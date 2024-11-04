Child Thinks Parents Don’t Deserve Forgiveness For Being Unavailable In An Emergency

ADVERTISEMENT

When something major happens—good or bad—many people turn to their parents first to share the news. It’s also not uncommon for individuals to have parents set as emergency contacts for moments they need support the most.

Unfortunately for this redditor, their parents weren’t available at the time they needed them the most – when they got in a terrible accident. Having to go through it all without them by their side led to the OP deciding to go no-contact with them, but they couldn’t help but wonder if cutting ties over one mistake made them a jerk.

Parents’ support in difficult times is important for a child no matter the age

This person couldn’t forgive their parents for not being there for them when they needed them the most

Many netizens believed that the OP wasn’t being a jerk in the situation

Others, however, shared a different opinion