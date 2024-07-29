Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris
Celebrities, Couples

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Love is in the air, and it looks like Lady Gaga might be planning to walk down the aisle soon!

The pop star recently introduced her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, as “my fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

The introduction happened during a casual chat at an Olympic swimming event. A clip of the encounter was later shared by the Prime Minister on his TikTok page on Sunday, July 28.

Highlights
  • Lady Gaga introduced Michael Polansky as her "fiancé" to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.
  • The introduction took place at an Olympic swimming event and was shared on TikTok by the Prime Minister.
  • Fans reacted with congratulations and support following the now-viral encounter.
  • Gaga and the tech entrepreneur have kept their relationship low-key since going public on Instagram in 2020.

Lady Gaga introduced Michael Polansky as her “fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Image credits: ladygaga

The Born This Way singer was in Paris to dazzle the audience at the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.

While the Oscar-winning artist did not directly confirm her engagement to her fans, the internet nevertheless sent their best wishes to the electrifying performer.

“She said my fiancé,” read one comment on the TikTok video while another said, “the duo we never thought we needed omg.”

“Congratulations on your engagement. You deserve to be so happy,” read another comment.

The A Star is Born actress took center stage during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Image credits: ladygaga

Gaga and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend have kept their relationship relatively low-key since going public on Instagram during the Super Bowl weekend in 2020.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned the picture with her beau.

Despite their tendency to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, the Grammy winner has occasionally shared glimpses of her romance online.

“They almost act like a married couple already,” a source told People back in 2021.

“Michael is very sweet and supportive,” the source added. “He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team.”

The Oscar-winner and her tech entrepreneur boyfriend went Instagram-public in 2020 during the Super Bowl weekend

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Image credits: ladygaga

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Image credits: ladygaga

Another source called the investor and philanthropist her “North Star.”

“Michael is her North Star,” the source told ET in 2021. “He is such a grounding and guiding presence for her.”

“She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down,” the source also said at the time. “Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael.”

A source claimed in the past that the world-famous artist “wants to have children” some day and “sees a future with Michael”

@gabriel_attalThank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking. 🤩🫶♬ son original – Gabriel Attal

The A Star is Born actress was previously engaged to Christian Carino, but their relationship ended in 2019 after being together for about two years. Prior to that, she got engaged to Taylor Kinney in February 2015. However, their engagement was called off the following year.

“I think women love very hard,” she told CBS Morning in 2016 about heartbreaks.

“We love men. We just love with everything we have,” she continued. “And sometimes I don’t know that that love is met with the type of dignity that we wish it would be met with. You know, we’re not trying to make you less of a man. We just want you to love us as deeply and as wholesomely and as fully as we love you.”

Fans shared an outpouring of love after the Bad Romance singer introduced Michael as her “fiancé”

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her “Fiancé” During 2024 Olympics in Paris

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that). In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

