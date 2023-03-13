Have you ever met a small fluff ball wagging its tail? Congratulations, you just made the acquaintance of a Pomeranian dog. Due to their small size, they are considered a toy dog breed. Pomeranian dogs owe their name to the region of Pomerania, which is geographically split between Germany and Poland.

Since the 18th century, quite a few royals have owned Pomeranians, thus making the breed very popular. One particularly small Pomeranian belonged to Queen Victoria. During her lifetime, the breed decreased in size by half. Currently, the size of a Pomeranian varies between 8 and 14 inches (20–36 cm) at the withers. An adult Pomeranian weighs somewhere between 3.0 and 7.0 pounds (1.36–3.17 kg). As smaller dog breeds are in demand these days, Pomeranians are very popular worldwide.

Pomeranian puppies resemble exceptionally tiny teddy bears and are very playful. If trained correctly, they grow up to become lively, intelligent, and friendly. Luckily, they respond to training well. If you have seen pictures of Pomeranian dogs online, you would have noticed that they usually vary in color.

If you are thinking of getting a Pomeranian, we suggest you do some research and possibly talk to a specialist to determine if this particular breed’s necessities correspond with your lifestyle. They might be called a toy breed, but like any other pet, they are most definitely not toys and require a very responsible approach. Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures of Pomeranians we collected for this article for your daily dose of cuteness.