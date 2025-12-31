Who Is Sophia Laforteza? Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza is a Filipino and American singer, recognized for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence. Her work often showcases pride in her Filipino roots. Her breakout moment came through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy, where she was announced as the first member and leader of the global girl group Katseye. This secured her spot as the first Filipino artist under a Hybe label.

Full Name Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza Gender Female Nationality Filipino, American Ethnicity Filipina Education Multiple Intelligence International School Father Godfrey Laforteza Mother Carla Guevara Laforteza Siblings Luke Gregory, Oreo

Early Life and Education Born in New York City, Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza grew up in Manila, Philippines, surrounded by a family deeply rooted in the performing arts and culinary world. Her mother, Carla Guevara Laforteza, is a musical theater actress and singer. She began singing at age three and at five, took classes in ballet, jazz, musical theater, hip hop, and tap dancing, foreshadowing her future career. She graduated with highest academic honors from Multiple Intelligence International School in Quezon City in June 2021.

Notable Relationships No public notable relationships have been reported for Sophia Laforteza. She has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current partner.

Career Highlights Sophia Laforteza made her debut as the leader of the global girl group Katseye, formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy. She was the first Filipino artist to sign with a Hybe label, and the group has since released popular tracks. She consistently earned high ranks in fan voting during Dream Academy, leading to her being announced as the first member. Katseye’s single “Gnarly” entered the Billboard Hot 100, and “Gabriela” charted on the Billboard Global 200.