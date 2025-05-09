Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Now We Have To Mourn The Gap”: Madonna Fans Realize Famous Feature From Her Face Is Missing
Madonna close-up portrait with blonde hair and makeup, fans notice famous facial feature missing in recent appearance
Celebrities, News

“Now We Have To Mourn The Gap”: Madonna Fans Realize Famous Feature From Her Face Is Missing

Madonna was soaked in attitude as she returned to the Met Gala red carpet with a fat cigar in her hand. But there was one thing about the 66-year-old icon that sent fans spiraling online.

Eagle-eyed observers pointed out a major change in her appearance, saying she changed one of her signature traits.

She’s “not afraid of letting go” no matter “how iconic it was,” fans said online.

Highlights
  • Madonna was soaked in attitude as she returned to the Met Gala red carpet on May 5.
  • She wore a shiny white suit and had a fat cigar in her hand.
  • Fans pointed out a major change in her appearance.
  • “Ugh why’d you point this out. Now I’m gonna be stressed,” said one fan.
RELATED:

    Fans pointed out a major change in Madonna’s appearance during the 2025 Met Gala

    Madonna posing in elegant black and white outfit as fans notice famous facial gap missing from her face.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    The Material Girl singer was dressed in a monochromatic look for the 2025 Met Gala.

    She wore a satiny white suit, courtesy of Tom Ford and designed by Haider Ackermann.

    “Clothes Make The Man at the Met Gala! Thanks to Tom Ford and Haider Ackermann,” the superstar wrote as she shared pictures from the event online.

    Madonna in an ivory suit at an event, fans notice her famous facial gap is missing in recent appearance

    Image credits: Vogue / YouTube

    She also flaunted what appeared to be a more natural look to fans.

    Her suit was topped with a boutonniere, a button-up top, a bow tie, lace gloves, and a cigar between her teeth.

    Speaking of what’s between her teeth, fans were quick to notice that something wasn’t—her iconic gap was MIA.

    The gap in her teeth used to be a signature trait of the raw, rebellious singer

    Madonna wearing a white suit with flower detail, fans notice a famous feature from her face is missing.

    Image credits: Savion Washington / Getty Images

    Tweet text on a social media post stating Madonna got rid of her teeth gap, surprising fans about the missing facial feature.

    Image credits: Princxercize

    Netizens went into an online frenzy as they shared concerns and conspiracies about the dental feature, which used to be part of her raw, rebellious self.

    “Just realized Madonna got rid of her teeth gap,” one said, while another wrote, “Ugh why’d you point this out. Now I’m gonna be stressed.”

    Madonna close-up portrait showing her face without the famous gap, dressed in a white suit holding a cigar.

    Image credits: madonna / TikTok

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Madonna's missing gap, with a sad face emoji expressing surprise.

    Image credits: IvyRingo999

    On one hand, some claimed the gap had been gone for years. But others claimed she had it during her Celebration tour, which began in October 2023 and ended in May 2024.

    “There are some posts on here showing her gap come and go for like 10 years,” wrote one.

    “New smile for the queen? New grillz? Where is her legendary gap between her teeth?” said another.

    Some even made a reference to a mole that used to sit above her lips when she was young.

    A beauty mark above her lips used to be another one of Madonna’s trademark features

    Madonna in a white suit smoking a cigar, fans noticing the missing famous gap from her face close-up.

    Image credits: madonna / TikTok

    There has been no definitive confirmation from Madonna or any official source about whether her beauty mark faded, was surgically removed or made to look less visible over the years.

    “The gap is gone. First we had to mourn the beauty mark in the mid 90’s and now we have to mourn the gap,” one fan said online. “I’m just happy she’s happy.”

    “She had the gap during the tour,” one said. “Now it’s gone. No matter how iconic it was, she’s not afraid of let thing [sic] go. Just like her mole back in the day.”

    It was only a couple of weeks back when Madonna said she was visiting her favorite dentist in Lisbon.

    “A trip to my Favorite Dentist in Lisbon @drmiguelstanley, means I get to see my Musical Family and Friends and visit the Most beautiful beach in the World. Comporta. ♥️ 🇵🇹 (after Copacabana),” she wrote in the caption.

    The dentist, Dr Miguel Stanley, dropped a reply to her post in the comments section.

    “Always a pleasure to take care of your beautiful smile,” he wrote.

    Last month, the pop icon shared a post about visiting her favorite dentist in Lisbon

    Madonna smiling in a purple top and gold necklace, fans noticing the missing gap in her teeth in this close-up photo

    Image credits: Evan Agostini / Getty Images

    Back in 2023, Madonna sparked widespread speculation about going under the knife for a “new face” after her Grammys appearance that year.

    She took the stage to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith, triggering a flurry of comments about her face.

    “Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one said online at the time.

    Madonna smiling at event with long blonde hair and jeweled headpiece, fans notice missing famous gap on face

    Image credits: Mike Coppola / Getty Images

    “This legit looks like a Madonna impersonator with pics of the [sic] real Madonna in the background. She really f***ed up her face,” another wrote.

    The 4 Minutes singer did not directly address the claims about undergoing plastic surgery, but she posted a cheeky post online a few days after the 2023 Grammys.

    The Vogue singer faced speculation about going under the knife for a “new face” after her 2023 Grammys appearance

    Madonna performing on stage wearing a white hat and playing guitar, fans notice the famous gap missing from her face

    Image credits: chrisweger / Flickr

    “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself.

    Right before the Met Gala, Madonna celebrated the 29th birthday of her rumored beau Akeem Morris.

    Madonna wearing sunglasses and a hat outdoors, fans notice the missing famous gap from her face.

    Image credits: madonna / Instagram

    One of the pictures she shared online included the Vogue singer and Akeem with their arms wrapped around each other.

    “Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus ♉️ @akkmorris,” she wrote in the caption.

    “It’s a pity,” a social media user said as fans claimed she got rid of her teeth gap

    Comment expressing concern about Madonna's missing famous facial feature, focusing on her iconic teeth and potential dental work.

    Instagram comment from user zuzana.kapisinska.brows saying it's a pity, related to Madonna fans noticing missing gap.

    Comment by user _flender_ expressing concern about Madonna's beautiful teeth being ruined amid fans noticing missing gap feature.

    Comment from user strawblackberry lamenting absence, related to Madonna fans noticing famous facial feature gap missing.

    Social media comment discussing Madonna fans noticing a missing famous gap in her teeth and possible teeth issues.

    Instagram comment about Madonna fans noticing her famous facial gap missing, reflecting on changes in her appearance.

    Instagram comment from user geneva.mckenzie.10 questioning if there are grillz or veneers, related to Madonna fans noticing a missing facial feature.

    Screenshot of social media comment expressing sadness about Madonna’s missing gap, a famous feature of her face.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Madonna fans mourning the missing gap, a famous feature from her face.

    Instagram comment from user badgirlmadonna expressing frustration and stress after fans notice a missing famous facial feature.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From this article I couldn't notice a difference in her teeth. And I'm not going to Google Madonnas teeth

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire the way BP prompts us to scrutinize the faces of women.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
