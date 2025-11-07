Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Now I Understand Why People Hate Her”: Sydney Sweeney’s New Comments On Jeans Scandal Spark Fury
Sydney Sweeney with tousled hair and leather jacket, speaking during an interview about jeans scandal controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Now I Understand Why People Hate Her”: Sydney Sweeney’s New Comments On Jeans Scandal Spark Fury

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Sydney Sweeney sparked controversy once again over her American Eagle “genes” ad.

The Euphoria actress came under fire earlier this year after appearing in the denim ad, which featured a pun on her “good jeans” and “good genes.”

The campaign quickly divided viewers, with many accusing the 28-year-old of promoting eugenics and racist ideas of genetic superiority.

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney downplayed the negative comments she received following her American Eagle ad campaign.
  • The ad, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” featured a pun on her “jeans” and good “genes.”
  • The actress did not apologize for the ad, further fueling criticism from those who saw racial undertones in the campaign.
    Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on her American Eagle ad controversy

    Sydney Sweeney wearing sunglasses and a strapless dress amid public reaction to jeans scandal comments.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing sunglasses and a strapless dress amid public reaction to jeans scandal comments.

    Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

    The ad also took on political implications amid reports that Sydney is a registered Republican and after US President Donald Trump publicly defended her during the backlash.

    Speaking with GQ, Sydney addressed the criticism surrounding the campaign, making it clear that she has no intention of apologizing.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in casual attire for GQ cover with jeans scandal and controversy mentioned in headline text.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in casual attire for GQ cover with jeans scandal and controversy mentioned in headline text.

    Image credits: gq

    “I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life,” she began.

    When asked about Trump calling the ad “fantastic,” Sydney replied that it was “surreal” to have the president weigh in, but added that she didn’t pay much attention to the controversy overall.

    “I kind of just put my phone away,” she said. “I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set. I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

    The actress stood by the campaign and refused to apologize to those who were offended

    Two women seated outdoors having a conversation, one wearing jeans and the other in boots, discussing jeans scandal controversy.

    Two women seated outdoors having a conversation, one wearing jeans and the other in boots, discussing jeans scandal controversy.

    Image credits: GQ

    She was then questioned specifically about allegations that the ad promoted “genetic superiority,” but the actress declined to respond directly.

    “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear,” she said.

    Sydney’s decision to stand by the ad reignited backlash online, with critics interpreting her response as dismissive and as confirmation that she believes in the genetic superiority of white people.

    Sydney Sweeney standing in front of a large American Eagle jeans billboard in an urban setting.

    Sydney Sweeney standing in front of a large American Eagle jeans billboard in an urban setting.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    “So, Sydney Sweeney literally just came out as a white s*premacist,” one person wrote.

    “Now I understand why people hate her,” another said.

    “Sydney Sweeney has the mentality of an ignorant white woman who doesn’t care about anything unless it directly affects her and it’s gross and uneducated,” echoed a third.

    Another user called the White Lotus star a “PR disaster.”

    The ad, which some interpreted as promoting genetic superiority, featured a pun on “jeans” and “genes”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by GQ (@gq)

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's controversial comments on the jeans scandal sparking public fury.


    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's controversial comments on the jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Image credits: KantInEastt

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's jeans scandal comments amid public controversy and backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's jeans scandal comments amid public controversy and backlash.

    Image credits: cshasky2

    Meanwhile, others defended Sydney, arguing that she doesn’t owe anyone an apology for the ad. 

    “It is a commercial for jeans and her parents did give her great genes! The play on words is appropriate,” one user wrote.

    “Why does she have to apologize for earning a paycheck and looking beautiful?” asked another.

    “Sydney never said anything that was wrong,” added someone else.

    Sydney also said it was “surreal” that Donald Trump publicly praised the campaign

    Woman with shoulder-length hair wearing a green top, smiling while discussing Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments.

    Woman with shoulder-length hair wearing a green top, smiling while discussing Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments.

    Image credits: GQ

    In 2022, Sydney offered a more direct response to criticism after photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party circulated online. The celebration featured red “Make Sixty Great Again” hats and some attendees wearing “Blue Lives Matter” shirts, as per The Daily Mail.

    The Anyone But You actress urged people to “stop making assumptions” and tweeted, “You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.”

    Sydney Sweeney discussing her new comments on the jeans scandal causing public fury and controversy.

    Sydney Sweeney discussing her new comments on the jeans scandal causing public fury and controversy.

    Image credits: GQ

    Two women in a conversation meme format highlighting a jeans scandal with expressions of confusion and emphasis.

    Two women in a conversation meme format highlighting a jeans scandal with expressions of confusion and emphasis.

    Image credits: TheImmortal007

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for standing her ground amid jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for standing her ground amid jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

    Image credits: GuntherEagleman

    The ad at the center of the controversy was released last July and titled, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

    “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the Emmy-nominated star says in the ad.

    American Eagle responded to the criticism at the time, stating the ad was just about jeans, not genetics.

    American Eagle previously responded to the backlash with a statement saying, “Great jeans look good on everyone”

    Sydney Sweeney wearing light blue jeans and a white knotted t-shirt, posing with one leg raised against a dark background

    Sydney Sweeney wearing light blue jeans and a white knotted t-shirt, posing with one leg raised against a dark background

    Image credits: americaneagle

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing cancel culture with a focus on Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal and public outrage.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing cancel culture with a focus on Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal and public outrage.

    Image credits: futarch

    “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” the company said in a statement.

    American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein reported that the company’s stock surged 25% following the campaign.

    Sydney Sweeney speaking about jeans scandal, sharing new comments that sparked public fury and backlash online.

    Sydney Sweeney speaking about jeans scandal, sharing new comments that sparked public fury and backlash online.

    Image credits: GQ

    In her interview with GQ, published on Tuesday (November 4), Sydney was asked whether she worried the controversies might stop people from seeing her new movie, Christy, a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.

    She said she wasn’t “affected” by the negative online comments and expressed hope that audiences will “open their eyes to being open to art.”

    The actress and producer was also asked whether she had ever been tempted to draft an official statement addressing the jean controversy when it erupted in July.

    “I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am,” she said.

    Image credits: GQ

    In addition to Christy, Sydney will star in The Housemaid, the upcoming film adaptation of the bestselling novel, which is scheduled to be released on December 19. She is also attached to portray Kim Novak in Scandalous, a romantic drama to be directed by Colman Domingo.

    Sydney’s response to her “genes/jeans” campaign continued to divide people on social media

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on the jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on the jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Image credits: WisdomOfDan

    Twitter user Nicky Chickles responds to jeans scandal, defending ad and addressing controversy around Sydney Sweeney's comments.

    Twitter user Nicky Chickles responds to jeans scandal, defending ad and addressing controversy around Sydney Sweeney's comments.

    Image credits: N_Chickles

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

    Image credits: kenny2274

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal, fueling public outrage and online fury.

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal, fueling public outrage and online fury.

    Image credits: cheezyolo

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments, showing social media outrage and support.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments, showing social media outrage and support.

    Image credits: KeithV611

    Tweet from Party Toast questioning why MAGA loves her, related to Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal fury.

    Tweet from Party Toast questioning why MAGA loves her, related to Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal fury.

    Image credits: party_toast

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s new comments on jeans scandal sparking online fury.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s new comments on jeans scandal sparking online fury.

    Image credits: cjnieI

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal comments, sparking online fury.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal comments, sparking online fury.

    Image credits: GiselleAlexax

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s interview about jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s interview about jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Image credits: semiunwell

    Tweet about Alexa Demie’s popularity contrasted with Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Tweet about Alexa Demie’s popularity contrasted with Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal sparking public fury.

    Image credits: koolhobi

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on jeans scandal sparking public fury online.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on jeans scandal sparking public fury online.

    Image credits: stupidLAgirl

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on jeans scandal, sparking online fury and backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on jeans scandal, sparking online fury and backlash.

    Image credits: vampiredevotion

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney amid controversy over her new comments on jeans scandal.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney amid controversy over her new comments on jeans scandal.

    Image credits: alegnome

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s new comments on jeans scandal, sparking online fury and backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s new comments on jeans scandal, sparking online fury and backlash.

    Image credits: micibabyy

    Screenshot of a tweet by Antonella reacting with strong language to Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal controversy.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Antonella reacting with strong language to Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal controversy.

    Image credits: sateIIiteIuke

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal and public reaction to her comments.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal and public reaction to her comments.

    Image credits: LEV1XEN

    Tweet from user aluna expressing that a girl is a PR disaster, relating to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments sparking fury.

    Tweet from user aluna expressing that a girl is a PR disaster, relating to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments sparking fury.

    Image credits: miuccialuna

    Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney related to the jeans scandal sparking public fury and backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney related to the jeans scandal sparking public fury and backlash.

    Image credits: ZoeyPerino

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s acting amid jeans scandal sparks online fury and debate over her public statements.

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s acting amid jeans scandal sparks online fury and debate over her public statements.

    Image credits: StrikerStar19

    Tweet by DJ_NY with text about not apologizing, related to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

    Tweet by DJ_NY with text about not apologizing, related to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

    Image credits: DJNYified

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration with Sydney Sweeney's new comments amid the jeans scandal fury.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration with Sydney Sweeney's new comments amid the jeans scandal fury.

    Image credits: idfkmack

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney's new comments related to the jeans scandal sparking online fury.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney's new comments related to the jeans scandal sparking online fury.

    Image credits: MannnxG

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If people in any way thought I was a white supremecist, no matter how ridiculous the path to that conclusion, I would emphatically declare that I'm not. Only someone who is a white supremecist would be indifferent to people saying that they are one. This isn't refusing to engage about a scandal, it's not minding being labelled a bigot. Maybe it wasn't fair to put her in this position, but it's easy to put to bed. I'd go with race is a social construct and there is no better or worse when it comes to race. But many other options are available such as F**k Na zis or I'm disgusted that people would believe I'm racist, racism is wrong.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless she made some other comment that was definitely racist, which I’m not aware of, I think it’s ridiculously to accuse her of promoting white supremacy. She DOES have good genes in the sense that she looks good. Any other beautiful woman of any race could say the same and that wouldn’t be racist, either. The most you can accuse her of is bragging.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
