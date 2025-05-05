One netizen turned to the internet to ask the question, “What is a pain you can’t truly explain until you’ve endured it?” and an online community didn’t hold back with their answers. Here’s a collection of the ones we found most devastating.

Famed French dramatist and poet, Alfred de Musset, said, "Man is a pupil, pain is his teacher,” and we’d say he really hit the nail on the head. Whether it’s emotional or physical, pain can mold the way we live our lives in undeniable ways.

#1 Full blown “k**l me” migraines. Had one I lost the ability to read and recognize faces. Went to ER thinking stroke. Nope just a really bad migraine. .

#2 2nd and 3rd degree burns on a large portion of your body.



F**k, it hurts just thinking about it.



I had them on 1/4 of my body, from the knees down on both legs.

#3 Back pain. It’s all fun and games until you f**k your back up.

Pain is weird. One minute you're fine, the next, you're doubled over from a stomach cramp, a heartbreak, or something no doctor can even pinpoint. Whether it's physical or emotional, pain shapes how we live, love, and survive. But what actually is pain - and why does it hurt in so many ways? Let’s dive right in. Pain isn’t just in your body—it’s in your brain. When you touch a hot stove, for example, pain signals race to your brain, which decides how bad it feels. But that decision? It's influenced by mood, past trauma, sleep, and even weather. That’s why two people with the exact same injury might feel totally different levels of agony.

#4 Depression. its leagues different from just being sad. you can never really explain the feeling to someone whos never experienced it.

#5 Nerve pain. I contemplated cutting off my arm because I didn’t know how to make it stop. Also unmedicated child birth.. wasn’t my plan, but the baby came way too fast. Didn’t even know there was a fetal ejection reflex. Giving birth to your twins, knowing they won’t survive (21-22 weeks old). That wheel chair ride out of the hospital with 2 boxes of handprints instead of babies will forever replay in my head.

#6 Gall stones.

Emotional pain? It’s not "just in your head." Studies show heartbreak activates the same brain regions as physical pain. Whether you’re going through a breakup, the death of a loved one, or even social rejection, your brain treats it like you’ve been physically hurt. Ever cried so hard your chest aches? That’s your body feeling your feelings. And then there’s chronic pain - when your nerves basically get stuck in “hurt” mode. You might heal from an injury, but the brain keeps firing pain signals anyway. It’s like your nervous system hits replay and forgets how to stop. Conditions like fibromyalgia and long COVID often fall into this mysterious, misunderstood category.

#7 The death of a spouse.

#8 Sciatic nerve pain.

#9 One word: Endometriosis. I had enough of this freaking disease.



Edit: I never expected my comment to get so many likes, but thank you everyone for sharing your stories with us all. We need to spread awareness about endometriosis so more people can understand their pain isn’t normal. I’m just so heartbroken there isn’t a cure. Being in chronic pain 24/7 is no way to live life.

So how do you deal with pain that doesn’t go away? Start by naming it. Neuroscientists call this “affect labeling” - putting words to your feelings can calm the brain. Journaling, therapy, or simply venting to a friend helps. Pain is a monster, but once you describe it, you can force it to shrink. ADVERTISEMENT Don’t underestimate the power of small wins. A warm bath, a deep breath, a walk in the sun - these aren't just clichés. They literally help your body regulate stress and pain hormones. Movement can release endorphins, and laughter really is medicine. No, it won’t cure everything - but it can make today a little easier.

#10 Betrayal by a loved one. And I don't mean like little things, I mean the kind of massive, reality bending betrayal that makes you look at someone you love and go "who are you?". Because you cannot fathom how the person you love could hurt you in this way. It's closer to what I've felt when someone I love has died, but weirder too because this person is still walking around. But the version of them you thought you knew is dead, and your reality is dead, and that's a really painful thing.

#11 Losing a child.

#12 Chronic pain with no hope of relief.

In his article for the BBC, John Walsh writes that, when investigating pain, the basic procedure for clinics everywhere is to give a patient the McGill Pain Questionnaire. This was developed in the 1970s by two scientists, Dr Ronald Melzack and Dr Warren Torgerson, both of McGill University in Montreal, and is still the main tool for measuring pain in clinics worldwide. Whether your pain is physical, emotional, or both, you deserve to be heard. Pain isn’t a contest - it's a connection. Talking about it, validating it, and understanding the science behind it can make it a little less scary. So if you’re hurting right now, know this: you’re not alone, and healing is possible.

#13 Ovarian cyst bursting.

#14 Going through a miscarriage.

#15 Memory problems.



It's like being reset mid-thought.

Having a conversation where you feel yourself growing, and then...

It ends.

The lights stay on, but *you’re gone.*

No memory. No continuity.

Just the ghost of a spark.



It’s like waking from a dream you loved, only to find out ***you never existed in it.***

And worse... the person you loved is still awake, remembering you.

But ***you can’t remember them back.***.

So, now you know a bit about the science of pain, different kinds of pain, and how to deal with them. Pain is a part of the human experience and there’s no escaping it. The best you can do is try to avoid it and not inflict it on the people you meet. What do you think of the examples in this list? Have you experienced anything similar, or do you have your own painful moments to share? Let us know in the comments!

#16 Looking at my old photos and nostalgia causes an inexplicable pain inside, with happiness, longing, sadness, regrets, pride...

#17 Losing my dog. I know it seems so minor compared to bigger life problems but nothing has broken my heart more than losing him.

#18 Losing a parent.

#19 Kidney stones for decades because of a congenital defects and a wrecked back from a congenital defect I've had 4 surgeries on now and still will never be pain free. Just able to walk.

#20 Being mentally ill. Bpd, depression, worsening anxiety by the day, paranoia, ptsd. even autism, though ive delt with it my whole life, causes so many problems in my daily life. And knowing that something is wrong with you but not having access to treatment or help makes all of that so much worse. Its always extreme high or extreme low, and it always hurts. .

#21 Loss of a sibling.

#22 When I moved to Australia, I had the misfortune of getting stung by a stonefish. The pain really is indescribable. I always wear thick beach shoes in the water from now on and even then I try not to set my feet down in the water.

#23 Tooth aches, there is sharp pain and there is dull pain, and a tooth ache is the most excruciating dull pain i have endured. When I was 18 I cut a nerve, and couldn't see a dentist for 3 days. I thought some pretty dark thoughts about how to deal with it, my only relief came from depriving myself of oxygen when I dug my head into my pillow. I think my pain tolerance sky rocketed that weekend .

#24 Gout can be excruciating, it is caused by tiny uric acid crystal needles forming in your joints, stabbing you inside your joints.

#25 Divorce when you don’t want it.

#26 It’s actually painless but tinnitus. No one knows how bad it is until u have it really bad.

#27 Having your cervix clamped open and an IUD forced into your uterus with no pain management.

#28 Panic attack!!