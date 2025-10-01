ADVERTISEMENT

The sinking of the Titanic may have happened over 113 years ago, but the curiosity surrounding the disaster remains at its peak. Numerous documentaries and a box-office smash hit have since come out, shedding light on what happened on that fateful and bitterly cold night.

However, many details have likely gone under your radar, and these photos may just prove that. They are rare, never-before-seen images of the ill-fated ship, some of the people involved, and remnants of the event that changed maritime travel forever.

From the menus on the night it sank to the faces of the legendary band members who played for the passengers until the very end, these pictures may mesmerize you and make you want to know more.