“Now We Have To Mourn The Gap”: Madonna Fans Realize Famous Feature From Her Face Is Missing

ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna was soaked in attitude as she returned to the Met Gala red carpet with a fat cigar in her hand. But there was one thing about the 66-year-old icon that sent fans spiraling online.

Eagle-eyed observers pointed out a major change in her appearance, saying she changed one of her signature traits.

She’s “not afraid of letting go” no matter “how iconic it was,” fans said online.

Highlights Madonna was soaked in attitude as she returned to the Met Gala red carpet on May 5.

She wore a shiny white suit and had a fat cigar in her hand.

Fans pointed out a major change in her appearance.

“Ugh why’d you point this out. Now I’m gonna be stressed,” said one fan.

RELATED:

Fans pointed out a major change in Madonna’s appearance during the 2025 Met Gala

Share icon

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

The Material Girl singer was dressed in a monochromatic look for the 2025 Met Gala.

She wore a satiny white suit, courtesy of Tom Ford and designed by Haider Ackermann.

“Clothes Make The Man at the Met Gala! Thanks to Tom Ford and Haider Ackermann,” the superstar wrote as she shared pictures from the event online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

She also flaunted what appeared to be a more natural look to fans.

Her suit was topped with a boutonniere, a button-up top, a bow tie, lace gloves, and a cigar between her teeth.

Speaking of what’s between her teeth, fans were quick to notice that something wasn’t—her iconic gap was MIA.

The gap in her teeth used to be a signature trait of the raw, rebellious singer

Share icon

Image credits: Savion Washington / Getty Images

Share icon

Image credits: Princxercize

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens went into an online frenzy as they shared concerns and conspiracies about the dental feature, which used to be part of her raw, rebellious self.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just realized Madonna got rid of her teeth gap,” one said, while another wrote, “Ugh why’d you point this out. Now I’m gonna be stressed.”

Share icon

Image credits: madonna / TikTok

Share icon

Image credits: IvyRingo999

On one hand, some claimed the gap had been gone for years. But others claimed she had it during her Celebration tour, which began in October 2023 and ended in May 2024.

“There are some posts on here showing her gap come and go for like 10 years,” wrote one.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New smile for the queen? New grillz? Where is her legendary gap between her teeth?” said another.

Some even made a reference to a mole that used to sit above her lips when she was young.

A beauty mark above her lips used to be another one of Madonna’s trademark features

Share icon

Image credits: madonna / TikTok

There has been no definitive confirmation from Madonna or any official source about whether her beauty mark faded, was surgically removed or made to look less visible over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The gap is gone. First we had to mourn the beauty mark in the mid 90’s and now we have to mourn the gap,” one fan said online. “I’m just happy she’s happy.”

“She had the gap during the tour,” one said. “Now it’s gone. No matter how iconic it was, she’s not afraid of let thing [sic] go. Just like her mole back in the day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the MET, fans have noticed that Madonna no longer has her signature gap teeth. Madonna had posted last month about visiting a dentist in Portugal. pic.twitter.com/SYifDMC5XH — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) May 7, 2025

It was only a couple of weeks back when Madonna said she was visiting her favorite dentist in Lisbon.

“A trip to my Favorite Dentist in Lisbon @drmiguelstanley, means I get to see my Musical Family and Friends and visit the Most beautiful beach in the World. Comporta. ♥️ 🇵🇹 (after Copacabana),” she wrote in the caption.

The dentist, Dr Miguel Stanley, dropped a reply to her post in the comments section.

“Always a pleasure to take care of your beautiful smile,” he wrote.

Last month, the pop icon shared a post about visiting her favorite dentist in Lisbon

Share icon

Image credits: Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Back in 2023, Madonna sparked widespread speculation about going under the knife for a “new face” after her Grammys appearance that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

She took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith, triggering a flurry of comments about her face.

“Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one said online at the time.

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of the [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really f***ed up her face,” another wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4 Minutes singer did not directly address the claims about undergoing plastic surgery, but she posted a cheeky post online a few days after the 2023 Grammys.

The Vogue singer faced speculation about going under the knife for a “new face” after her 2023 Grammys appearance

Share icon

Image credits: chrisweger / Flickr

ADVERTISEMENT

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself.

Right before the Met Gala, Madonna celebrated the 29th birthday of her rumored beau Akeem Morris.

Share icon

Image credits: madonna / Instagram

One of the pictures she shared online included the Vogue singer and Akeem with their arms wrapped around each other.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus ♉️ @akkmorris,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s a pity,” a social media user said as fans claimed she got rid of her teeth gap

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT