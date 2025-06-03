ADVERTISEMENT

Much of what you’re seeing on the internet may no longer be real.

That’s the warning raised by independent journalist James Li on TikTok, who says AI has become so advanced that creators are now generating entirely fake people just to produce rage bait videos—and it’s paying off. According to him, some are earning $50,000 to $60,000 a month from this kind of content.

And with the industry expected to keep growing, many are starting to worry about the long-term consequences, wondering if AI will end up, as Li puts it, “rotting our brains.”

Scroll down to hear more of what he had to say, and let us know what you think.

Instead, one man warns that fake AI videos may flooding your feed and earning creators tens of thousands of dollars

Commenters say they’re worried about how quickly AI is evolving and where it might lead

