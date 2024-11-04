Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Child Thinks Parents Don’t Deserve Forgiveness For Being Unavailable In An Emergency
Family, Relationships

Child Thinks Parents Don’t Deserve Forgiveness For Being Unavailable In An Emergency

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

When something major happens—good or bad—many people turn to their parents first to share the news. It’s also not uncommon for individuals to have parents set as emergency contacts for moments they need support the most.

Unfortunately for this redditor, their parents weren’t available at the time they needed them the most – when they got in a terrible accident. Having to go through it all without them by their side led to the OP deciding to go no-contact with them, but they couldn’t help but wonder if cutting ties over one mistake made them a jerk.

RELATED:

    Parents’ support in difficult times is important for a child no matter the age

    Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    This person couldn’t forgive their parents for not being there for them when they needed them the most

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ASphotofamily / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ryutaro Tsukata / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Child_NC_Parents

    Many netizens believed that the OP wasn’t being a jerk in the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, shared a different opinion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leoninusfate avatar
    Leoninus Fate
    Leoninus Fate
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they should have been there, 100%, or had their phone or a way to be talked to or got ahold of 100%, I would disown my parents, and try to see about estranging or moving with other part of the family

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. This is not "one mistake they made". They made the fundamental decision not to be available at night under no circumstances, which is irresponsible when you have an 18 year old child working at night. My child is little, but I wouldn't dream to be on DND while my 18 year old is out of the house. I understand how OP felt abandoned and afraid. I understand that they felt more distant afterwards. Going NC is a little extreme, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    leoninusfate avatar
    Leoninus Fate
    Leoninus Fate
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they should have been there, 100%, or had their phone or a way to be talked to or got ahold of 100%, I would disown my parents, and try to see about estranging or moving with other part of the family

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. This is not "one mistake they made". They made the fundamental decision not to be available at night under no circumstances, which is irresponsible when you have an 18 year old child working at night. My child is little, but I wouldn't dream to be on DND while my 18 year old is out of the house. I understand how OP felt abandoned and afraid. I understand that they felt more distant afterwards. Going NC is a little extreme, though.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda