“You’re Really Gonna Make Me Do This?”: Woman Bursts Into Tears Over Son’s GF’s “Petty” House Rule

“My house, my rules,” is a concept that nearly every single person on the planet can understand. Not to make it seem too extreme, but trespassing laws still exist, just in case you have a guest who suddenly goes off the deep end. But every now and then, some folks, particularly family, feel like they know better and, indeed, should be able to do what they want.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to insist her BF’s mother actually follow her house rules and take her shoes off. We got in touch with the woman who posted the story and she was kind enough to share some more details.

Not wanting people’s dirty shoes in your home seems fairly understandable

But one woman ended up in conflict with her partner’s mom who would not take them off

It seems the BF’s mom refuses to budge on anything

Bored Panda got in touch with the woman who posted the story and she was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Naturally, we wanted to know if there was any follow-up as of yet. “I plan on posting an update in the future, as the situation is still sort of ongoing – the response to my post has been great, didn’t it expect to be so contentious honestly.” At the time of writing, the update has not yet been posted.

“Things are a bit difficult with my partner’s mother at the moment as I’m having a bit of a career change into online content creation, but the whole situation has caused a bit of a rift in our family… over shoes… yes,” she shared with Bored Panda. Unfortunately, some people simply refuse to back down, to everyone’s detriment.

We were also curious to hear her thoughts on the variety of comments, as the post ended up being quite viral. “People’s comments led to a similar ending, that asking someone to wear shoes in your house isn’t a crime and it shouldn’t be made to seem that way. But they were right in pointing out that offering an alternative is good, so we’ve started doing that! MIL is still a b****, but hey ho,” she added.

But it’s truly entitled to think you can make these sorts of demands in someone else’s home

At its core, “my house, my rules” is just basic logic. If you own or rent a place, pay the bills, and keep the lights on, you get to decide how things go within those walls. That’s not tyranny, it’s just basic home management.. You might have a certain type of carpet, a pet with allergies or just personal preferences. All of these are valid reasons to have rules, but the simple logic is the same, this is your home, you are allowed to make demands.

Think about it, restaurants have dress codes, gyms have rules, even theme parks tell you to keep your arms inside the ride. Nobody questions that. So why would someone question a homeowner saying, “Hey, no shoes on the carpet” or “If you’re staying here, no blasting death metal at 3 AM”? Furthermore, it takes a lot of entitlement to suddenly start acting as if you know better than your host. It’s quite rude as well, this person is, often, feeding and housing you, the least you can do is not make a fuss.

It’s not about power trips, it’s about respect and common decency. If you crash at a friend’s place, you don’t just start rearranging furniture or renaming their WiFi. If your grandmother says, “No elbows on the table,” you don’t start a rebellion. You just follow the rules, because it’s their space. Of course, if the rules are ridiculous (“All guests must wear pastels or else”) or enforced unfairly (“Only I can eat snacks on the couch”), then yeah, maybe there’s a debate. But otherwise? “My house, my rules” isn’t just normal, it’s common sense.

Some folks needed more info

Most thought she was very reasonable

But some thought maybe it was too much

