ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney sparked controversy once again over her American Eagle “genes” ad.

The Euphoria actress came under fire earlier this year after appearing in the denim ad, which featured a pun on her “good jeans” and “good genes.”

The campaign quickly divided viewers, with many accusing the 28-year-old of promoting eugenics and racist ideas of genetic superiority.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney downplayed the negative comments she received following her American Eagle ad campaign.

The ad, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” featured a pun on her “jeans” and good “genes.”

The actress did not apologize for the ad, further fueling criticism from those who saw racial undertones in the campaign.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on her American Eagle ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney wearing sunglasses and a strapless dress amid public reaction to jeans scandal comments.

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

The ad also took on political implications amid reports that Sydney is a registered Republican and after US President Donald Trump publicly defended her during the backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with GQ, Sydney addressed the criticism surrounding the campaign, making it clear that she has no intention of apologizing.

Sydney Sweeney posing in casual attire for GQ cover with jeans scandal and controversy mentioned in headline text.

Share icon

Image credits: gq

“I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life,” she began.

When asked about Trump calling the ad “fantastic,” Sydney replied that it was “surreal” to have the president weigh in, but added that she didn’t pay much attention to the controversy overall.

“I kind of just put my phone away,” she said. “I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set. I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress stood by the campaign and refused to apologize to those who were offended

Two women seated outdoors having a conversation, one wearing jeans and the other in boots, discussing jeans scandal controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: GQ

She was then questioned specifically about allegations that the ad promoted “genetic superiority,” but the actress declined to respond directly.

“I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear,” she said.

Sydney’s decision to stand by the ad reignited backlash online, with critics interpreting her response as dismissive and as confirmation that she believes in the genetic superiority of white people.

Sydney Sweeney standing in front of a large American Eagle jeans billboard in an urban setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: americaneagle

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, Sydney Sweeney literally just came out as a white s*premacist,” one person wrote.

“Now I understand why people hate her,” another said.

“Sydney Sweeney has the mentality of an ignorant white woman who doesn’t care about anything unless it directly affects her and it’s gross and uneducated,” echoed a third.

Another user called the White Lotus star a “PR disaster.”

The ad, which some interpreted as promoting genetic superiority, featured a pun on “jeans” and “genes”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's controversial comments on the jeans scandal sparking public fury.

Share icon



Image credits: KantInEastt

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's jeans scandal comments amid public controversy and backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: cshasky2

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, others defended Sydney, arguing that she doesn’t owe anyone an apology for the ad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a commercial for jeans and her parents did give her great genes! The play on words is appropriate,” one user wrote.

“Why does she have to apologize for earning a paycheck and looking beautiful?” asked another.

“Sydney never said anything that was wrong,” added someone else.

Sydney also said it was “surreal” that Donald Trump publicly praised the campaign

Woman with shoulder-length hair wearing a green top, smiling while discussing Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments.

Share icon

Image credits: GQ

In 2022, Sydney offered a more direct response to criticism after photos from her mother’s 60th birthday party circulated online. The celebration featured red “Make Sixty Great Again” hats and some attendees wearing “Blue Lives Matter” shirts, as per The Daily Mail.

The Anyone But You actress urged people to “stop making assumptions” and tweeted, “You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney discussing her new comments on the jeans scandal causing public fury and controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: GQ

Two women in a conversation meme format highlighting a jeans scandal with expressions of confusion and emphasis.

Share icon

Image credits: TheImmortal007

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for standing her ground amid jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: GuntherEagleman

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad at the center of the controversy was released last July and titled, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” the Emmy-nominated star says in the ad.

American Eagle responded to the criticism at the time, stating the ad was just about jeans, not genetics.

American Eagle previously responded to the backlash with a statement saying, “Great jeans look good on everyone”

Sydney Sweeney wearing light blue jeans and a white knotted t-shirt, posing with one leg raised against a dark background

Share icon

Image credits: americaneagle

Screenshot of a tweet discussing cancel culture with a focus on Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal and public outrage.

Share icon

Image credits: futarch



“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein reported that the company’s stock surged 25% following the campaign.



Sydney Sweeney speaking about jeans scandal, sharing new comments that sparked public fury and backlash online.

Share icon

Image credits: GQ

In her interview with GQ, published on Tuesday (November 4), Sydney was asked whether she worried the controversies might stop people from seeing her new movie, Christy, a biopic about boxer Christy Martin.

She said she wasn’t “affected” by the negative online comments and expressed hope that audiences will “open their eyes to being open to art.”

The actress and producer was also asked whether she had ever been tempted to draft an official statement addressing the jean controversy when it erupted in July.

“I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person. I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GQ

In addition to Christy, Sydney will star in The Housemaid, the upcoming film adaptation of the bestselling novel, which is scheduled to be released on December 19. She is also attached to portray Kim Novak in Scandalous, a romantic drama to be directed by Colman Domingo.

Sydney’s response to her “genes/jeans” campaign continued to divide people on social media

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on the jeans scandal sparking public fury.

Share icon

Image credits: WisdomOfDan

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter user Nicky Chickles responds to jeans scandal, defending ad and addressing controversy around Sydney Sweeney's comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: N_Chickles

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: kenny2274

Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal, fueling public outrage and online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: cheezyolo

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments, showing social media outrage and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KeithV611

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Party Toast questioning why MAGA loves her, related to Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal fury.

Share icon

Image credits: party_toast

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney’s new comments on jeans scandal sparking online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: cjnieI

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal comments, sparking online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: GiselleAlexax

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s interview about jeans scandal sparking public fury.

Share icon

Image credits: semiunwell

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet about Alexa Demie’s popularity contrasted with Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal sparking public fury.

Share icon

Image credits: koolhobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on jeans scandal sparking public fury online.

Share icon

Image credits: stupidLAgirl

Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's new comments on jeans scandal, sparking online fury and backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: vampiredevotion

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney amid controversy over her new comments on jeans scandal.

Share icon

Image credits: alegnome

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s new comments on jeans scandal, sparking online fury and backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: micibabyy

Screenshot of a tweet by Antonella reacting with strong language to Sydney Sweeney's comments on jeans scandal controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: sateIIiteIuke

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Sydney Sweeney’s jeans scandal and public reaction to her comments.

Share icon

Image credits: LEV1XEN

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user aluna expressing that a girl is a PR disaster, relating to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments sparking fury.

Share icon

Image credits: miuccialuna

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet about Sydney Sweeney related to the jeans scandal sparking public fury and backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: ZoeyPerino

Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s acting amid jeans scandal sparks online fury and debate over her public statements.

Share icon

Image credits: StrikerStar19

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by DJ_NY with text about not apologizing, related to Sydney Sweeney jeans scandal comments sparking online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: DJNYified

Screenshot of a tweet expressing frustration with Sydney Sweeney's new comments amid the jeans scandal fury.

Share icon

Image credits: idfkmack

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney's new comments related to the jeans scandal sparking online fury.

Share icon

Image credits: MannnxG

ADVERTISEMENT