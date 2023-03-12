If there is the Gulliver of the canine world, it must be Great Danes. These dogs can grow up to a gravity-bending 175 pounds and stand at an impressive 32 inches tall.

But as huge as they are, they’re also goofy, friendly, and instantly loveable. It’s their good-hearted temper and impressive stature that make them one of the most interesting king-size furballs to observe.

So pull your seats closer, because Bored Panda prepared you a list of the funniest, silliest and craziest Great Danes living their great lives, clueless about just how much space they take up and how much we all love them.

Psst! More pics of these huggable and silly giants can be found in our previous features here and here.