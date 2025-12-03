Sydney Sweeney’s “MAGA” Makeover Goes Viral, Sparks Online Showdown As Stylist Fires Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has ignited a level of online debate far beyond what anyone expected from a red dress and a blonde bob.

The 28-year-old actress arrived on set wearing a fitted crimson gown and a sharply cut hairstyle that social media critics immediately labeled as coded conservative imagery. The claims snowballed as influencer Blakely Thornton accused the look of channeling “MAGA.”

The situation escalated once Sydney Sweeney’s longtime hairstylist Glen Oropeza fired back publicly.

Sydney Sweeney posing in a red dress with a sleek hairstyle in a viral MAGA makeover sparking online debate.

Image credits: Getty/NBC

Following Thornton’s comments accusing the actress of wearing “the stiffest wig this side of the Mississippi,” screenshots surfaced of Oropeza responding directly to him.

“Wasn’t a wig but you can’t get my girl’s name out of your mouth,” he wrote. “You’re obsessed.”

Sydney Sweeney in a red dress and heels during a TV interview, highlighting her viral MAGA makeover style debate.

Image credits: Getty/NBC

He followed with a second message in which he called out Thornton for trying to twist Sweeney’s appearance into something it was never intended to be.

“Stiff where? You’re doing a lot. Take a breath, diva. You can keep trying to spin a narrative, but we all know you just need clickbait cuz your content is TIRED,” the stylist wrote.

“If you need attention, just say that. Imagine caring this much about a hairstyle you didn’t create and a woman who doesn’t know you exist. Goodnight.”

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking an online showdown with stylist replies.

Image credits: DaeTheGaeFae

Tweet from user commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover, sparking online political and stylistic debate.

Image credits: sapphicsgrande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blakely Neiman Thornton (@blakelythornton)

“I hope you get paid overtime for being a sycophant,” Thornton replied. “And you’re right, Black people are tired. Very much so. Good luck on the rest of the press tour.”

Thornton has long criticized Sweeney’s fashion choices and even her social circle. In September, he described her birthday party, which included Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, as something that “looked like the third circle of hell.”

The look echoed elegant attires worn by high-profile political figures

Woman reacting with a smirk during Sydney Sweeney MAGA makeover viral online stylist showdown comments discussion.

Image credits: blakelythornton

Sweeney’s look echoed high-profile political figures who have embraced the same color palette and silhouettes she wore on Fallon.

Her detractors, on the other hand, insisted that the look leaned conservative and jokingly called her hairstyle the “Fox News Bob.”

Collage of various Fox News reporters highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s MAGA makeover sparking online showdown.

Image credits: texastoadstool

For decades, women like Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, and Hillary Clinton built some of their most public-facing visual identities around red dresses.

Elegant woman in a red dress smiling confidently, capturing attention with a bold MAGA makeover style.

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Clinton, in particular, regularly chose deep red eveningwear throughout her years as First Lady, Senator, and then as presidential candidate, where red dresses became a signature of her brand.

“I don’t know why they pick on this girl,” a reader wrote. “I think she looks great.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton)

Others believed Thornton’s attempt to characterize Sweeney’s dress as being GOP-coded was nothing more than an attempt to create drama, something the influencer has built his brand around.

Sydney Sweeney sitting on a talk show set in a red dress highlighting her viral MAGA makeover and stylist's response.

Image credits: Getty/NBC

In the past, Thornton has published videos in which he specifically targets white women, telling them “we are not friends,” and that he doesn’t care about their opinion.

The influencer said he specifically targets Sydney Sweeney because he feels she exemplifies what he believes is “Hollywood’s commitment to whiteness.”

Sweeney was previously accused of representing conservative ideals by becoming the face of American Eagle’s “Good Jeans” campaign

Two women with blonde MAGA hairstyles in blue tops, highlighting Sydney Sweeney’s viral makeover and online stylist showdown.

Image credits: MrPopOfficial

The political framing of Sweeney’s appearance did not end with the dress. Online debates continued as some users pointed to previous moments in her public life as supposed evidence of a conservative aesthetic.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a glamorous outfit with styled blonde hair in a viral MAGA makeover sparking online debate.

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

For instance, the controversy surrounding her American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” in which the word “genes” was crossed out and replaced with “jeans,” was cited by some as an example.

Others said the backlash was nothing but manufactured outrage, and argued that American Eagle was simply talking about Sweeney’s beauty, not her race.

Sydney Sweeney posing in denim outfit, showcasing her makeover that sparked viral MAGA online showdown.

Image credits: AE

On August 1, the brand issued a message to its critics, saying the campaign was “always about the jeans.”

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sydney Sweeney with long wavy hair and soft makeup in a pink satin dress, highlighting her viral MAGA makeover look.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Despite the explanations, one thing is clear. For a segment of the internet, Sidney Sweeney has become irrevocably associated with the cultural and political divide in the US.

“Clueless.” Sweeney’s detractors shared their thoughts on social media

