If there is the Gulliver of the canine world, it must be Great Danes. These dogs can grow up to a gravity-bending 175 pounds and stand at an impressive 32 inches tall.
But as huge as they are, they’re also goofy, friendly, and instantly loveable. It’s their good-hearted temper and impressive stature that make them one of the most interesting king-size furballs to observe.
I Think The Picture Says It All
Awooo
Mutka & Luna, 2 Great Danes From Finland
Averaging up to 2 feet, 8 inches high, Great Danes are instantly recognizable as the world’s tallest dog breed. And while it often shares that title with Irish Wolfhounds, it was a Great Dane named Zeus who, at 3 feet, was deemed the world’s tallest dog.
The interesting fact about Great Deans is that millions grew up with them without knowing it. Remember “Scooby-Doo”? Devin Harris of Joplin, MO is the owner and operator of Great Danes of the Ozarks, argues that “‘Scooby-Doo’ creator Iwao Takamoto consulted a Great Dane breeder before designing the character but styled him with characteristics never seen in the breed, including a humpback, and bowed legs.”
Remember These Two? We Took An Updated Photo. Cheyenne Is Less And Less Amused In These Photos
Grandma And Great Grandson
One Of My Favorite Pictures. Great Danes Are Such An Awesome Breed
In our previous interview with Bill Lambert, the Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club, we found out that Great Danes need more than 2 hours of exercise a day. Moreover, puppies and senior canines will require a lot less movement to avoid over-exercising.
Lambert explained that the Great Danes have a friendly and outgoing temperament and are sometimes referred to as gentle giants. “With that in mind, they are best suited to owners who have a larger house and garden in order to provide them with enough space for both exercise, mental stimulation and to express themselves," he said.
This Kid Walking His Dog
That Moment When You Realize, You Need To Reevaluate Your Life
Hiding After Being Fussed At
The owners of these gentle giants also have to be prepared for bigger financial investments. "They need more food and more space, and you may need to adapt your home, ensuring your dog can’t reach things which a smaller dog wouldn’t be able to," Lambert said.
"Training is essential with any dog, but especially with such a large breed it’s crucial that owners are able to exert control so that they can handle their dog more easily and understand their dog’s behavior."
Today A Man And His Great Dane Got Into The Train. It Was Crowded, He Told The Dog To Stand Up And The Dog Stood On Two Legs And Rode The Train Through The Transbay Tube
The Many Sleeping Positions Of Jane The Dane
I Grew Faster In 8 Months Than My Hooman In 29 Years
Hello! I’m Brewski And These Are My Cushions
Out Kayaking
What An Amazing Dog
My Great Dane In His Snowsuit - I Can't Stop Laughing At Him
My Great Dane Is Always Cold During The Winter And It's Hard To Find Clothes In Her Size So My Friend Made Her Some Pajamas
Nap Time
For Anyone Not Finding Reasons To Smile In This Seattle Snow Apocalypse, I'll Give You A Cody (Boxer) And Athena (Great Dane) Showing How To Truly Enjoy A Snow Day
This Is What Happens At 2 AM If You Forget To Give My Great Dane Pup All 4 Of Her Bedtime Chew Toys. She’s Lucky She’s Adorable Because She’s Definitely A Jerk
Our Great Dane, Clue, Likes To Play With Socks And Underwear. My Sister Just Sent Me This While I'm At Work... "Spiderman"
Me: Eats Snack While Also Looking For Another Snack
Here’s A Funny Picture Of Belle To Brighten Your Day
My Friend's Dog Likes To Sleep In The Fireplace
My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane
Zero Personal Space With A Great Dane
I Said: "Tiny Did You Sleep All Day? That Seems Lazy." She Laughed At Me
My Sister's Great Dane Is Something Else
Throwback To Warmer Days. Spring Weather, Where You At?
It's 55 In Indiana Today And I'm Melting
That Annoying Moment When You Take A Selfie, And Your Ears Look Perfect But Your Face Looks Horrific
Friends Who Sunbathe Together Stay Together
My Laid-Back 11.5-Year-Old Great Dane Lady Rode In Style On A Gurney In The Vet's Office. She's Barely Mobile Anymore And This Setup Kept Her Off Her Feet The Whole Time
Brody The Great Dane Instantly Regrets Playing With The Halloween Decorations
Same Photo Just One Year Later. Mom And Dad Shrunk
Typical Great Dane
My Dane After Getting Fixed. He Stayed This Way For An Hour
My Blue-Eyed Terror, Parlay. 7-Week-Old Great Dane
I Will Just Scooch In Right Here
"Here, I Only Weigh A Ton, Lemme Just Take A Nap On You"
Fun Fact - The Collar I’m Wearing In The Last Picture Doesn’t Even Fit Anymore. And The Collar In The First Two Photos Is So Small It Barely Fits My Sister From Another Mister
Just Hanging With My Peeps
Buddy Was Helping With The Drawing
