ADVERTISEMENT

The fireworks have fizzled out, with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom calling it quits after a whirlwind romance.

The pop diva was said to be “upset” by the end of their decade-long relationship, but it’s been “a long time coming,” sources revealed.

The news of their split sent fans into a frenzy, with some claiming, “they never looked very happy.”

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially called it quits after nearly a decade together

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posing together at an event, dressed in black with a green hedge background.

    Image credits: Ryan Emberley / Getty Images

    Katy has been spending this month touring in Australia and was joined by their daughter Daisy Dove for a concert stop in Perth.

    Orlando reportedly joined them over the past week, but things “have been tense for months,” an insider close to the pair claimed.

    The source said they have amicably decided to part ways.

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom together at an event, highlighting their engagement and recent split news.

    Image credits: Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” the source told Us Weekly.

    “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” they added.

    The former couple have mostly been apart since the Roar singer kicked off her Lifetimes tour this year. She has been “distracted” and is “keeping busy” with her shows, the source said.

    The pop diva is “upset” but “relieved” to avoid another painful divorce, sources claimed

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posing together at a formal event amid split news after six years engaged

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Orlando is reportedly looking to party it up at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

    A source claimed to TMZ that he might hang out with Leo DiCaprio at the billionaire wedding.

    Orlando is “the life of the party and he’s gonna hit the dance floor hard!” a source told the outlet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo and Jeff (Bezos). It’s gonna be a great party!” the source added.

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sharing a kiss in elegant attire before their split after six years engaged.

    Image credits: orlandobloom / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Katy has also been “renting out” her $30 million Westcott Estate in Montecito, California, to actor Chris Pratt and his family, which includes his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their three children.

    The I Kissed a Girl singer and Orlando “have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source told Us Weekly.

    They were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed,” and they “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour,” the insider added.

    The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is expected to party it up at Jeff Bezos’s wedding without the mother of his child

    Katy Perry wearing black sunglasses and fur coat, Orlando Bloom in dark suit, related to their split after six years engagement.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Melissa Little mentioning Katy needing space from Orlando amid split rumors.

    Prior to the split announcement, sources claimed that their relationship hit a rough patch after the poor response to Katy’s 143 album that dropped in September.

    “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” a source told People earlier this month.

    “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” they added.

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed elegantly at an event, posing closely together with smiles.

    Image credits: Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship,” a second source told the outlet.

    A source told Us Weekly in June that they have been “spending more and more time apart.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” they added.

    Tensions reportedly flared between the couple after the poor response to Katy’s 143 album and her tour

    Katy Perry performing in a colorful outfit on stage during a live concert, related to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split news.

    Image credits: chicodelosconciertos / TikTok

    Comment from Nikki Brillante sharing thoughts on prolonged engagement being a red flag before Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split.

    The pop queen and the Hollywood heartthrob have had an on-and-off relationship since they first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.

    They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.

    The actor is also a father to son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wearing caps, posing for a close selfie in a narrow Venice canal alley.

    Image credits: orlandobloom / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Dark Horse singer was previously in a two-year marriage with Russell Brand, and they split in 2012.

    The Get Him to the Greek star made a rare comment about his marriage to Katy earlier this year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “What can I tell you is, when I was married to Katy Perry, she’s like a­—not entirely normal, because she’s an extraordinary, massive star­—but she’s not weird or off key,” he said on his Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast.

    “The reasons that a marriage didn’t work are the normal human reasons marriages don’t work, and I have nothing but respect for her,” he added in the April 3 episode.

    “He’s just jealous that she’s an astronaut,” the internet said, taking a dig at Katy’s recent Blue Origin space flight

    Katy Perry wearing a Blue Origin suit in two images, related to news of her and Orlando Bloom's split.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    Comment from Konfidence Ahumareze mentioning Katy Perry becoming an astronaut, with reactions shown below the text.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Miriam Viscarra mentioning a possible space flight and a change in a woman, reacting with laughing emojis.

    Online reactions to Katy and Orlando’s split have been mixed and brutally honest.

    “Always thought Orlando was punching above his weight,” one thought, while others insisted the Teenage Dream singer was the one who fell short.

    “She wants someone who’s hot and trending,” read one comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That was a mismatch from the get-go,” one commented on the former couple 

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom smiling together at TIFF event, dressed formally for the red carpet appearance

    Image credits: Kevin Payravi / Wikipedia

    “He was only her tail, her puppy! I think he got sick of her,” another quipped.

    “I mean…how did it take him this long!” one said.

    “She realized he’s not good enough to be married to an astronaut,” said another, taking a dig at Blue Origin’s first all-female space flight that took Katy, Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, and others miles above Earth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were brutally honest with their reactions to the couple’s split

    Comment from Konfidence Ahumareze joking about Orlando Bloom being single again after split from Katy Perry.

    Comment by Sone Nagra expressing opinion on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split with a lighthearted mention of Elon Musk and Mars.

    Screenshot of a comment by Kim Murphy-Winslow saying she is an astronaut and can handle anything, with emoji reactions below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kimberly Rodriguez expressing frustration about someone not wanting to call a woman an astronaut.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Jodi Fink mentioning jealousy about someone being an astronaut, with laughing and surprised reactions.

    Comment by Samantha Lennon stating she needed a little space, referencing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split news.

    Comment by Anita Mcc saying the space between them was just too much, with 75 reactions including likes and laughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Ish Ka Bibble, expressing that a relationship with an astronaut is hard, shown in a social media format.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post by Flo Gallegos-Chavira expressing hope for happiness after Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after engagement.

    Comment by Rosa Gonzales saying that being engaged too long causes issues, related to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split.

    Comment about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship, mentioning bizarre podcast and dishwashing reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on breakup of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, reflecting on rarity of longterm Hollywood relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Melissa Freeman saying he looks like he's aged 50 years, reacting to news about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split.

    Comment from Maureen Baisden, top fan, discussing an on-and-off relationship and mentioning they only share a baby in common.

    Commenter Sandra Kincaid Combs expressing sadness over the split of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom after six years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split expressing doubt about their breakup lasting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kristina Libby-Daubney discussing midlife crisis and behavior patterns, referencing music and adventurous stunts.

    Comment by Ana-Alicia Jiménez expressing opinion on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split after long engagement.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing good luck to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom after their split.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!