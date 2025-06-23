ADVERTISEMENT

We all see the world differently, especially those who spend their days looking through a lens. Chicago-based street photographer and history teacher Spiro Bolos is one of those people who can’t help but notice the “human characters” surrounding him, especially on public transit.

"I am a Chicago-based street photographer who spends an inordinate amount of time on public transportation," Bolos told Bored Panda — and that commute has become his personal stage.

Scroll down to see some of Bolos’ most compelling candid shots and to learn about the photographer.

#1

Young men in sailor uniforms and casual clothes waiting on a city sidewalk in a Chicago street photo capturing the city’s soul.

oripsolob

POST

Fascinated by the works of legendary photographers like Gordon Parks and William Eggleston, Bolos has trained his phone’s camera to catch candid moments most of us overlook. Inspired after seeing the famous documentary on Vivian Maier and attending a lecture by street photographer Brian Sokolowski, he’s been documenting these fleeting encounters ever since.

“My subjects are usually blind to my stealthy process,” Bolos shared — and that’s exactly what allows him to catch what Paul Strand once described as a true ‘quality of being.’ But in a world increasingly surveilled, even his most unsuspecting subjects occasionally catch his gaze, creating brief sparks of recognition.
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white street photo capturing a Chicago transit worker with an arm tattoo and a passenger outside the train door.

    oripsolob

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Woman wearing headphones sits on bench in Chicago street photo capturing the city’s soul through intimate urban moments.

    oripsolob

    Spiro also shared with us more about one of his most personal photo series, Asymptomatic/Presymptomatic Project (color images): “As many others were doing during those endless days and months, I had forced myself to go on long walks outside, even during the coldest weather. As a myopic and masked pedestrian trapped inside the global pandemic, I had been perpetually frustrated (and perhaps endangered) by the fogging of my eyeglasses, despite attempting every home remedy known to clear the condensation. So I decided to embrace the hazy view the impediment suggested: I began shooting my photos directly through my ever-present spectacles, revealing a hidden world that ached with isolation and often augured murky outcomes.”
    #4

    Chicago street scene with a worker sweeping platform as commuters wait, capturing the city’s soul in intimate street photos.

    oripsolob

    #5

    Two people in uniform having an intimate conversation on public transit, capturing Chicago street photo vibes.

    oripsolob

    The photographer continued, giving us a glimpse into the creative process behind the project: “Once these initial murky images were created, I then layered them atop black-and-white snaps from my street photography practice of the previous year. Those original photos were taken on my commute to and from work, where ridership had decreased by 90%. The rest were from my routine solo outings. The double-exposure effect revealed the invisible shroud we now understand had been with us far longer than we initially believed was possible.”

    If you’re interested in exploring more of Spiro’s work and discovering all of his projects, you can visit the photographer’s Instagram.
    #6

    Chicago teacher captures intimate street photo of a smiling transit worker on a train, showcasing the city’s authentic spirit.

    oripsolob

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Black and white intimate Chicago street photo capturing a solitary person walking at an urban subway station platform.

    oripsolob

    #8

    Young woman sleeping on a train seat, an intimate street photo capturing the soul of Chicago city life.

    oripsolob

    #9

    Two people sitting on a bench in Chicago, captured in an intimate street photo showing the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #10

    Black and white street photo capturing a woman on public transit, showcasing intimate Chicago street photography moments.

    oripsolob

    #11

    Black and white street photo showing Chicago locals at a transit stop, capturing the city's intimate urban life and soul.

    oripsolob

    #12

    Two people seated on a bench in Chicago, one covering his face, captured in an intimate street photo capturing the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #13

    Chicago street photo showing people sitting and standing outside a building, capturing the city’s everyday moments.

    oripsolob

    #14

    Woman sitting on a train, her face reflected in the window, captured in a candid Chicago street photo revealing the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #15

    Young man in uniform under a cloudy sky captured in intimate street photos of Chicago by a local teacher

    oripsolob

    #16

    Two men sitting on a Chicago subway captured in an intimate street photo showing the city’s daily life and soul.

    oripsolob

    #17

    Black and white street photo capturing intimate moment of two people with a bike in Chicago public transit.

    oripsolob

    #18

    Black and white intimate street photo of a man and woman on public transit capturing Chicago street life and city soul.

    oripsolob

    #19

    Young passengers on a Chicago bus in an intimate street photo capturing the city’s everyday life and soul.

    oripsolob

    #20

    Person reclining on a train seat with papers and cigarette, capturing intimate street moments in Chicago’s urban atmosphere.

    oripsolob

    #21

    Young couple wearing masks sharing an intimate moment on a Chicago street, capturing the city’s soul through photography.

    oripsolob

    #22

    Two women sitting on a bench on a city street, part of intimate Chicago street photos capturing the city's soul.

    oripsolob

    #23

    Black and white street photo in Chicago with shadow of a person and urban architecture reflecting the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #24

    Three young men in military-style hats inside a train, part of intimate street photos capturing Chicago’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #25

    Man wearing sunglasses seated inside a train, reflecting in the window, capturing Chicago street life and city soul.

    oripsolob

    #26

    Man riding Chicago subway, captured in intimate street photo showcasing the city's everyday soul and atmosphere.

    oripsolob

    #27

    Three passengers on a Chicago streetcar captured in an intimate street photo reflecting the city’s soul and daily life.

    oripsolob

    #28

    Woman holding phone on Chicago train, part of intimate street photos capturing the city’s soul by Chicago teacher.

    oripsolob

    #29

    Man in a suit standing on a Chicago street at night, capturing intimate street photos of the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #30

    Black and white Chicago street photo showing a mother and child at a train station, capturing the city’s soul and everyday life.

    oripsolob

    #31

    Man in a hooded jacket at a Chicago train station platform, capturing intimate street moment in urban setting.

    oripsolob

    #32

    Two women with curly hair on a Chicago street, one reading a book, capturing intimate street photos of the city’s soul

    oripsolob

    #33

    Man wearing winter hat sitting alone on Chicago street train, a moment from intimate street photos capturing the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

    #34

    Black and white intimate street photo of a thoughtful man on public transit, capturing Chicago’s street life and urban soul.

    oripsolob

    #35

    Black and white street photo capturing Chicago's soul with a woman on a train and a bike in an intimate urban moment.

    oripsolob

    #36

    Man and woman facing each other on a Chicago subway, part of intimate street photos capturing the city's soul at night.

    oripsolob

    #37

    Passengers sitting on a city train captured in intimate street photos showcasing Chicago’s urban life and soul.

    oripsolob

    #38

    Woman wearing a mask on Chicago train, captured in intimate street photo reflecting the city’s soul and everyday moments.

    oripsolob

    #39

    Group of young people sitting on a bench in Chicago street, an intimate street photo capturing the city’s soul at night.

    oripsolob

    #40

    Two individuals stand near an industrial building at night in a Chicago street photo capturing the city’s soul.

    oripsolob

