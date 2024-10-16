Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"She Has No Business Being On Screen": Lady Gaga Slammed By Comedian Who Was On 'Joker 2' Set
News

“She Has No Business Being On Screen”: Lady Gaga Slammed By Comedian Who Was On ‘Joker 2’ Set

Comedian Tim Dillon, a frequent guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, held nothing back on his own show today (October 16), tearing apart the highly anticipated sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, in which he played a security guard in Arkham Asylum.

Aside from labeling the movie a “disaster,” the comedian spent most of the segment trashing its star, Lady Gaga, claiming that she “has no business being on a movie screen.”

Highlights
  • Tim Dillon calls Lady Gaga's casting in 'Joker 2' a mistake.
  • Dillon says 'Joker 2' was known to be a disaster on set.
  • Comedian claims Lady Gaga is irrelevant in Hollywood.
  • Dillon felt embarrassed seeing the movie in theaters.

Dillon expressed disbelief about the film’s quality: “You rarely know how bad something’s going to be,” he said, recalling conversations with fellow cast members during production. “Everybody knew it was going to fail.”

Afterward, the comedian launched into a harsh critique of Gaga’s acting ability and presence, stating categorically that the musician has become “irrelevant” in Hollywood and dismissing her success in 2018’s A Star is Born.

Comedian Tim Dillon tore Lady Gaga’s performance in Joker: Folie à Deux apart, stating that “everyone on set knew it was a disaster”

“She Has No Business Being On Screen”: Lady Gaga Slammed By Comedian Who Was On 'Joker 2' Set

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

While Dillon admitted that Joaquin Phoenix, whom he called “one of the greatest actors of our time,” gave his all, he spared no pleasantries regarding the pop star. 

Lady Gaga is simply not a good actress; she has no business being on screen,” he declared before sharing his frustrations with the movie with his audience. 

Dillon opened the segment by discussing his time on set, remarking that, despite some scenes having potential, once Gaga and Joaquin began recording their musical numbers, he and his fellow actors knew they were in trouble.

Image credits: Tim Dillon Show Clips

“We don’t get it,” he recalled hearing from one of the movie’s extras before explaining how he struggled to understand the film’s direction, especially when Phoenix was “singing or doing jazz hands.”

While the comedian expressed thanks for the opportunity to have been a part of the movie, he did so in his trademark sarcastic and crass tone. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to spend three months sitting in a trailer in makeup while my face broke out,” he added. “I’m now a small part of probably the worst film ever made.”

Dillon confessed to having felt ashamed after personally going to a showing at a movie theater when people started leaving the venue in droves

“She Has No Business Being On Screen”: Lady Gaga Slammed By Comedian Who Was On 'Joker 2' Set

Image credits: Tim Dillon Show Clips

In perhaps the harshest part of his critique, Dillon described watching the film in theaters as an “unbearable” experience.

“I saw it in Laguna Beach, and people were walking out of the theater confused, befuddled, and angry,” he said. “It was so bad I had to sneak out like Diddy!”

Dillon also claimed to have repeatedly suggested removing Gaga from the film. “I had a lot of suggestions on that set, and nobody listened to me because I was an unimportant nobody,” he recalled.

According to him, the production should’ve gotten rid of Gaga entirely. I said immediately, ‘Fire Lady Gaga! Fire her, fire her right now! You’re paying her a lot of money, and what I’m seeing ain’t working. Get her out of here!'”

The comedian recalled a conversation he and his colleagues shared while eating on the set’s pasta truck. According to him, everyone agreed that the pop star was detrimental to the production.

Dillon slammed the production as the result of its director’s hubris and joked about being “a part of the death of a franchise”

“She Has No Business Being On Screen”: Lady Gaga Slammed By Comedian Who Was On 'Joker 2' Set

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

The comedian went on to twist the knife further, mocking one of Gaga’s lines in the film, parodying her performance by singing, “‘ I’m the Joker, there’s always a Joker in the pack,” before exclaiming in disbelief, “What the f— is going on?”

“She Has No Business Being On Screen”: Lady Gaga Slammed By Comedian Who Was On 'Joker 2' Set

Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dillon bookended his rant by expressing deep dissatisfaction with the entire project, which he believed resulted from the director’s arrogance and hubris. He confessed to feeling “scammed” by his agents, who recommended participating in the film as a “great step in his career.”

“I cannot show this to anyone, ever. If I said I was in a movie and showed this to someone years from now, they would go, ‘Are you pranking me?'” he joked.

Staying true to his self-deprecating humor, Dillon joked about the production’s disastrous nature, declaring himself “proud of being a part of the death of a popular franchise.”

Bored Panda reached out to Tim Dillon’s team for comment.

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

james_croft avatar
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait wait wait wait wait! You're telling me toxic bros don't like Lady Gaga? Astonishing!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
james_croft avatar
Nimitz
Nimitz
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, a bad script is a bad script, and this movie had a bad script. But anyone with their eyes open knows that this was a corporate owner chasing after a $1 billion dollar movie hoping to squeeze a couple hundred million more out of it. Canon and what the fans think weren't even factors, it was never anything more than a money grab

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
sarahpryde avatar
Sarah Pryde
Sarah Pryde
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this article lost me when it said he's a frequent guest on Joe Rogan

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
suzi63 avatar
Sue
Sue
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I ad only read the headline, I thought he must be a Joe Rogan kind of guy. Those guys are SUCH babies. Waahhhhhhhhhhh girls are mean to me!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
suzi63 avatar
Sue
Sue
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOLOLOLOL he's giving advice to Hollyweird but they JUST WON'T LISTEN! I'm sure she performed better than he did. I'd be embarrassed to criticize other actors when I'm a bit-part whiner. Nobody made him stay for 3 months breaking out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
