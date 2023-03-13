Have you ever met a small fluff ball wagging its tail? Congratulations, you just made the acquaintance of a Pomeranian dog. Due to their small size, they are considered a toy dog breed. Pomeranian dogs owe their name to the region of Pomerania, which is geographically split between Germany and Poland.

Since the 18th century, quite a few royals have owned Pomeranians, thus making the breed very popular. One particularly small Pomeranian belonged to Queen Victoria. During her lifetime, the breed decreased in size by half. Currently, the size of a Pomeranian varies between 8 and 14 inches (20–36 cm) at the withers. An adult Pomeranian weighs somewhere between 3.0 and 7.0 pounds (1.36–3.17 kg). As smaller dog breeds are in demand these days, Pomeranians are very popular worldwide.  

Pomeranian puppies resemble exceptionally tiny teddy bears and are very playful. If trained correctly, they grow up to become lively, intelligent, and friendly. Luckily, they respond to training well. If you have seen pictures of Pomeranian dogs online, you would have noticed that they usually vary in color. 

If you are thinking of getting a Pomeranian, we suggest you do some research and possibly talk to a specialist to determine if this particular breed’s necessities correspond with your lifestyle. They might be called a toy breed, but like any other pet, they are most definitely not toys and require a very responsible approach. Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures of Pomeranians we collected for this article for your daily dose of cuteness.

#1

Storm And A Watermelon

mellotheteacup Report

#2

Looking Very Pleased With Himself

lemonmeloncinnamon Report

Omg looks so much like my dearly departed Coco or as i referred to him my CocoNUT.

#3

No Comments. Just Walked

SarahParker57 Report

#4

Those Eyes

Beowulf-Murderface Report

#5

Help Me Name Him!

amanimaedesign Report

#6

Lil Miss Sunshine

Neither994 Report

#7

Bella Loves Cats

BeBi_poms Report

#8

My Favorite Picture Of Archibald

No_Security_9863 Report

#9

Tried To Do A Xmas Photoshoot Of My Pom, Only Managed To Keep Him Still For A Few Photos By Holding His Favorite Toy Up

Venrinn Report

#10

My Boys!

Dragosteax Report

#11

My Boy Vinny When He Was A Puppy

bankviewman Report

#12

Pom Pup Struggling To Hold The Smallest Ball I Could Find

TopTopTopcina Report

#13

I Like To Chew On Stinky Socks Whenever Possible

carnation-nation Report

#14

I Left My Boy For Two Months, His Face When I Returned! I Feel Loved

Laureroy1 Report

#15

Warm Greetings From Ambassador Of Pomland

Dreamlighter777 Report

#16

Legend Is Loving The Snow

NotAFridge Report

#17

Vinny. My Road Trip Partner

bankviewman Report

#18

Really Vibin’ Today

Midas101986 Report

#19

Bella’s 2nd Birthday!

o-Haii-Der Report

#20

Baby Beans Is Making Herself At Home

nosy_runoff Report

#21

Always Taking Our Socks

-siren Report

#22

Coco Is 15 And Her Juicy Couture Purse Toy Is 14, Her Most Favorite Thing

mgt_blacklotus Report

#23

Haku In Vacation Mood

laufey92 Report

#24

Got Lola A Sister

chellemell Report

#25

Someone Got A Haircut And Is Looking Extra Fabulous

ironydiary Report

#26

Pomeranian Ang Pang

angpang_smile Report

#27

Otoro Bong

otorobong Report

#28

Our Dorky Pom

Viderel Report

#29

Handmade Little Hat

ggltt Report

#30

Cute Pomeranian

luv._.bbangsil Report

#31

My Sweet Girl

bbk1953 Report

#32

Find Yourself Someone Who Looks At You The Way Rori Looks At This Steamed Bun…

prsnckty Report

#33

Can’t Get Over Her Cute Tongue Sticking Out

im-not-the-walrus Report

#34

Just Got Groomed And Already He Messed Up His Bib!

thingonething Report

#35

How Can Something Be So Cute?

sofiefoxxx Report

#36

Pebbles

jenica13 Report

#37

Freya

freya.my.pom Report

#38

Henri The Pomeranian

littlebearhenri Report

#39

Do You Have Games On Your Phone?

bunglederry Report

#40

Pretty Sure He’s Like This 50% Of The Day

tennisrob Report

#41

Ichigo Put In A Hard Day At Work

mulshie Report

#42

The Little Tongue

Unique-Oven3517 Report

#43

Looking Like A 70s Secretary

popfizzmusic Report

#44

Midas Stopped To Sniff The Roses

Midas101986 Report

#45

Hello Can I Interest You In Our Life Insurance Offerings?

popfizzmusic Report

#46

Pom Has Invited You Out On A Pizza Date

LillyArts Report

#47

Kiwi

kiwiandlily Report

#48

Prince Maho

maho_thepom Report

#49

Penny Lane Pom Pom

pennylanepompom Report

#50

In The Bag

pepsi_the_swiss_pom Report

#51

Big Pom Family

Bigpomfamily Report

#52

Mini Amorinha

luludapomerania.amora Report

#53

Cute Pomeranian

kangbany_ Report

#54

Cute Pomeranian

bbaeggomi._ Report

#55

My Little Couch Buddy

BentPriorities Report

#56

How Do You Like Your Pom Toasted?

coffeecooperfbi Report

#57

Happy 10th Birthday George!

ihatetheheadlines Report

#58

Got My Old Lad A Stroller!

Hiysinphlay Report

#59

I Love This Little Dog So Much It's Stupid

NashvilleForReal Report

#60

My Boys! It Wasn’t Easy Getting Them Nicely In The Same Picture

Miras_Orida Report

#61

Bernies First Birthday Today!

soph_paul Report

#62

How Cute Is She?!

amanimaedesign Report

#63

Shopping For Snacks

RevolutionarySock367 Report

#64

The Most Elegant Boy, He Is Almost Always Lying Like This

happysadfairy Report

#65

Lucifer Keeping An Eye On My Earlier While We Watched TV Together

satanspropaganda Report

#66

Toffee Loves To Be Outside!

kiskacsafurdik Report

#67

Happy-Go-Lucky Adventures Of A Little Pommy Living Life To It’s Fullest

buzz_the_pompom Report

#68

Lexi

lexi_dog_diary Report

#69

Someone Is Getting The Hang Of Her New Carrier!

slpforever Report

#70

Always Love That When I Get Home He Immediately Looks For A Toy And Brings It To Me

tennisrob Report

#71

Lola Is Finally Getting The Hang Of Walking On The Harness And Leash

GreenIsMyLifeBlood Report

#72

She's Such A Diva

Neither994 Report

#73

Peanut The Professional Bedtime Enforcer. Gives A Judgemental Stare If You're Up Past 10pm

bunglederry Report

#74

I’m The Goodest Boy

M_924 Report

#75

Jack's First Time At The Beach

jericbear Report

#76

Staring At You And Hugging His Teddy Bear, That's The "Time For Bed" Signal

BetoHdia89 Report

#77

Our New Family Member!

jimdobre Report

#78

Can I Interest You In A Basket Of Wonton?

popfizzmusic Report

#79

Is My Dog A Pomeranian Or An Eskimo?

sweetie_moon99 Report

#80

Pixxel The Pomeranian

pixxel_the_pom Report

#81

Luigino & Charlotte

luigino_il_volpino Report

#82

This Is Her Rug Now. She Won’t Leave It

ResponsibleKing2628 Report

#83

Just Learned A New Trick

Dreamlighter777 Report

#84

Leo & Lua

leoandluapoms Report

#85

Dina & Groove

