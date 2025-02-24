“AITA For Offering To Get My Sister Groceries From The Dollar Tree?”

ADVERTISEMENT

More money, more problems. But a lack of it isn’t exactly peaceful, either. Reddit user Bockbockchickenhead was reminded of this when her older sister found herself struggling.

Recently, the woman was contacted by her sibling, asking for help. However, the Redditor was reluctant to offer the contents of her wallet, knowing her sister sometimes spent on weed rather than essentials. So, she said she’d get groceries from Dollar Tree instead. The sister rejected the gesture, insisting she would rather go hungry than accept the “nasty” food it sells.

Unsure about the way she handled the situation, the Redditor asked others on the platform if she was being a jerk to her family.

RELATED:

When the cost of living gets too high, people are left scrambling to make ends meet

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, this woman’s sister rejected the groceries she offered to buy because they would have come from a store she didn’t like

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bockbockchickenhead

As her story went viral, the woman provided more context on the situation

Most of those who read what happened said the woman did nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But some thought she could have handled the situation better

ADVERTISEMENT

Not long after, the woman posted an update on the argument she had with her sister