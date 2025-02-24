“AITA For Offering To Get My Sister Groceries From The Dollar Tree?”
More money, more problems. But a lack of it isn’t exactly peaceful, either. Reddit user Bockbockchickenhead was reminded of this when her older sister found herself struggling.
Recently, the woman was contacted by her sibling, asking for help. However, the Redditor was reluctant to offer the contents of her wallet, knowing her sister sometimes spent on weed rather than essentials. So, she said she’d get groceries from Dollar Tree instead. The sister rejected the gesture, insisting she would rather go hungry than accept the “nasty” food it sells.
Unsure about the way she handled the situation, the Redditor asked others on the platform if she was being a jerk to her family.
When the cost of living gets too high, people are left scrambling to make ends meet
Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)
However, this woman’s sister rejected the groceries she offered to buy because they would have come from a store she didn’t like
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bockbockchickenhead
As her story went viral, the woman provided more context on the situation
Most of those who read what happened said the woman did nothing wrong
But some thought she could have handled the situation better
Not long after, the woman posted an update on the argument she had with her sister
If someone who smokes or drinks asks for food money but won't accept food - don't give it to them. They want the money, not the food. This was a hard lesson for myself and many friends and eventually we just cut that person off. "I need money for food" "I'll order you a pizza" "No, I need the money". Sorry bud, not funding your habit.
Isn't this almost always the case? That they just want the money.Load More Replies...
Fat she might be housebound to (I’m housebound n 60 disabled living out in the sticks so can only order food online in uk ) but the one thing I can do is COOK , I refuse to eat process c**p no ty I would rather starve n im actually a recovering anorexic to so I will only eat home cooked from scratch food cheap food isn’t always s**t !! as long as it’s fresh ok canned stuff is kinda ok but to much salt or sugar in it so veggies need to be fresh tbh n meatloaf is a processed kinda mush lol dunno how anyone eats it 🤢your sister was being stuck up and ungrateful totally it’s not gonna kill her to starve maybe if she quits the weed which makes you eat more !! and used the money on fresh fruit n veg n learned to bloody cook she would be so fat would feel healthier to surgery is not the best option either she could make delicious home made soups for next to nothing easy to eat healthy just not the vegan options lol and swap meat dilly to chicken n fish as well as beef you know a proper
Crock pots make eating healthy so easy. All she needs to want to do is get the ingredients and throw them in!Load More Replies...
Balanced diet ! Which can be done on little money if you know how to bloody cook from scratch
I read this on Yahoo News a few days ago. I already commented my opinion there. Outside of that, there's food banks all over the place. Go to them and use them when you need to. It's what they're there for. But, obviously you gotta be open to the food they give and have. Otherwise that's on you. I struggle with this as I like actual food that doesn't contain lots of sugars and artificial dyes. I'm a single ingredient person who cooks dried beans by hand and freezes them. I prefer apples and potatoes even russets over Kraft Mac n Cheese and Oreos. I like real food. Food is medicine. Even if it's lentils, split peas and carrots 🥕.
If someone who smokes or drinks asks for food money but won't accept food - don't give it to them. They want the money, not the food. This was a hard lesson for myself and many friends and eventually we just cut that person off. "I need money for food" "I'll order you a pizza" "No, I need the money". Sorry bud, not funding your habit.
Isn't this almost always the case? That they just want the money.Load More Replies...
Fat she might be housebound to (I’m housebound n 60 disabled living out in the sticks so can only order food online in uk ) but the one thing I can do is COOK , I refuse to eat process c**p no ty I would rather starve n im actually a recovering anorexic to so I will only eat home cooked from scratch food cheap food isn’t always s**t !! as long as it’s fresh ok canned stuff is kinda ok but to much salt or sugar in it so veggies need to be fresh tbh n meatloaf is a processed kinda mush lol dunno how anyone eats it 🤢your sister was being stuck up and ungrateful totally it’s not gonna kill her to starve maybe if she quits the weed which makes you eat more !! and used the money on fresh fruit n veg n learned to bloody cook she would be so fat would feel healthier to surgery is not the best option either she could make delicious home made soups for next to nothing easy to eat healthy just not the vegan options lol and swap meat dilly to chicken n fish as well as beef you know a proper
Crock pots make eating healthy so easy. All she needs to want to do is get the ingredients and throw them in!Load More Replies...
Balanced diet ! Which can be done on little money if you know how to bloody cook from scratch
I read this on Yahoo News a few days ago. I already commented my opinion there. Outside of that, there's food banks all over the place. Go to them and use them when you need to. It's what they're there for. But, obviously you gotta be open to the food they give and have. Otherwise that's on you. I struggle with this as I like actual food that doesn't contain lots of sugars and artificial dyes. I'm a single ingredient person who cooks dried beans by hand and freezes them. I prefer apples and potatoes even russets over Kraft Mac n Cheese and Oreos. I like real food. Food is medicine. Even if it's lentils, split peas and carrots 🥕.
34
12