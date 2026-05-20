Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Eerie Titanic Detail Most People Never Knew Is Breaking Hearts All Over Again More Than A Century Later
Three dogs sitting chained on Titanic ship deck, capturing eerie Titanic detail rarely known to many.
Curiosities, History

Eerie Titanic Detail Most People Never Knew Is Breaking Hearts All Over Again More Than A Century Later

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
1

25

1

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a century after the RMS Titanic sank in the icy waters of the North Atlantic, the disaster remains one of history’s most haunting maritime tragedies.

What began as a confident maiden voyage for the luxury ship in 1912 became a catastrophe remembered not only for the scale of the loss, but for the deeply personal stories left behind. 

Highlights
  • A TikTok museum tour ignited emotional discussions about the lesser-known stories of dogs aboard the RMS Titanic.
  • While some netizens were surprised to learn there were canines on the ship, others sympathized with the owners’ decisions during the tragedy.
  • Stories involving priests and a Chinese survivor also deeply moved viewers.

Now, a TikToker’s visit to the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has brought to light one of the most heartbreaking aspects of the tragedy: the beloved dogs who met their end alongside their owners

“The animals must have been so confused,” a netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    A TikTok user’s emotional museum tour revived online interest in the dogs of the Titanic

    A majestic shot of the Titanic sailing on the open water, highlighting the ship's grandeur and its tragic detail.

    Image credits: Print Collector

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The TikTok user’s slideshow contained a plaque displaying dogs of different breeds aboard the Titanic alongside their names, their owners’ names, and whether they survived.

    The dogs belonged to first-class passengers, and the ship was equipped with amenities, including kennels.

    Three dogs, including a bulldog, on the deck of the Titanic, unaware of the eerie detail awaiting them.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Some of the dogs, however, stayed with passengers in their rooms, with crew members turning a blind eye because of their small size.

    When the rescue operation began, passengers were asked to leave their pets behind due to the limited space on the lifeboats.

    A display board showing various dogs that were onboard the Titanic, an eerie detail of the ship's history.

    Image credits: himynameistrish

    Out of the 12 dogs aboard the Titanic, only three survived. They had one thing in common: they shared rooms with their owners, making it easier for them to wrap them in blankets or tuck them under coats and carry them onto lifeboats.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman in a hat holding a small dog, representing an eerie Titanic detail of pets on board.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    Lady, a Pomeranian belonging to passenger Margaret Hays, survived the tragedy. So did Sun Yat Sen, a Pekingese belonging to Myra Harper and Henry Harper. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The name of the third canine survivor remains unknown, but it was also a Pomeranian owned by Martin Rothschild and Elizabeth Rothschild.

    A ship captain standing with a large dog on deck, an eerie Titanic detail about animal companions.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    “I didn’t even think about dogs being on the Titanic,” one user said, while another added, “I too wouldn’t have left without my pet.”

    “There was a Great Dane. I don’t remember the owner’s name, but she refused to get on a lifeboat without her dog, and her body was found hugging it,” wrote a third.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment from a user stating they wouldn't leave their dog, reflecting the heartbreaking Titanic detail of pets.

    A user's comment expressing understanding for a Pomeranian owner, touching on the emotional Titanic detail.

    The comment referred to Ann Elizabeth Isham, who boarded the Titanic in Cherbourg with her pet. Her dog was too large to board a lifeboat, so she chose to stay behind as well.

    Isham was one of four first-class female passengers who lost their lives on the Titanic.

    Priests aboard the Titanic made social media users emotional 

    A man sitting on an ornate sofa with two dogs at his feet, an eerie Titanic detail of passenger pets.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other pictures in the TikToker’s slideshow featured Captain Edward John Smith on the deck and a wall decorated with photos of priests who gave up their places on the lifeboats during the rescue mission.

    “What an exhibit. Worth going to see,” the user wrote in the caption of the post. 

    A display titled 'Tribute to Spiritual Heroes of Titanic' with framed portraits and text, an eerie detail of bravery.

    “I’d be crying the whole time,” one commented, while another said they were “calling it a day” after viewing the pictures. 

    A third remarked that the refreshed memories of the Titanic have them “spiraling into an obsession” once again.

    A fourth said it was sad how “no one talks about the priests” who gave up their seats on rescue boats during the tragedy.

    A preserved life jacket worn by a Titanic crew member, a haunting and eerie detail from the tragic sinking.

    Image credits: himynameistrish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Notably, when the Titanic hit an iceberg, three Catholic priests were on board.

    Father Thomas Byles, a 42-year-old British priest, was traveling to New York to officiate his brother’s wedding.

    When the disaster struck, he is known to have guided third-class passengers from the lower decks to safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He rejected multiple offers to board a lifeboat and even refused a life jacket. In the ship’s final hours, he recited scripture to those around him, heard confessions, and granted absolution. His actions inspired a scene in the Titanic movie.

    The two other priests were Father Josef Peruschitz from Germany and Father Juozas Montvila from Lithuania.

    The story of a Chinese Titanic survivor who kept his experience hidden for years also resonated with netizens 

    A black and white portrait of a young man, a poignant Titanic detail from over a century ago.

    Image credits: BBC

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fang Lang was born in June 1894 and lived until 1986. 

    He boarded the Titanic at age 17, as mentioned on an information plaque shared by the TikTok user. He survived the ship’s sinking by clinging to a wooden door. 

    He immigrated to the United States as Wing Sun Fong in 1920 and settled in Chicago.

    There, he worked at a Chinese restaurant, got married, and had a son. He never told anyone that he was a Titanic survivor. 

    In 2003, nearly 20 years after Fang Lang passed away, his son Tom was speaking with a cousin who mentioned that Tom’s father had survived the sinking of the Titanic. 

    Tom pulled up the ship’s passenger list and discovered the story was true.

    When Tom tried to share his father’s identity with Titanic enthusiasts, his claims were met with skepticism and demands for concrete proof.

    An artistic rendering of the Titanic sinking, an eerie detail breaking hearts over a century later.

    Image credits: Bettmann

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tom later posted the story on various Titanic-centered online forums, which caught the attention of British filmmaker Arthur Jones and maritime historian Steven Schwankert. 

    They launched an investigation into the matter and officially validated Fang Lang’s story.

    “I thought he was pretty cool. His story stood out to me!” Sanchi’s mom said.

    “Apparently, Fang Lang’s survival story is what inspired Rose’s survival scene,” one commenter wrote.

    “The Titanic has always intrigued me,” a social media user wrote

    A comment about dogs on the Titanic, an eerie detail breaking hearts over a century later.

    A comment about Kitty Astor, an eerie Titanic detail breaking hearts over a century later.

    A comment pondering why a Titanic survivor never shared his story, an eerie detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment mentioning the sad wall of priests, an eerie Titanic detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment on the scale size lifeboat, an eerie Titanic detail.

    A comment about a Pomeranian survivor of the Titanic, an eerie detail.

    A comment reminding about cats on the Titanic, an eerie detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment stating there were dogs on the Titanic, an eerie detail.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment expressing surprise about dogs on the Titanic, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    A comment about Frou Frou, a Titanic dog, breaking hearts because she resembles the commenter's pet.

    A comment displaying a piece of the Titanic at a museum in Vegas, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment lamenting the movie's focus on romance over real Titanic stories, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment describing the quiet ambiance of a Titanic museum, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    A comment showing surprise about pets on the Titanic, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    A comment about spiraling into a Titanic history obsession, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment expressing shock about animals on the Titanic, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A comment indicating never hearing about dogs on the Titanic until now, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    A comment speculating about the animals' confusion on the Titanic, an eerie detail breaking hearts.

    A social media comment about the Eerie Titanic detail, expressing sadness that Rose and Jack arent real people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about an Eerie Titanic detail, stating fascination with the Titanic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about an Eerie Titanic detail, expressing emotional reaction to an exhibit.

    A social media comment about an Eerie Titanic detail, highlighting the size of lifeboats.

    A social media comment about an Eerie Titanic detail, crying over the list of dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about an Eerie Titanic detail, realizing animals were on board the Titanic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment about an Eerie Titanic detail, expressing heartbreak over the animals on the Titanic.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    25

    1

    25

    1

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kennels and the photography studio were in the fourth, fake, smokestack.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kennels and the photography studio were in the fourth, fake, smokestack.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about History
    Homepage
    Trending
    History
    Homepage
    Next in History
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT