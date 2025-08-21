Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Just As Long As Nobody Is Blonde”: Gap Responds To American Eagle, Releases Their Own Jeans Ad
Five models wearing denim outfits in a Gap jeans ad shoot, highlighting diverse styles and American fashion trends.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Just As Long As Nobody Is Blonde”: Gap Responds To American Eagle, Releases Their Own Jeans Ad

Open list comments 16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

16

ADVERTISEMENT

The denim wars have begun, with Gap seemingly throwing some serious shade in light of American Eagle’s recent controversial campaign starring Sydney Sweeney.

To promote their fall 2025 campaign “Better in Denim,” Gap joined hands with KATSEYE for their “expressive and inclusive point of view.”

“Gap didn’t ask us to fit in—they invited us to show up as we are,” the members of KATSEYE said in a joint statement.

Highlights
  • The internet declared a denim war after Gap released its latest campaign for its fall 2025 campaign.
  • The campaign features the six stars from global girl group KATSEYE.
  • “Gap didn’t ask us to fit in—they invited us to show up as we are,” the group said.
  • Some found the campaign to be the “antithesis” of American Eagle’s campaign with Sydney Sweeney.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The denim wars have begun, with Gap releasing its latest campaign with KATSEYE

    Six diverse models wearing various denim jeans and tops in a Gap jeans ad responding to American Eagle campaign.

    Image credits: Gap

    Gap released a 90-second commercial with KATSEYE members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung.

    The six stars hail from different cultures and banded together in 2023 through the reality competition series Dream Academy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gap (@gap)

    The global girl group danced to the 2003 hit song Milkshake for Gap’s 90-second commercial.

    “We each come from different parts of the world, with unique cultures, languages, and stories. It’s the heart of what makes our sound, style, and presence stand out,” the group said.

    “Gap didn’t ask us to fit in—they invited us to show up as we are,” the KATSEYE stars said 

    Woman wearing a denim jacket and wide-leg jeans in a Gap jeans ad responding to American Eagle campaign.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    KATSEYE said the retail brand didn’t ask them to “fit in” but simply invited them to “show up as [they] are.” 

    “The denim moved with us, and every look felt like our own. We got to perform as ourselves, bringing our style and culture to every frame. That’s what makes this moment so powerful,” said the group in a press release.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gap (@gap)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gap responds to American Eagle with a jeans ad featuring a social media comment about blondes.

    Through its latest campaign, the brand said it is continuing to bridge generations by “spotlighting global talent and celebrating self-expression through music, dance, and denim.”

    “Partnering with KATSEYE was a natural fit; we share a bold, expressive, and inclusive point of view,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap.

    “‘Better in Denim’ is the best expression of who the brand is today—fresh, relevant, original, and undeniably Gap,” he added.

    The retail brand said partnering with KATSEYE felt like “a natural fit”

    Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a denim jacket posing for Gap jeans ad campaign.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Gap campaign launched on the heels of American Eagle Outfitters’ controversial advertisements starring Sydney Sweeney.

    The ads, promoting their fall collection, sparked a firestorm online, with many accusing the actress and the brand of celebrating whiteness and “ethnic cleansing.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gap (@gap)

    Several videos and photographs were released with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

    One of the campaign videos featured the Euphoria star buttoning up her jeans and saying, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue.”

    Gap’s campaign launched on the heels of American Eagle Outfitters’ controversial ads with Sydney Sweeney

    Woman modeling denim jeans and a lace-up denim crop top in a Gap jeans ad responding to American Eagle jeans.

    Image credits: Gap

    Six diverse models wearing stylish denim shorts and boots pose on a glowing floor in a Gap jeans ad campaign photo.

    Image credits: KATSEYE

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My body’s composition is determined by my genes…” she said in another video.

    The campaign was slammed for its wordplay on “genes” and “jeans.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some claimed it had the kind of tone used to glorify whiteness, thinness, and other traits touted as superior genes in certain cultures.

    Two women wearing denim outfits, posing for a selfie in a casual Gap jeans ad setting.

    Image credits: Gap

    American Eagle swiftly defended the campaign in a statement released on August 1.

    “‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” the jeans-maker said. 

    “Her jeans. Her story,” the statement continued. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

    American Eagle swiftly defended the campaign and said it “is and always was about the jeans”

    Models wearing Gap jeans posing in a studio photoshoot with others lying on the floor, showcasing denim fashion campaign.

    Image credits: Gap

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney said she was thrilled when the brand asked her to be the face of their campaign, even though she was a self-described “sweats girl.”

    “I was freaking out because I was like, ‘This is perfect,’ and I was so excited,” she told People in July. “When they were like, ‘We want it to be a denim campaign,’ I was through the roof. I was like, ‘This is it. This is Syd. I will be able to bring this to life. You have no idea.’”

    Two models wearing denim outfits in a Gap jeans ad responding to American Eagle campaign.

    Image credits: Gap

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many saw Gap’s new campaign as a response to the fiasco left behind by American Eagle’s commercials.

    “This will be known as the denim wars of 2025!” one commented, while another wrote, “Just as long as nobody is blonde.”

    “This will be known as the denim wars of 2025!” one commented online

    Woman in denim jeans and jacket cleaning a large American Eagle jeans advertisement on a city sidewalk.

    Image credits: American Eagle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Gap saw American Eagle’s Sydney campaign and was like ooo that’s all u got? Alright MY TURN!!! And brought out KATSEYE like I just know [AE] mad as hell rn,” one commented on social media.

    “This Katseye Gap ad is actually so fascinating as an antithesis to the Sydney Sweeney campaign,” read another remark.

    Some netizens called Gap’s commercial the “antithesis” to American Eagle’s campaign

    Comment from Ashley B. Holubek discussing inclusivity in American Eagle and Gap jeans advertising campaigns.

    Comment by Tristan Carroll highlighting a reaction to a jeans ad referencing Gap responding to American Eagle.

    Comment from Trysta Young reacting to a Gap jeans ad responding to American Eagle, praising the hype and campaign.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by Jessica Esposito saying she is offended by skinny people with abs, related to Gap jeans ad response to American Eagle.

    Comment by Deb Petry expressing frustration about lack of representation for pasty white freckled redheads in Gap jeans ad.

    Social media comment reacting to Gap jeans ad referencing blonde representation in fashion marketing.

    Comment on Gap jeans ad, highlighting surprise about lack of plus sized jeans despite inclusivity claims.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media discussing Gap and American Eagle jeans in a casual conversation by Dawn Desire Murray.

    Comment by Philip Etherington praising American Eagle for gaining exposure from their jeans ad campaign.

    Gap jeans ad with diverse models posing outdoors, responding to American Eagle's campaign with inclusive fashion messaging.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing diversity and attire in Gap and American Eagle jeans ads.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Erin Cleveland highlighting the conscious lack of blondes in the Gap jeans ad responding to American Eagle.

    Comment from Theo Felix Salnaye about Gap jeans ad, mentioning no white girls or blondes in their campaign.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Sydney sweeney
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    16
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    16

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda, I specialize in breaking celebrity news, pop culture coverage, and viral stories that spark global conversation. From Hollywood red carpets to the latest viral news, from trending topics to big pop culture moments, I enjoy crafting engaging stories that make readers stop, join the conversation, and hit the share button.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Donald Trump says there are 'a lot of bad genes' among migrants in the US - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday there are "a lot of bad genes" in the United States, while discussing murders allegedly committed by immigrants living illegally in the United States.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump’s Long Fascination With Genes and Bloodlines Gets New Scrutiny - The (then) former president’s remark about undocumented immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the country is one of several comments he’s made over the years regarding “good genes.”

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ciappara1 avatar
    Salvador Ciappara
    Salvador Ciappara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pathetic! Why even attempt to frame Sweeney's ad as racist? It's just a ad. People need to get off the victim train and quit blaming the bogyman for what they lack in life. Confidence!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The comment about AE “sexualizing” Sidney Sweeney when they have her dressed like Jay Leno…

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweeney is all about sexualization. That's what made her famous, and she uses it to her utmost advantage. She's getting filthy rich off of it and loves it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Donald Trump says there are 'a lot of bad genes' among migrants in the US - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday there are "a lot of bad genes" in the United States, while discussing murders allegedly committed by immigrants living illegally in the United States.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trump’s Long Fascination With Genes and Bloodlines Gets New Scrutiny - The (then) former president’s remark about undocumented immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the country is one of several comments he’s made over the years regarding “good genes.”

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ciappara1 avatar
    Salvador Ciappara
    Salvador Ciappara
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pathetic! Why even attempt to frame Sweeney's ad as racist? It's just a ad. People need to get off the victim train and quit blaming the bogyman for what they lack in life. Confidence!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The comment about AE “sexualizing” Sidney Sweeney when they have her dressed like Jay Leno…

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    icpshootyz avatar
    George Costanza
    George Costanza
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweeney is all about sexualization. That's what made her famous, and she uses it to her utmost advantage. She's getting filthy rich off of it and loves it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT