Sydney Sweeney’s “MAGA” Makeover Goes Viral, Sparks Online Showdown As Stylist Fires Back
Sydney Sweeney with a sleek blonde haircut wearing a red dress during a late-night talk show appearance.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s “MAGA” Makeover Goes Viral, Sparks Online Showdown As Stylist Fires Back

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Sydney Sweeney’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has ignited a level of online debate far beyond what anyone expected from a red dress and a blonde bob.

The 28-year-old actress arrived on set wearing a fitted crimson gown and a sharply cut hairstyle that social media critics immediately labeled as coded conservative imagery. The claims snowballed as influencer Blakely Thornton accused the look of channeling “MAGA.

Highlights
  • An influencer accused Sydney Sweeney of wearing a “MAGA-style” dress on Jimmy Fallon.
  • Her hairstylist clapped back, calling the influencer’s comments “tired” and “obsessed.”
  • Sweeney's outfit echoed those worn by high-profile political figures.

Thornton also mocked Sweeney’s team before poking fun at her hair.

The situation escalated once Sydney Sweeney’s longtime hairstylist Glen Oropeza fired back publicly.

    An influencer accused Sydney Sweeney of wearing a “MAGA-styled” dress on her recent Jimmy Fallon appearance

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a red dress with a sleek hairstyle in a viral MAGA makeover sparking online debate.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a red dress with a sleek hairstyle in a viral MAGA makeover sparking online debate.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

    Following Thornton’s comments accusing the actress of wearing “the stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi,” screenshots surfaced of Oropeza responding directly to him.

    “Wasn’t a wig but you can’t get my girl’s name out of your mouth,” he wrote. “You’re obsessed.”

    Sydney Sweeney in a red dress and heels during a TV interview, highlighting her viral MAGA makeover style debate.

    Sydney Sweeney in a red dress and heels during a TV interview, highlighting her viral MAGA makeover style debate.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

    He followed with a second message in which he called out Thornton for trying to twist Sweeney’s appearance into something it was never intended to be.

    “Stiff where? You’re doing a lot. Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED,” the stylist wrote. 

    “If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know you exist. Goodnight.”

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking an online showdown with stylist replies.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking an online showdown with stylist replies.

    Image credits: DaeTheGaeFae

    Tweet from user commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking online political and stylistic debate.

    Tweet from user commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking online political and stylistic debate.

    Image credits: sapphicsgrande

    “I hope you get paid overtime for being a sycophant,” Thornton replied. “And you’re right, Black people are tired. Very much so. Good luck on the rest of the press tour.”

    Thornton has long criticized Sweeney’s fashion choices and even her social circle. In September, he described her birthday party, which included Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, as something that “looked like the third circle of hell.”

    The look echoed elegant attires worn by high-profile political figures

    Woman reacting with a smirk during Sydney Sweeney MAGA makeover viral online stylist showdown comments discussion.

    Image credits: blakelythornton

    Sweeney’s look echoed high-profile political figures who have embraced the same color palette and silhouettes she wore on Fallon.

    Her detractors, on the other hand, insisted that the look leaned conservative and jokingly called her hairstyle the “Fox News Bob.”

    Collage of various Fox News reporters highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown.

    Collage of various Fox News reporters highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown.

    Image credits: texastoadstool

    For decades, women like Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Hillary Clinton built some of their most public-facing visual identities around red dresses.

    Elegant woman in a red dress smiling confidently, capturing attention with a bold MAGA makeover style.

    Elegant woman in a red dress smiling confidently, capturing attention with a bold MAGA makeover style.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    Clinton, in particular, regularly chose deep red eveningwear throughout her years as First Lady, Senator, and then as presidential candidate, where red dresses became a signature of her brand.

    “I don’t know why they pick on this girl,” a reader wrote. “I think she looks great.”

    Others believed Thornton’s attempt to characterize Sweeney’s dress as being GOP-coded was nothing more than an attempt to create drama, something the influencer has built his brand around.

    Sydney Sweeney sitting on a talk show set in a red dress highlighting her viral MAGA makeover and stylist's response.

    Sydney Sweeney sitting on a talk show set in a red dress highlighting her viral MAGA makeover and stylist's response.

    Image credits: Getty/NBC

    In the past, Thornton has published videos in which he specifically targets white women, telling them “we are not friends,” and that he doesn’t care about their opinion.

    The influencer said he specifically targets Sydney Sweeney because he feels she exemplifies what he believes is “Hollywood’s commitment to whiteness.”

    Sweeney was previously accused of representing conservative ideals by becoming the face of American Eagle’s “Good Jeans” campaign

    Two women with blonde MAGA hairstyles in blue tops, highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s viral makeover and online stylist showdown.

    Two women with blonde MAGA hairstyles in blue tops, highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s viral makeover and online stylist showdown.

    Image credits: MrPopOfficial

    The political framing of Sweeney’s appearance did not end with the dress. Online debates continued as some users pointed to previous moments in her public life as supposed evidence of a conservative aesthetic.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a glamorous outfit with styled blonde hair in a viral MAGA makeover sparking online debate.

    Sydney Sweeney wearing a glamorous outfit with styled blonde hair in a viral MAGA makeover sparking online debate.

    Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

    For instance, the controversy surrounding her American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” in which the word “genes” was crossed out and replaced with “jeans,” was cited by some as an example.

    Others said the backlash was nothing but manufactured outrage, and argued that American Eagle was simply talking about Sweeney’s beauty, not her race.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in denim outfit, showcasing her makeover that sparked viral MAGA online showdown.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in denim outfit, showcasing her makeover that sparked viral MAGA online showdown.

    Image credits: AE

    On August 1, the brand issued a message to its critics, saying the campaign was “always about the jeans.”

    “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

    Sydney Sweeney with long wavy hair and soft makeup in a pink satin dress, highlighting her viral MAGA makeover look.

    Sydney Sweeney with long wavy hair and soft makeup in a pink satin dress, highlighting her viral MAGA makeover look.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Despite the explanations, one thing is clear. For a segment of the internet, Sidney Sweeney has become irrevocably associated with the cultural and political divide in the US.

    “Clueless.” Sweeney’s detractors shared their thoughts on social media

    User comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown and stylist response.

    User comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown and stylist response.

    Screenshot of social media comment about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking viral online showdown and stylist response.

    Screenshot of social media comment about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking viral online showdown and stylist response.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying she’s living up to the name related to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover.

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment saying she’s living up to the name related to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover.

    Comment on social media by user jeaddhist referencing actresses with a humorous tone about boiled potatoes.

    Comment on social media by user jeaddhist referencing actresses with a humorous tone about boiled potatoes.

    Text comment about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover causing an online showdown as stylist responds.

    Text comment about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover causing an online showdown as stylist responds.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking an online showdown.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking an online showdown.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking an online showdown.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking an online showdown.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking a viral online showdown.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking a viral online showdown.

    Social media comment mocking Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking online showdown with stylist’s response.

    Social media comment mocking Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking online showdown with stylist’s response.

    Social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking an online stylist showdown.

    Social media comment referencing Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking an online stylist showdown.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover going viral online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover going viral online.

    Comment on social media saying that a dress should have stayed at Saks off 5th related to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover debate.

    Comment on social media saying that a dress should have stayed at Saks off 5th related to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover debate.

    Comment referencing Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover and persona shift sparking online reactions.

    Comment referencing Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover and persona shift sparking online reactions.

    Social media comment about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover going viral igniting an online stylist showdown.

    Social media comment about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover going viral igniting an online stylist showdown.

    Comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown and stylist’s response.

    Comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown and stylist’s response.

    Comment on Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover comparing her to Trump’s press secretary sparking online reactions.

    Comment on Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover comparing her to Trump’s press secretary sparking online reactions.

    Social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown and stylist’s response.

    Social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown and stylist’s response.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying the hair is crazy, related to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover online reaction.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying the hair is crazy, related to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover online reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking an online showdown.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking an online showdown.

    Sydney sweeney

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
