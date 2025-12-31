Sophia Laforteza: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sophia Laforteza
December 31, 2002
New York City, US
23 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Sophia Laforteza?
Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza is a Filipino and American singer, recognized for her powerful vocals and vibrant stage presence. Her work often showcases pride in her Filipino roots.
Her breakout moment came through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy, where she was announced as the first member and leader of the global girl group Katseye. This secured her spot as the first Filipino artist under a Hybe label.
|Full Name
|Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza
|Gender
|Female
|Nationality
|Filipino, American
|Ethnicity
|Filipina
|Education
|Multiple Intelligence International School
|Father
|Godfrey Laforteza
|Mother
|Carla Guevara Laforteza
|Siblings
|Luke Gregory, Oreo
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Sophia Elizabeth Guevara Laforteza grew up in Manila, Philippines, surrounded by a family deeply rooted in the performing arts and culinary world. Her mother, Carla Guevara Laforteza, is a musical theater actress and singer.
She began singing at age three and at five, took classes in ballet, jazz, musical theater, hip hop, and tap dancing, foreshadowing her future career. She graduated with highest academic honors from Multiple Intelligence International School in Quezon City in June 2021.
Notable Relationships
No public notable relationships have been reported for Sophia Laforteza.
She has no children and has not publicly confirmed a current partner.
Career Highlights
Sophia Laforteza made her debut as the leader of the global girl group Katseye, formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy. She was the first Filipino artist to sign with a Hybe label, and the group has since released popular tracks.
She consistently earned high ranks in fan voting during Dream Academy, leading to her being announced as the first member. Katseye’s single “Gnarly” entered the Billboard Hot 100, and “Gabriela” charted on the Billboard Global 200.
Signature Quote
“I want to be somebody who will never hide the fact that I’m Filipino. I want to be loud about it.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 30, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 29, 2025
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, December 28, 2025
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0