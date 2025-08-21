“Just As Long As Nobody Is Blonde”: Gap Responds To American Eagle, Releases Their Own Jeans Ad

ADVERTISEMENT

The denim wars have begun, with Gap seemingly throwing some serious shade in light of American Eagle’s recent controversial campaign starring Sydney Sweeney.

To promote their fall 2025 campaign “Better in Denim,” Gap joined hands with KATSEYE for their “expressive and inclusive point of view.”

“Gap didn’t ask us to fit in—they invited us to show up as we are,” the members of KATSEYE said in a joint statement.

The campaign features the six stars from global girl group KATSEYE.

Some found the campaign to be the “antithesis” of American Eagle’s campaign with Sydney Sweeney.

Gap released a 90-second commercial with KATSEYE members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.

The six stars hail from different cultures and banded together in 2023 through the reality competition series Dream Academy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gap (@gap)

The global girl group danced to the 2003 hit song Milkshake for Gap’s 90-second commercial.

“We each come from different parts of the world, with unique cultures, languages, and stories. It’s the heart of what makes our sound, style, and presence stand out,” the group said.

“The denim moved with us, and every look felt like our own. We got to perform as ourselves, bringing our style and culture to every frame. That’s what makes this moment so powerful,” said the group in a press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gap (@gap)

Through its latest campaign, the brand said it is continuing to bridge generations by “spotlighting global talent and celebrating self-expression through music, dance, and denim.”

“Partnering with KATSEYE was a natural fit; we share a bold, expressive, and inclusive point of view,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap.

“‘Better in Denim’ is the best expression of who the brand is today—fresh, relevant, original, and undeniably Gap,” he added.

The Gap campaign launched on the heels of American Eagle Outfitters’ controversial advertisements starring Sydney Sweeney.

The ads, promoting their fall collection, sparked a firestorm online, with many accusing the actress and the brand of celebrating whiteness and “ethnic cleansing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gap (@gap)

Several videos and photographs were released with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

One of the campaign videos featured the Euphoria star buttoning up her jeans and saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue.”

“My body’s composition is determined by my genes…” she said in another video.

The campaign was slammed for its wordplay on “genes” and “jeans.”

Some claimed it had the kind of tone used to glorify whiteness, thinness, and other traits touted as superior genes in certain cultures.

Image credits: Gap

American Eagle swiftly defended the campaign in a statement released on August 1.

“‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” the jeans-maker said.

“Her jeans. Her story,” the statement continued. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sydney said she was thrilled when the brand asked her to be the face of their campaign, even though she was a self-described “sweats girl.”

“I was freaking out because I was like, ‘This is perfect,’ and I was so excited,” she told People in July. “When they were like, ‘We want it to be a denim campaign,’ I was through the roof. I was like, ‘This is it. This is Syd. I will be able to bring this to life. You have no idea.’”

Image credits: Gap

Many saw Gap’s new campaign as a response to the fiasco left behind by American Eagle’s commercials.

“This will be known as the denim wars of 2025!” one commented, while another wrote, “Just as long as nobody is blonde.”

“Gap saw American Eagle’s Sydney campaign and was like ooo that’s all u got? Alright MY TURN!!! And brought out KATSEYE like I just know [AE] mad as hell rn,” one commented on social media.

“This Katseye Gap ad is actually so fascinating as an antithesis to the Sydney Sweeney campaign,” read another remark.

