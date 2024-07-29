Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

ADVERTISEMENT

Love is in the air, and it looks like Lady Gaga might be planning to walk down the aisle soon!

The pop star recently introduced her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, as “my fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

The introduction happened during a casual chat at an Olympic swimming event. A clip of the encounter was later shared by the Prime Minister on his TikTok page on Sunday, July 28.

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

Image credits: ladygaga

The Born This Way singer was in Paris to dazzle the audience at the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.

While the Oscar-winning artist did not directly confirm her engagement to her fans, the internet nevertheless sent their best wishes to the electrifying performer.

“She said my fiancé,” read one comment on the TikTok video while another said, “the duo we never thought we needed omg.”

“Congratulations on your engagement. You deserve to be so happy,” read another comment.

The A Star is Born actress took center stage during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Image credits: ladygaga

Gaga and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend have kept their relationship relatively low-key since going public on Instagram during the Super Bowl weekend in 2020.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned the picture with her beau.

Despite their tendency to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, the Grammy winner has occasionally shared glimpses of her romance online.

“They almost act like a married couple already,” a source told People back in 2021.

“Michael is very sweet and supportive,” the source added. “He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team.”

The Oscar-winner and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend went Instagram-public in 2020 during the Super Bowl weekend

Image credits: ladygaga

Image credits: ladygaga

Another source called the investor and philanthropist her “North Star.”

“Michael is her North Star,” the source told ET in 2021. “He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her.”

“She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down,” the source also said at the time. “Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael.”

A source claimed in the past that the world-famous artist “wants to have children” some day and “sees a future with Michael”

The A Star is Born actress was previously engaged to Christian Carino, but their relationship ended in 2019 after being together for about two years. Prior to that, she got engaged to Taylor Kinney in February 2015. However, their engagement was called off the following year.

“I think women love very hard,” she told CBS Morning in 2016 about heartbreaks.

“We love men. We just love with everything we have,” she continued. “And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with. You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

Fans shared an outpouring of love after the Bad Romance singer introduced Michael as her “fiancé”

