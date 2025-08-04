Lady Gaga Faces Backlash After Displaying Ageist And Misogynistic Comments At Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga unexpectedly has found herself at the center of controversy after a viral post accused her of promoting inflammatory rhetoric during a recent stop on her Mayhem Ball tour.

A photo circulating on X showed two comments displayed on large screens during the show—one mocking Katy Perry as a liar, and another referring to Madonna as “a 90-year-old” who “wants to be Gaga.”

Comments mocking Madonna as a “90-year-old” and accusing Katy Perry of lying caused their respective fanbases to argue online.

The comments were fan-submitted, and seemingly slipped through moderation filters.

“Lady Gaga is facing backlash for allowing ageist and misogynistic comments to be displayed at her concert,” the post, shared yesterday (August 3), read.

The post almost sent Gaga’s, Madonna’s, and Perry’s fanbases into an all-out war, before some fans started noticing something was off about the post.

Netizens immediately called out the singer for letting such messages appear at what was supposed to be a safe and empowering space meant for fans to express their appreciation for Gaga.

“That’s so disrespectful to Madonna,” one user wrote.

“Love Gaga but her team needs to stop allowing this because this tour is supposed to be professional and a safe space for respectful comments and not putting other artists down,” another said.

Others were less generous with their words, and replied to the remarks with double the anger.

“The most performative person on the face of the planet. Lady Hypocrite has always been a fake, phony FRAUD,” one user wrote.

“TEMU Madonna finally getting called out for what she is.”

“Madonna is bigger than Gaga, and KP was bigger at her prime than Gaga’s prime, period,” another added.

Some fans attempted to defend Gaga’s position, insisting the singer was merely protecting her brand

“She’s not misogynistic or ageist, she’s just DEFENDING her own legacy. Gaga is arguably bigger than Madonna and she had to put her in her place,” one supporter argued.

The vitriol kept escalating until, amid the back-and-forth, some users began pointing out a different reality: all three fanbases were being manipulated.

Indeed, the viral tweet that ignited the controversy came from accounts known for ragebait tactics: a strategy that exploits online outrage to drive engagement. And when looked at more closely, the incident in question turned out to be less scandalous than advertised.

The comments shown on the concert screen were part of a live fan-submission system used throughout the Mayhem Ball tour. Attendees were able to submit short messages, many of which were projected during the show in real time.

As some commenters pointed out, the two comments targeting Madonna and Perry were likely submitted by individual fans and slipped through moderation filters.

In that light, the controversial statements arguably reflect more on a vocal segment of Gaga’s fanbase than on the artist herself.

Intentional or not, many viewers saw the presence of such comments at her concerts as unacceptable

Still, some fans held Gaga ultimately responsible.



“She’s a hate enabler period. overlooked or not, not screening those messages makes her responsible as she claims to be the creative director of her show,” a viewer argued.

Image credits: ladygaga / Instagram

The Mayhem Ball, Gaga’s eighth concert tour, launched on July 16, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada, in support of her chart-topping album Mayhem.

Originally not intended to take place, the tour was greenlit after the overwhelming response to the record and Gaga’s health improvements following years of chronic pain related to fibromyalgia.

“This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it,” Gaga previously said about the tour.

The tour has been a success so far, being praised for its production values, visuals, and tightly choreographed numbers.

The next stop on the Mayhem Ball tour is scheduled for August 6 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The US leg will run until September 18, followed by international dates continuing through December 13.



Whether Gaga or her team will address the controversy—or make changes to the fan comment display system—remains to be seen.

“Gaga is a grifter.” The fanbases of Madonna and Perry held nothing back

