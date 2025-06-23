ADVERTISEMENT

We all see the world differently, especially those who spend their days looking through a lens. Chicago-based street photographer and history teacher Spiro Bolos is one of those people who can’t help but notice the “human characters” surrounding him, especially on public transit.

"I am a Chicago-based street photographer who spends an inordinate amount of time on public transportation," Bolos told Bored Panda — and that commute has become his personal stage.

Scroll down to see some of Bolos’ most compelling candid shots and to learn about the photographer.

More info: Instagram | oripsolob.tumblr.com