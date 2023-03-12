If there is the Gulliver of the canine world, it must be Great Danes. These dogs can grow up to a gravity-bending 175 pounds and stand at an impressive 32 inches tall.

But as huge as they are, they’re also goofy, friendly, and instantly loveable. It’s their good-hearted temper and impressive stature that make them one of the most interesting king-size furballs to observe.

So pull your seats closer, because Bored Panda prepared you a list of the funniest, silliest and craziest Great Danes living their great lives, clueless about just how much space they take up and how much we all love them.

Psst! More pics of these huggable and silly giants can be found in our previous features here and here.

I Think The Picture Says It All

I Think The Picture Says It All

Particular-Ant387

Awooo

Awooo

iristhebluegreatdane

Mutka & Luna, 2 Great Danes From Finland

Mutka & Luna, 2 Great Danes From Finland

whythankyew

Averaging up to 2 feet, 8 inches high, Great Danes are instantly recognizable as the world’s tallest dog breed. And while it often shares that title with Irish Wolfhounds, it was a Great Dane named Zeus who, at 3 feet, was deemed the world’s tallest dog.

The interesting fact about Great Deans is that millions grew up with them without knowing it. Remember “Scooby-Doo”? Devin Harris of Joplin, MO is the owner and operator of Great Danes of the Ozarks, argues that “‘Scooby-Doo’ creator Iwao Takamoto consulted a Great Dane breeder before designing the character but styled him with characteristics never seen in the breed, including a humpback, and bowed legs.”
Remember These Two? We Took An Updated Photo. Cheyenne Is Less And Less Amused In These Photos

Remember These Two? We Took An Updated Photo. Cheyenne Is Less And Less Amused In These Photos

Ashlyn Mellstrom

dogdog
dogdog
Community Member
57 minutes ago

What cute puppers!!!!!

What cute puppers!!!!!

Grandma And Great Grandson

Grandma And Great Grandson

kpes

-Twin2-
-Twin2-
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one, and I mean No one, should be able to have that much swagger. (definitely talking about the grandma here)

One Of My Favorite Pictures. Great Danes Are Such An Awesome Breed

One Of My Favorite Pictures. Great Danes Are Such An Awesome Breed

Anaïs Hayden

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
31 minutes ago

What a gorgeously expressive dog.

What a gorgeously expressive dog.

In our previous interview with Bill Lambert, the Head of Health and Welfare at The Kennel Club, we found out that Great Danes need more than 2 hours of exercise a day. Moreover, puppies and senior canines will require a lot less movement to avoid over-exercising. 

Lambert explained that the Great Danes have a friendly and outgoing temperament and are sometimes referred to as gentle giants. “With that in mind, they are best suited to owners who have a larger house and garden in order to provide them with enough space for both exercise, mental stimulation and to express themselves," he said.
This Kid Walking His Dog

This Kid Walking His Dog

ramseyyyyyyyy

That Moment When You Realize, You Need To Reevaluate Your Life

That Moment When You Realize, You Need To Reevaluate Your Life

CircusFreakOnStilts

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
37 minutes ago

At least the dog has the decency to cross their legs.

At least the dog has the decency to cross their legs.

Hiding After Being Fussed At

Hiding After Being Fussed At

wattzilla

R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Hiding?!? Who's hiding? I don't see anybody hiding

Hiding?!? Who's hiding? I don't see anybody hiding

The owners of these gentle giants also have to be prepared for bigger financial investments. "They need more food and more space, and you may need to adapt your home, ensuring your dog can’t reach things which a smaller dog wouldn’t be able to," Lambert said.

 "Training is essential with any dog, but especially with such a large breed it’s crucial that owners are able to exert control so that they can handle their dog more easily and understand their dog’s behavior."
Today A Man And His Great Dane Got Into The Train. It Was Crowded, He Told The Dog To Stand Up And The Dog Stood On Two Legs And Rode The Train Through The Transbay Tube

Today A Man And His Great Dane Got Into The Train. It Was Crowded, He Told The Dog To Stand Up And The Dog Stood On Two Legs And Rode The Train Through The Transbay Tube

seanherron

The Many Sleeping Positions Of Jane The Dane

The Many Sleeping Positions Of Jane The Dane

Zalumar

I Grew Faster In 8 Months Than My Hooman In 29 Years

I Grew Faster In 8 Months Than My Hooman In 29 Years

vincent.the.dane

-Twin2-
-Twin2-
Community Member
31 minutes ago

What a beautiful photo

What a beautiful photo

Hello! I’m Brewski And These Are My Cushions

Hello! I'm Brewski And These Are My Cushions

bigboy_brewski

Isabelle
Isabelle
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Lovely cushions Brewski

Lovely cushions Brewski

Out Kayaking

Out Kayaking

Sara Booyow

Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person in the other kyack looked like they were IN the kyack with the doggo for a second, which made the doggo look even bigger! 🤣

What An Amazing Dog

What An Amazing Dog

Fabulous7708

dogdog
dogdog
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Awwwwww 😍☺️😚😘

Awwwwww 😍☺️😚😘

My Great Dane In His Snowsuit - I Can't Stop Laughing At Him

My Great Dane In His Snowsuit - I Can't Stop Laughing At Him

Money-Penny

dogdog
dogdog
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Oh he's so cute!!!!!! I love that jacket

Oh he’s so cute!!!!!! I love that jacket

My Great Dane Is Always Cold During The Winter And It's Hard To Find Clothes In Her Size So My Friend Made Her Some Pajamas

My Great Dane Is Always Cold During The Winter And It's Hard To Find Clothes In Her Size So My Friend Made Her Some Pajamas

CanIPetThatFrog

dogdog
dogdog
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Awww I love the animal print

Awww I love the animal print

Nap Time

Nap Time

bigboy_brewski

For Anyone Not Finding Reasons To Smile In This Seattle Snow Apocalypse, I'll Give You A Cody (Boxer) And Athena (Great Dane) Showing How To Truly Enjoy A Snow Day

For Anyone Not Finding Reasons To Smile In This Seattle Snow Apocalypse, I'll Give You A Cody (Boxer) And Athena (Great Dane) Showing How To Truly Enjoy A Snow Day

Photog_Jim_WTSP

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Community Member
1 hour ago

She looks so happy. Makes me smile.

She looks so happy. Makes me smile.

This Is What Happens At 2 AM If You Forget To Give My Great Dane Pup All 4 Of Her Bedtime Chew Toys. She’s Lucky She’s Adorable Because She’s Definitely A Jerk

This Is What Happens At 2 AM If You Forget To Give My Great Dane Pup All 4 Of Her Bedtime Chew Toys. She's Lucky She's Adorable Because She's Definitely A Jerk

twistednwarped

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A mouse got inside of my dogs bed. I saw him digging and was able to get it out. But he wasn’t convinced and I came home to something very similar to this pic.

Our Great Dane, Clue, Likes To Play With Socks And Underwear. My Sister Just Sent Me This While I'm At Work... "Spiderman"

Our Great Dane, Clue, Likes To Play With Socks And Underwear. My Sister Just Sent Me This While I'm At Work... "Spiderman"

dodoDoesFly

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I'm all for this reboot!

I’m all for this reboot!

Me: Eats Snack While Also Looking For Another Snack

Me: Eats Snack While Also Looking For Another Snack

myotherusernameisbetter_

Here’s A Funny Picture Of Belle To Brighten Your Day

Here's A Funny Picture Of Belle To Brighten Your Day

belle_thedane

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Belle is a tripping hazard in the making.

Belle is a tripping hazard in the making.

My Friend's Dog Likes To Sleep In The Fireplace

My Friend's Dog Likes To Sleep In The Fireplace

werew0lfsushi

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

What the hell kind of fireplace is that? Looks like he was tunneling out and had to take a nap.

What the hell kind of fireplace is that? Looks like he was tunneling out and had to take a nap.

My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane

My Mom vs. A 10-Month-Old Great Dane

Noback68

A C
A C
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow. I feel sorry for myself when my cat toys to sit on my head...... it's all about perspective I guess lol

Zero Personal Space With A Great Dane

Zero Personal Space With A Great Dane

groot.the.great.dane

I Said: "Tiny Did You Sleep All Day? That Seems Lazy." She Laughed At Me

I Said: "Tiny Did You Sleep All Day? That Seems Lazy." She Laughed At Me

Djoybarg

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I love older dogs. They always seem to have a lot of character.

I love older dogs. They always seem to have a lot of character.

My Sister's Great Dane Is Something Else

My Sister's Great Dane Is Something Else

kawkmajik

Throwback To Warmer Days. Spring Weather, Where You At?

Throwback To Warmer Days. Spring Weather, Where You At?

coop_and_charlie

R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason, Jack Sparrow soundtrack springs to mind "Arrrrr matey! Time to conquer new worlds, meet new people...

It's 55 In Indiana Today And I'm Melting

It's 55 In Indiana Today And I'm Melting

lokithelittle

That Annoying Moment When You Take A Selfie, And Your Ears Look Perfect But Your Face Looks Horrific

That Annoying Moment When You Take A Selfie, And Your Ears Look Perfect But Your Face Looks Horrific

myotherusernameisbetter_ Report

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Horrific"? He's adorable!

Friends Who Sunbathe Together Stay Together

Friends Who Sunbathe Together Stay Together

tiss_salamanca Report

My Laid-Back 11.5-Year-Old Great Dane Lady Rode In Style On A Gurney In The Vet's Office. She's Barely Mobile Anymore And This Setup Kept Her Off Her Feet The Whole Time

My Laid-Back 11.5-Year-Old Great Dane Lady Rode In Style On A Gurney In The Vet's Office. She's Barely Mobile Anymore And This Setup Kept Her Off Her Feet The Whole Time

AlaskaTech1 Report

A C
A C
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is such a sad reality for so many pure bred dogs. Get muts people!

Brody The Great Dane Instantly Regrets Playing With The Halloween Decorations

Brody The Great Dane Instantly Regrets Playing With The Halloween Decorations

ronniem89 Report

Isabelle
Isabelle
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Spooderdog, Spooderdog, does…🎶 whatever Spooderdog does I suppose?

Same Photo Just One Year Later. Mom And Dad Shrunk

Same Photo Just One Year Later. Mom And Dad Shrunk

greatdane_ernesto Report

Typical Great Dane

Typical Great Dane

sweeettea2022 Report

My Dane After Getting Fixed. He Stayed This Way For An Hour

My Dane After Getting Fixed. He Stayed This Way For An Hour

pulp_friction17 Report

V BP
V BP
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG!! His colour is so awesome

My Blue-Eyed Terror, Parlay. 7-Week-Old Great Dane

My Blue-Eyed Terror, Parlay. 7-Week-Old Great Dane

Laura Simmons Report

I Will Just Scooch In Right Here

I Will Just Scooch In Right Here

anna_the_great_dane Report

Lisa Westfall
Lisa Westfall
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just love how they don't know how big they are.

"Here, I Only Weigh A Ton, Lemme Just Take A Nap On You"

"Here, I Only Weigh A Ton, Lemme Just Take A Nap On You"

brooklinnbridge Report

Fun Fact - The Collar I’m Wearing In The Last Picture Doesn’t Even Fit Anymore. And The Collar In The First Two Photos Is So Small It Barely Fits My Sister From Another Mister

Fun Fact - The Collar I’m Wearing In The Last Picture Doesn’t Even Fit Anymore. And The Collar In The First Two Photos Is So Small It Barely Fits My Sister From Another Mister

iristhebluegreatdane Report

Just Hanging With My Peeps

Just Hanging With My Peeps

ladyeloisetakesnyc Report

Buddy Was Helping With The Drawing

Buddy Was Helping With The Drawing

BuddytheblueGD Report

R1MV4Superleggera
R1MV4Superleggera
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Priorities first ya little human....some snacks, scratches on my belly first, then...yeah, we can continue with the drawing

The Moment You See Your Life Flash Before Your Eyes As This Giant Beast Tries To Sit In Your Lap

The Moment You See Your Life Flash Before Your Eyes As This Giant Beast Tries To Sit In Your Lap

majaandrosie Report

Ericthedead
Ericthedead
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That prosthetic looks amazing.

My Parents' New 9-Month-Old “Puppy” Bella

My Parents' New 9-Month-Old “Puppy” Bella

StratoNull Report

Dane Puppy vs. Tiny Human

Dane Puppy vs. Tiny Human

Rude_Stable5588 Report

Anyone Have A Non-Clingy Dane?

Anyone Have A Non-Clingy Dane?

itsmyturnnowbish Report

My Dane, Thanos, Cleaned Up At The First Mardi Gras Parade

My Dane, Thanos, Cleaned Up At The First Mardi Gras Parade

rodro81 Report

Life's A Beach

Life's A Beach

sashas_danes Report

My Best Friend Is The Size Of My Paw

My Best Friend Is The Size Of My Paw

myaussietribe Report

Perfectly-Sized Kitchen

Perfectly-Sized Kitchen

my_dane_xander Report

Just Great Dane Things

Just Great Dane Things

oriongreatdane Report

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks just like me, during a deep sleep.

Just A Regular Checkup At The Vet

Just A Regular Checkup At The Vet

MyName4Wine Report

DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he's ready to bolt for the door.

Daisy The Dane Enjoying Dinner And Bed

Daisy The Dane Enjoying Dinner And Bed

MealTickets84 Report

Charlie Is Taller Than His Momma

Charlie Is Taller Than His Momma

Turn2Dude Report

Corbin, The Kitten Whisperer, Surrogate Mom, Foster Dad. He Is Happiest When He's Covered In Kittens

Corbin, The Kitten Whisperer, Surrogate Mom, Foster Dad. He Is Happiest When He's Covered In Kittens

corbin_fosters , boredpanda.com Report

POV: You're An iPhone And Your Dog Is Impatiently Waiting For The Skip Order To Arrive

POV: You're An iPhone And Your Dog Is Impatiently Waiting For The Skip Order To Arrive

lunaslegacygreatdanes Report

I Am A Good Helper When Things Need To Get Done

I Am A Good Helper When Things Need To Get Done

buttercupthegreatdane27 Report

-Twin2-
-Twin2-
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

those eyes are gorgeous

Not Cool Pup! That Was A New Pillow

Not Cool Pup! That Was A New Pillow

_jolly_jelly_fish Report

I Think That Ring Would Look Better On My Fingies But Mom Says It Won’t Fit

I Think That Ring Would Look Better On My Fingies But Mom Says It Won’t Fit

iristhebluegreatdane Report

Maddie With Sombrero Celebrates Cinco De Mayo

Maddie With Sombrero Celebrates Cinco De Mayo

maxandkatiethegreatdanes Report

Just One Of The Guys

Just One Of The Guys

anotherdirtyword Report

A C
A C
Community Member