Sophia Laforteza

Born

December 31, 2002

Birthplace

New York City, US

Age

23 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Sophia Laforteza?

Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza is a Filipino and American singer, recognized for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence. Her work often showcases pride in her Filipino roots.

Her breakout moment came through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy, where she was announced as the first member and leader of the global girl group Katseye. This secured her spot as the first Filipino artist under a Hybe label.

Full NameSophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza
GenderFemale
NationalityFilipino, American
EthnicityFilipina
EducationMultiple Intelligence International School
FatherGodfrey Laforteza
MotherCarla Guevara Laforteza
SiblingsLuke Gregory, Oreo

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza grew up in Manila, Philippines, surrounded by a family deeply rooted in the performing arts and culinary world. Her mother, Carla Guevara Laforteza, is a musical theater actress and singer.

She began singing at age three and at five, took classes in ballet, jazz, musical theater, hip hop, and tap dancing, foreshadowing her future career. She graduated with highest academic honors from Multiple Intelligence International School in Quezon City in June 2021.

Notable Relationships

No public notable relationships have been reported for Sophia Laforteza.

She has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current partner.

Career Highlights

Sophia Laforteza made her debut as the leader of the global girl group Katseye, formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy. She was the first Filipino artist to sign with a Hybe label, and the group has since released popular tracks.

She consistently earned high ranks in fan voting during Dream Academy, leading to her being announced as the first member. Katseye’s single “Gnarly” entered the Billboard Hot 100, and “Gabriela” charted on the Billboard Global 200.

Signature Quote

“I want to be somebody who will never hide the fact that I’m Filipino. I want to be loud about it.”

