Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Offering To Get My Sister Groceries From The Dollar Tree?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Offering To Get My Sister Groceries From The Dollar Tree?”

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

34

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

More money, more problems. But a lack of it isn’t exactly peaceful, either. Reddit user Bockbockchickenhead was reminded of this when her older sister found herself struggling.

Recently, the woman was contacted by her sibling, asking for help. However, the Redditor was reluctant to offer the contents of her wallet, knowing her sister sometimes spent on weed rather than essentials. So, she said she’d get groceries from Dollar Tree instead. The sister rejected the gesture, insisting she would rather go hungry than accept the “nasty” food it sells.

Unsure about the way she handled the situation, the Redditor asked others on the platform if she was being a jerk to her family.

RELATED:

    When the cost of living gets too high, people are left scrambling to make ends meet

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    However, this woman’s sister rejected the groceries she offered to buy because they would have come from a store she didn’t like

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    As her story went viral, the woman provided more context on the situation

    Most of those who read what happened said the woman did nothing wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some thought she could have handled the situation better

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not long after, the woman posted an update on the argument she had with her sister

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    34

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    34

    Open list comments

    12

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone who smokes or drinks asks for food money but won't accept food - don't give it to them. They want the money, not the food. This was a hard lesson for myself and many friends and eventually we just cut that person off. "I need money for food" "I'll order you a pizza" "No, I need the money". Sorry bud, not funding your habit.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this almost always the case? That they just want the money.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fat she might be housebound to (I’m housebound n 60 disabled living out in the sticks so can only order food online in uk ) but the one thing I can do is COOK , I refuse to eat process c**p no ty I would rather starve n im actually a recovering anorexic to so I will only eat home cooked from scratch food cheap food isn’t always s**t !! as long as it’s fresh ok canned stuff is kinda ok but to much salt or sugar in it so veggies need to be fresh tbh n meatloaf is a processed kinda mush lol dunno how anyone eats it 🤢your sister was being stuck up and ungrateful totally it’s not gonna kill her to starve maybe if she quits the weed which makes you eat more !! and used the money on fresh fruit n veg n learned to bloody cook she would be so fat would feel healthier to surgery is not the best option either she could make delicious home made soups for next to nothing easy to eat healthy just not the vegan options lol and swap meat dilly to chicken n fish as well as beef you know a proper

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crock pots make eating healthy so easy. All she needs to want to do is get the ingredients and throw them in!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this on Yahoo News a few days ago. I already commented my opinion there. Outside of that, there's food banks all over the place. Go to them and use them when you need to. It's what they're there for. But, obviously you gotta be open to the food they give and have. Otherwise that's on you. I struggle with this as I like actual food that doesn't contain lots of sugars and artificial dyes. I'm a single ingredient person who cooks dried beans by hand and freezes them. I prefer apples and potatoes even russets over Kraft Mac n Cheese and Oreos. I like real food. Food is medicine. Even if it's lentils, split peas and carrots 🥕.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If someone who smokes or drinks asks for food money but won't accept food - don't give it to them. They want the money, not the food. This was a hard lesson for myself and many friends and eventually we just cut that person off. "I need money for food" "I'll order you a pizza" "No, I need the money". Sorry bud, not funding your habit.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this almost always the case? That they just want the money.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fat she might be housebound to (I’m housebound n 60 disabled living out in the sticks so can only order food online in uk ) but the one thing I can do is COOK , I refuse to eat process c**p no ty I would rather starve n im actually a recovering anorexic to so I will only eat home cooked from scratch food cheap food isn’t always s**t !! as long as it’s fresh ok canned stuff is kinda ok but to much salt or sugar in it so veggies need to be fresh tbh n meatloaf is a processed kinda mush lol dunno how anyone eats it 🤢your sister was being stuck up and ungrateful totally it’s not gonna kill her to starve maybe if she quits the weed which makes you eat more !! and used the money on fresh fruit n veg n learned to bloody cook she would be so fat would feel healthier to surgery is not the best option either she could make delicious home made soups for next to nothing easy to eat healthy just not the vegan options lol and swap meat dilly to chicken n fish as well as beef you know a proper

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Crock pots make eating healthy so easy. All she needs to want to do is get the ingredients and throw them in!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this on Yahoo News a few days ago. I already commented my opinion there. Outside of that, there's food banks all over the place. Go to them and use them when you need to. It's what they're there for. But, obviously you gotta be open to the food they give and have. Otherwise that's on you. I struggle with this as I like actual food that doesn't contain lots of sugars and artificial dyes. I'm a single ingredient person who cooks dried beans by hand and freezes them. I prefer apples and potatoes even russets over Kraft Mac n Cheese and Oreos. I like real food. Food is medicine. Even if it's lentils, split peas and carrots 🥕.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda