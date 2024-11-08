“I’m Ashamed”: Lawyer Considers Not Inviting His Conservative Parents To Swearing-In Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Election season always comes with its selection of drama, but certain years are just worse than others. So it seems like every few years, people have to again ask themselves, is how someone votes enough to cut them off?

A man asked if he was overreacting when he wanted to uninvite his parents from his swearing-in ceremony after they voted for Trump. As a bi-man, he felt that this was too much for him to accept. We reached out to the man who shared the story via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

Accepting someone despite their politics can feel like it’s being harder and harder to do

So one man turned to the internet for advice after he considered not inviting his parents over who they voted for

He later gave some clarifications

Many thought he would not be a jerk

But a few thought he had to be more accepting