_diamonds

    Twitter user criticizes Lady Gaga over ageist and misogynistic comments displayed during concert, sparking backlash online.

    Image credits: FearcyzD

    Tweet discussing backlash over Lady Gaga's ageist and misogynistic comments during her concert performance.

    Image credits: mokyodai

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Lady Gaga amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic concert remarks.

    Image credits: maior_artista

    Twitter screenshot showing a user criticizing Lady Gaga amid backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: MilesLancing

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing ageist and misogynistic comments related to Lady Gaga’s concert speech.

    Image credits: TheQueenOfPopm

    Tweet on social media discussing Lady Gaga facing backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: radicalr0mantic

    User tweet expressing concern over Lady Gaga after ageist and misogynistic comments at her concert backlash.

    Image credits: ChkenTndr89

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Lady Gaga facing backlash over ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: magdassssss

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from user emkenobi stating it’s literally fan submitted, related to Lady Gaga backlash.

    Image credits: emkenobi

    Tweet showing a fan's comment amid Lady Gaga backlash over ageist and misogynistic remarks at concert.

    Image credits: AbracaFADra

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing backlash related to Lady Gaga's ageist and misogynistic comments at concert.

    Image credits: cuz_shes_dead13

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really, really bad idea to let people comment live on screen at a concert. Trolls always be trollin' and haters be hatin'.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really, really bad idea to let people comment live on screen at a concert. Trolls always be trollin' and haters be hatin'.

