Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date Video Leaked

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were seen enjoying a private dinner together at a high-end Montreal restaurant, just weeks after the pop icon confirmed her split with longtime fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The pair, both single, reportedly shared a thoughtful conversation over cocktails and seafood, prompting fans to wonder if this was just a friendly meal or perhaps something more.

Highlights Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.

Both stars recently ended long-term relationships, sparking romance speculation.

Eyewitnesses say the two shared dishes and thanked kitchen staff after their meal.

They appeared engaged in conversation during their upscale dinner outing

Photos obtained byTMZ showed the 40-year-old pop star leaning in during a seemingly intimate chat with Trudeau, 53, at Le Violon, a fine dining restaurant in Montreal.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two were accompanied by security guards who monitored the scene from nearby, keeping an eye on the dinner through mirrored glass.

According to reports, the pair sipped cocktails and sampled several dishes, including one with lobster.

At one point, chef Danny Smiles reportedly came out to greet them personally, according toPeople magazine.

Perry and Trudeau later made their way into the kitchen to thank the staff as well.

While there’s no official word yet on whether this was a romantic encounter or simply a friendly catch-up, the timing and the pair’s body language definitely raised eyebrows.

Page Six and People both confirmed that Perry is currently in Canada for her ongoing tour, with shows scheduled in Ottawa and Montreal this week.

Katy Perry’s split from Orlando Bloom ended a six-year-long engagement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were also spotted this Monday (@TMZ) pic.twitter.com/dQfhpfm3WD — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) July 29, 2025

Perry’s outing with Trudeau comes just weeks after she and actor Orlando Bloom publicly ended their six-yearengagement.

The former couple, who share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove, announced the news in a joint statement earlier this month.

The message noted that they had been “shifting their relationship” to focus on co-parenting.

“Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting.

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect,” astatement from representatives noted.

Although the breakup was described as amicable, sources say the two appeared tense during a recent lunch together at the Cala di Volpe resort in Porto Cervo, Italy.

Despite this,Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have continued to appear together in public with their daughter.

This included a vacation aboard a yacht with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez during the billionaire’s high-profile wedding.

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie ended their marriage after 18 years in 2023

As for Trudeau, he and his wifeSophie Grégoire Trudeau revealed in August 2023 that they were separating after 18 years of marriage.

They have three children together: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11, and have maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship since announcing the split.

“Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.

“For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you,” Trudeau wrote in a social media announcement.

Now, with both public figures newly single and seemingly comfortable in each other’s company, the public has been quick to speculate about what their recent dinner might mean.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has responded to requests for comment, but that hasn’t stopped fans online from imagining the possibilities.

“Wow, as a Canadian, I couldn’t have imagined this, but now it makes sense, both were widely and publicly hated and mocked in recent years. Common ground,” one commenter joked.

“Two celebrities having dinner together doesn’t mean something romantic is happening. They both are passionate about many political and social causes and likely have a friendship,” another wrote.

“I love this story more than I should,” another commenter stated.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s dinner and what it could mean on social media

