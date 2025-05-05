ADVERTISEMENT

Famed French dramatist and poet, Alfred de Musset, said, "Man is a pupil, pain is his teacher,” and we’d say he really hit the nail on the head. Whether it’s emotional or physical, pain can mold the way we live our lives in undeniable ways. 

One netizen turned to the internet to ask the question, “What is a pain you can’t truly explain until you’ve endured it?” and an online community didn’t hold back with their answers. Here’s a collection of the ones we found most devastating.  

#1

Man in blue shirt enduring unexplainable pain, holding face with eyes closed against a dark background Full blown “k**l me” migraines. Had one I lost the ability to read and recognize faces. Went to ER thinking stroke. Nope just a really bad migraine. .

Strong-Doubt-1427 , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

I've had chronic migraines for decades. With aura, phantom smells, the whole shebang XD One time, about 15 years ago, I did actually have one so bad that I had a pinpoint stroke (or the pinpoint stroke caused a migraine, not actually sure) and it affected my hearing and vision on my left side. I still haven't recovered fully - I lost maybe 15% of my peripheral vision in my left eye, and sounds still sound weirdly muffled when hearing through my left ear. I usually take sumatriptan when I feel a migraine coming on, but sometimes the meds don't work at all, and I can only just sit completely still in a dark room - I will be so dizzy that I will fall over (and then puke) if I try to get up. Good times. It also really doesn't help that my mom doesn't "believe" that migraines are "real" XD

    #2

    Person with skin condition resting in bathtub, showing resilience while enduring unexplainable pain and discomfort. 2nd and 3rd degree burns on a large portion of your body.

    F**k, it hurts just thinking about it.

    I had them on 1/4 of my body, from the knees down on both legs.

    ScientistEasy368 , Ron Lach Report

    #3

    A person enduring unexplainable pain while a healthcare professional examines their lower back in a clinical setting. Back pain. It’s all fun and games until you f**k your back up.

    Midwest____Throwaway , Kaboompics.com Report

    Pain is weird. One minute you're fine, the next, you're doubled over from a stomach cramp, a heartbreak, or something no doctor can even pinpoint. Whether it's physical or emotional, pain shapes how we live, love, and survive. But what actually is pain - and why does it hurt in so many ways? Let’s dive right in.

    Pain isn’t just in your body—it’s in your brain. When you touch a hot stove, for example, pain signals race to your brain, which decides how bad it feels. But that decision? It's influenced by mood, past trauma, sleep, and even weather. That’s why two people with the exact same injury might feel totally different levels of agony.
    #4

    Person sitting barefoot on the floor against a wall, depicting unexplainable pain and emotional struggle. Depression. its leagues different from just being sad. you can never really explain the feeling to someone whos never experienced it.

    Character-Neck4176 , Pixabay Report

    #5

    Woman enduring unexplainable pain, sitting with eyes closed and arms wrapped around herself in a dark setting. Nerve pain. I contemplated cutting off my arm because I didn’t know how to make it stop. Also unmedicated child birth.. wasn’t my plan, but the baby came way too fast. Didn’t even know there was a fetal ejection reflex. Giving birth to your twins, knowing they won’t survive (21-22 weeks old). That wheel chair ride out of the hospital with 2 boxes of handprints instead of babies will forever replay in my head.

    opal1011 , Engin Akyurt Report

    #6

    Young man enduring unexplainable pain, clutching stomach with a grimace while standing outdoors in a blurred setting Gall stones.

    RomeoAlphaYankee , asierromero Report

    Emotional pain? It’s not "just in your head." Studies show heartbreak activates the same brain regions as physical pain. Whether you’re going through a breakup, the death of a loved one, or even social rejection, your brain treats it like you’ve been physically hurt. Ever cried so hard your chest aches? That’s your body feeling your feelings.

    And then there’s chronic pain - when your nerves basically get stuck in “hurt” mode. You might heal from an injury, but the brain keeps firing pain signals anyway. It’s like your nervous system hits replay and forgets how to stop. Conditions like fibromyalgia and long COVID often fall into this mysterious, misunderstood category.
    #7

    Gravestones in an old cemetery surrounded by greenery, symbolizing unexplainable pain people endure through loss. The death of a spouse.

    Spiritual-Mood-1116 , Mike Bird Report

    #8

    Woman enduring unexplainable pain, holding her lower back while standing in a modern kitchen with a laptop nearby. Sciatic nerve pain.

    Professional-Hat6823 , freepik Report

    #9

    Young woman sitting curled up by a window, appearing to cope with unexplainable pain in solitude. One word: Endometriosis. I had enough of this freaking disease.

    Edit: I never expected my comment to get so many likes, but thank you everyone for sharing your stories with us all. We need to spread awareness about endometriosis so more people can understand their pain isn’t normal. I’m just so heartbroken there isn’t a cure. Being in chronic pain 24/7 is no way to live life.

    ichibanx3 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    Imagine your insides ripping apart once a month because cells from your womb navigated outside your womb and now parts of you act the same way as your uterus. Periods can be painful enough on their own but when it’s your ovaries and intestines it’s a whole other level of pain. I could literally feel my insides tearing apart. Once upon a time, migraine was my 10. Then I developed Endo. I knew the very second my period started. I didn’t just turn white, my face/body turned grey and the best I could manage was crawling back to bed. Standing? Walking? Not an option. Going to work? Powering through it? Not a fůcking option. It feels like I imagine someone shoved a dagger into my abdomen and starts twisting it about. Thank fůck I’m beyond menopausal because I wasn’t sure how much more I could endure.

    So how do you deal with pain that doesn’t go away? Start by naming it. Neuroscientists call this “affect labeling” - putting words to your feelings can calm the brain. Journaling, therapy, or simply venting to a friend helps. Pain is a monster, but once you describe it, you can force it to shrink.

    Don’t underestimate the power of small wins. A warm bath, a deep breath, a walk in the sun - these aren't just clichés. They literally help your body regulate stress and pain hormones. Movement can release endorphins, and laughter really is medicine. No, it won’t cure everything - but it can make today a little easier.
    #10

    Three young adults showing unexplainable pain, two embracing and one holding roses walking away in a public park. Betrayal by a loved one. And I don't mean like little things, I mean the kind of massive, reality bending betrayal that makes you look at someone you love and go "who are you?". Because you cannot fathom how the person you love could hurt you in this way. It's closer to what I've felt when someone I love has died, but weirder too because this person is still walking around. But the version of them you thought you knew is dead, and your reality is dead, and that's a really painful thing.

    film-fatale , Israyosoy S Report

    #11

    Young child sitting on a wooden bridge facing a teddy bear, symbolizing unexplainable pain endured alone. Losing a child.

    Teach-me-to-human , Pixabay Report

    #12

    Man explaining spine model to woman in clinic, illustrating unexplainable pain and spinal health issues. Chronic pain with no hope of relief.

    flatstacy , Fatih Ustaosmanoğlu Report

    In his article for the BBC, John Walsh writes that, when investigating pain, the basic procedure for clinics everywhere is to give a patient the McGill Pain Questionnaire. This was developed in the 1970s by two scientists, Dr Ronald Melzack and Dr Warren Torgerson, both of McGill University in Montreal, and is still the main tool for measuring pain in clinics worldwide.

    Whether your pain is physical, emotional, or both, you deserve to be heard. Pain isn’t a contest - it's a connection. Talking about it, validating it, and understanding the science behind it can make it a little less scary. So if you’re hurting right now, know this: you’re not alone, and healing is possible.
    #13

    Person lying curled up on a couch holding their abdomen, showing unexplainable pain. Ovarian cyst bursting.

    Hot_Lifeguard6297 , Sora Shimazaki Report

    #14

    Young woman sitting on bed with head in hands, showing unexplainable pain in a quiet room. Going through a miscarriage.

    TiffLuLu_96 , freepik Report

    #15

    Middle-aged man wearing glasses and a yellow plaid shirt, reflecting quietly while enduring unexplainable pain. Memory problems.

    It's like being reset mid-thought.
    Having a conversation where you feel yourself growing, and then...
    It ends.
    The lights stay on, but *you’re gone.*
    No memory. No continuity.
    Just the ghost of a spark.

    It’s like waking from a dream you loved, only to find out ***you never existed in it.***
    And worse... the person you loved is still awake, remembering you.
    But ***you can’t remember them back.***.

    ZenomorphZing , Kindel Media Report

    This may be the most heartbreaking description I’ve ever read of what it’s like to live with Alzheimer’s. Live in the moments, the seconds, that this disease allows you. Know you are loved in all the moments between.

    So, now you know a bit about the science of pain, different kinds of pain, and how to deal with them. Pain is a part of the human experience and there’s no escaping it. The best you can do is try to avoid it and not inflict it on the people you meet. 

    What do you think of the examples in this list? Have you experienced anything similar, or do you have your own painful moments to share? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Various printed photographs displayed together, representing diverse moments and unexplainable pain. Looking at my old photos and nostalgia causes an inexplicable pain inside, with happiness, longing, sadness, regrets, pride...

    Longjumping_Power707 , Lisa from Pexels Report

    #17

    Golden retriever sitting on a forest path on a leash, symbolizing unexplainable pain people endure in nature. Losing my dog. I know it seems so minor compared to bigger life problems but nothing has broken my heart more than losing him.

    bobloblawmalpractice , Johann Report

    There’s research and building evidence that losing your dog, cat, rabbit, ferret…whatever loved creature, hurts just as bad as losing a child. Stop apologizing to the world for caring for your pets over children if you chose not to have children. Love is love, stop treating it as a quantifiable resource!

    #18

    Family walking in the forest holding hands with child swinging between them. Losing a parent.

    Green-Rosess , Caleb Oquendo Report

    Especially when you lose one when you're still a child or a young adult. My dad had an accident when I was 18 - he survived, but sustained catastrophic brain damage. The person my dad was "died" that day - he was near-vegetative after emerging from his 6-month-long coma. You expect your parents to die - we all expect to lose our parents - but I couldn't even fathom "losing" my dad when I was 18.

    #19

    Person in white shirt and pants sitting on a couch, holding side in unexplainable pain. Kidney stones for decades because of a congenital defects and a wrecked back from a congenital defect I've had 4 surgeries on now and still will never be pain free. Just able to walk.

    DreamTalon , freepik Report

    #20

    Young woman sitting on the floor in a dim room, appearing to be enduring unexplainable pain and deep in thought. Being mentally ill. Bpd, depression, worsening anxiety by the day, paranoia, ptsd. even autism, though ive delt with it my whole life, causes so many problems in my daily life. And knowing that something is wrong with you but not having access to treatment or help makes all of that so much worse. Its always extreme high or extreme low, and it always hurts. .

    chaos_child333 , Sofia Alejandra Report

    #21

    Two children sitting on a couch reading books, illustrating the theme of unexplainable pain. Loss of a sibling.

    jjopm , Marta Wave Report

    #22

    Camouflaged fish resting on coral reef underwater, symbolizing unexplainable pain people endure in hidden ways. When I moved to Australia, I had the misfortune of getting stung by a stonefish. The pain really is indescribable. I always wear thick beach shoes in the water from now on and even then I try not to set my feet down in the water.

    TheAntiWiseGuy , Diego Sandoval Report

    #23

    Close-up of dental tools examining a patient’s mouth, highlighting unexplainable pain people endure during checkups Tooth aches, there is sharp pain and there is dull pain, and a tooth ache is the most excruciating dull pain i have endured. When I was 18 I cut a nerve, and couldn't see a dentist for 3 days. I thought some pretty dark thoughts about how to deal with it, my only relief came from depriving myself of oxygen when I dug my head into my pillow. I think my pain tolerance sky rocketed that weekend .

    Mushroom_hero , Arvind Philomin Report

    #24

    Doctor in mask explaining X-ray results to patient, representing unexplainable pain people endure in a clinical setting Gout can be excruciating, it is caused by tiny uric acid crystal needles forming in your joints, stabbing you inside your joints.

    hoosierhiver , Antoni Shkraba Report

    #25

    Two people sitting apart on a couch, showing signs of the unexplainable pain and discomfort they are enduring. Divorce when you don’t want it.

    BobUker71 , cottonbro studio Report

    #26

    Young man with wireless earbuds, eyes closed, appearing calm while reflecting on unexplainable pain people are enduring. It’s actually painless but tinnitus. No one knows how bad it is until u have it really bad.

    majestical_kangaroo , Sanket Mishra Report

    #27

    Medical professional in white coat using a digital tablet, examining data related to unexplainable pain. Having your cervix clamped open and an IUD forced into your uterus with no pain management.

    waitingfordeathhbu , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #28

    Person wearing a hoodie with panic attack text, sitting on the floor experiencing unexplainable pain and distress. Panic attack!!

    Purple_Rooster3738 , SHVETS production Report

    #29

    A young woman showing distress while two friends try to console her, depicting people enduring unexplainable pain. I couldn't understand how people are so afraid of talking to other people until i developed social anxiety after covid... Sweating while thinking about talking to someone is such a pain...

    Fun-Conclusion-9302 , Keira Burton Report

