Joaquin Phoenix Praises ‘Joker 2’ Ending After Controversial Film Sparks Mass Walkouts

ADVERTISEMENT

Joaquin Phoenix has touched upon the much-debated ending of his latest movie Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the $1 billion-hit, Joker (2019).

The film has stirred up widespread controversy, as some audience members reportedly headed for the exits before the credits rolled. Those who did stick around until the very end were met with a conclusion that has sparked intense discussion and debate.

Highlights Joaquin Phoenix praised Joker 2's ending amid walkouts and controversy.

“There’s a warmth in that scene, which is nice,” the actor said about the final scene.

Director Todd Phillips said the 'Joker' sequel would be his last movie for the DC universe.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the ending of Joker: Folie à Deux)

Joaquin Phoenix shared his thoughts on the ending of Joker: Folie a Deux, which has left fans of the movie divided

Share icon

Image credits: Joker Movie

Share icon

Image credits: Joker Movie

At the end of the much-awaited sequel, Arthur Fleck (portrayed by Joaquin) makes the ultimate decision to shed the Joker persona entirely and return to Arkham Asylum as simply himself.

A shocking twist later occurs when Arthur is approached by a young inmate (played by Connor Storrie), who nervously asks him to tell him a joke. But the punchline never lands—because the inmate stabs Arthur to death, signaling the end of the character’s journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the implication is clear: the young killer may become the next Joker as he is seen carving Joker’s iconic smile into his own face while Arthur bleeds out on the asylum floor.

Reports claimed that the sequel has sparked mass walkouts and left fans sorely disappointed

Share icon

Image credits: Joker Movie

Share icon

Image credits: Joker Movie

The unexpected twist has divided audiences, with some viewers feeling as though it undermines the character’s journey, while others see it as a meaningful commentary on the cycle of violence and identity.

Meanwhile, Joaquin praised the ending that came with his reprisal of Arthur Fleck.

“There’s a warmth in that scene, which is nice,” he told IGN.

“That’s all that I was thinking about that I was after, is here’s this young man who’s telling me a joke, and he’s nervous to tell me the joke, I can tell that he’s nervous, and I’m going to hear him out. And it’s a pretty good setup,” the Oscar winner told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone was impressed by the killer joke (pun intended) delivered at the end of the movie, which stars Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie)

Todd Phillips, the movie’s director, also defended the ending and said there was a kind of “optimism” in the scene.

“I think Arthur has found peace with the idea, with the struggle that it’s okay to be yourself. And that’s really what he’s always struggled with, you know what I mean?” the director said.

“I like to think he died at peace in a way being himself. The kid says to him, ‘You want to hear a joke?’ And even though he thinks maybe it’s (Lee) downstairs. We don’t even know what’s downstairs, but that sort of optimism that Arthur has, that’s still in him,” he continued.

“He’s like, ‘Well, yeah, okay, of course’, because he knows that feeling of wanting to make somebody laugh,” Todd added. “So he gives the kid that moment, right?”

“I always think that’s such a beautiful moment where it’s like Arthur still has hope,” director Todd Phillips said about the ending

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. UK (@warnerbrosuk)

The director, who said he’s moving on from DC with the Joker sequel being his last for the cinematic universe, said his lead actor was “beautiful” in the final scene.

“Obviously it goes bad because, again, everything goes bad for Arthur, but I always think that’s such a beautiful moment where it’s like Arthur still has hope,” he told the outlet. “I think Joaquin is so beautiful in that scene. It’s such a small nothing. I mean, beyond the death thing.

“That moment where he’s looking at the kid and he’s kind of giving the kid a polite laugh in the setup,” he added. “He’s showing appreciation for the comedy and appreciation for putting yourself out there. You know what I mean? Something nobody ever did for him in the first movie in some ways.”