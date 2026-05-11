“Can You Recognize These Iconic Characters?”: Test Yourself By Scoring 18/18 In This Quiz

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You’ve definitely seen these characters before. Some are unforgettable, while others feel just out of reach when it comes to remembering their names.

That’s exactly what makes this quiz fun and a little tricky. We’ll show you 18 well-known characters, and all you have to do is type in the correct name. Sounds easy, right?

Don’t be so sure. A few of these might catch you off guard.

Ready to test your memory and prove how well you really know your characters?

Let’s begin 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko