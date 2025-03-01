Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You’re Really Gonna Make Me Do This?”: Woman Bursts Into Tears Over Son’s GF’s “Petty” House Rule
Family, Relationships

“You’re Really Gonna Make Me Do This?”: Woman Bursts Into Tears Over Son’s GF’s “Petty” House Rule

Interview With Author
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

“My house, my rules,” is a concept that nearly every single person on the planet can understand. Not to make it seem too extreme, but trespassing laws still exist, just in case you have a guest who suddenly goes off the deep end. But every now and then, some folks, particularly family, feel like they know better and, indeed, should be able to do what they want.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to insist her BF’s mother actually follow her house rules and take her shoes off. We got in touch with the woman who posted the story and she was kind enough to share some more details.

RELATED:

    Not wanting people’s dirty shoes in your home seems fairly understandable

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But one woman ended up in conflict with her partner’s mom who would not take them off

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Natalia Blauth / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ellafaith0

    It seems the BF’s mom refuses to budge on anything

    Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who posted the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to know if there was any follow-up as of yet. “I plan on posting an update in the future, as the situation is still sort of ongoing – the response to my post has been great, didn’t it expect to be so contentious honestly.” At the time of writing, the update has not yet been posted.

    “Things are a bit difficult with my partner’s mother at the moment as I’m having a bit of a career change into online content creation, but the whole situation has caused a bit of a rift in our family… over shoes… yes,” she shared with Bored Panda. Unfortunately, some people simply refuse to back down, to everyone’s detriment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were also curious to hear her thoughts on the variety of comments, as the post ended up being quite viral. “People’s comments led to a similar ending, that asking someone to wear shoes in your house isn’t a crime and it shouldn’t be made to seem that way. But they were right in pointing out that offering an alternative is good, so we’ve started doing that! MIL is still a b****, but hey ho,” she added.

    Image credits: Aris Sfakianakis / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But it’s truly entitled to think you can make these sorts of demands in someone else’s home

    At its core, “my house, my rules” is just basic logic. If you own or rent a place, pay the bills, and keep the lights on, you get to decide how things go within those walls. That’s not tyranny, it’s just basic home management.. You might have a certain type of carpet, a pet with allergies or just personal preferences. All of these are valid reasons to have rules, but the simple logic is the same, this is your home, you are allowed to make demands.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Think about it, restaurants have dress codes, gyms have rules, even theme parks tell you to keep your arms inside the ride. Nobody questions that. So why would someone question a homeowner saying, “Hey, no shoes on the carpet” or “If you’re staying here, no blasting death metal at 3 AM”? Furthermore, it takes a lot of entitlement to suddenly start acting as if you know better than your host. It’s quite rude as well, this person is, often, feeding and housing you, the least you can do is not make a fuss.

    It’s not about power trips, it’s about respect and common decency. If you crash at a friend’s place, you don’t just start rearranging furniture or renaming their WiFi. If your grandmother says, “No elbows on the table,” you don’t start a rebellion. You just follow the rules, because it’s their space. Of course, if the rules are ridiculous (“All guests must wear pastels or else”) or enforced unfairly (“Only I can eat snacks on the couch”), then yeah, maybe there’s a debate. But otherwise? “My house, my rules” isn’t just normal, it’s common sense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Aditya Saxena / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Some folks needed more info

    Most thought she was very reasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some thought maybe it was too much

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they don't want shoes in the house, it's their house and his Mama needs to get over herself. The boyfriend also needs to tell his parents no shoes inside and to back off of his girlfriend. There are other countries and cultures where shoes are not worn inside.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they don't want shoes in the house, it's their house and his Mama needs to get over herself. The boyfriend also needs to tell his parents no shoes inside and to back off of his girlfriend. There are other countries and cultures where shoes are not worn inside.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda