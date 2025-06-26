ADVERTISEMENT

The fireworks have fizzled out, with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom calling it quits after a whirlwind romance.

The pop diva was said to be “upset” by the end of their decade-long relationship, but it’s been “a long time coming,” sources revealed.

The news of their split sent fans into a frenzy, with some claiming, “they never looked very happy.”

Image credits: Ryan Emberley / Getty Images

Katy has been spending this month touring in Australia and was joined by their daughter Daisy Dove for a concert stop in Perth.

Orlando reportedly joined them over the past week, but things “have been tense for months,” an insider close to the pair claimed.

The source said they have amicably decided to part ways.

Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” the source told Us Weekly.

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” they added.

The former couple have mostly been apart since the Roar singer kicked off her Lifetimes tour this year. She has been “distracted” and is “keeping busy” with her shows, the source said.

The pop diva is “upset” but “relieved” to avoid another painful divorce, sources claimed

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Orlando is reportedly looking to party it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

A source claimed to TMZ that he might hang out with Leo DiCaprio at the billionaire wedding.

Orlando is “the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” a source told the outlet.

“90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos). It’s gonna be a great party!” the source added.

Image credits: orlandobloom / Instagram

Katy has also been “renting out” her $30 million Westcott Estate in Montecito, California, to actor Chris Pratt and his family, which includes his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their three children.

The I Kissed a Girl singer and Orlando “have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source told Us Weekly.

They were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed,” and they “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour,” the insider added.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is expected to party it up at Jeff Bezos’s wedding without the mother of his child

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

Prior to the split announcement, sources claimed that their relationship hit a rough patch after the poor response to Katy’s 143 album that dropped in September.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a source told People earlier this month.

“It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” they added.

Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

“She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship,” a second source told the outlet.

A source told Us Weekly in June that they have been “spending more and more time apart.”

“They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” they added.

Tensions reportedly flared between the couple after the poor response to Katy’s 143 album and her tour

Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

The pop queen and the Hollywood heartthrob have had an on-and-off relationship since they first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.

The actor is also a father to son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Image credits: orlandobloom / Instagram

The Dark Horse singer was previously in a two-year marriage with Russell Brand, and they split in 2012.

The Get Him to the Greek star made a rare comment about his marriage to Katy earlier this year.

“What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she’s like a­—not entirely normal, because she’s an extraordinary, massive star­—but she’s not weird or off key,” he said on his Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast.

“The reasons that a marriage didn’t work are the normal human reasons marriages don’t work, and I have nothing but respect for her,” he added in the April 3 episode.

“He’s just jealous that she’s an astronaut,” the internet said, taking a dig at Katy’s recent Blue Origin space flight

Image credits: blueorigin

Online reactions to Katy and Orlando’s split have been mixed and brutally honest.

“Always thought Orlando was punching above his weight,” one thought, while others insisted the Teenage Dream singer was the one who fell short.

“She wants someone who’s hot and trending,” read one comment.

“That was a mismatch from the get-go,” one commented on the former couple

Image credits: Kevin Payravi / Wikipedia

“He was only her tail, her puppy! I think he got sick of her,” another quipped.

“I mean…how did it take him this long!” one said.

“She realized he’s not good enough to be married to an astronaut,” said another, taking a dig at Blue Origin’s first all-female space flight that took Katy, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, and others miles above Earth.

Netizens were brutally honest with their reactions to the couple’s split

