Sydney Sweeney Hit With Fresh Blow As Her New Movie Flops At Box Office Amid American Eagle Backlash

Sydney Sweeney is getting a demonstration of how a political affiliation can affect one’s career—especially when you are rich and famous.

The recent controversy surrounding the Euphoria alum came when she was showcased as the face of American Eagle jeans, which in itself was harmless. But then the brand got cute with the wording and interchanged “jeans” with “genes.”

Highlights Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle “Genes” campaign has been widely mocked online.

Her new film Americana has struggled at the box office since release.

Critics and fans alike are linking the ad backlash to the movie’s poor performance.

The ad campaign drew negative attention and mockery from the likes of Lizzo and Doja Cat, while the right-leaning Fox News network sided with the actress.

Piers Morgan from across the pond also gave his five cents worth when he accused Beyoncé–who was just minding her own business (while looking like Marilyn Monroe in a Levi’s advert)–of “cultural appropriation.”

Americana’s ratings pale in comparison to Freakier Friday, which is expected to generate more than 15 times its gross

Image credits: americaneagle

While the hawkishness seems to have dissipated, it’s far from done with Sweeney.

Her new crime thriller, Americana, which premiered in 2023, casts her alongside Halsey, 30, and Paul Walter Hauser, 38, and hit the theater circuit on August 15 this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was screened at 1,123 theaters nationwide on the day.

Be that as it may, it ranked 16th with a projected $850,000 gross—alongside names like Freakier Friday and the “modestly budgeted” Nobody 2, which are expected to rake in $14.2 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

A review of the film suggests its bad rating has little to do with the politicized controversy

Image credits: Americana / Lionsgate Movies

As of Sunday, August 17, the movie Americana was not in IMDb’sBox Office Mojo top 22 or The Numbers, for that matter.

According to a review by Collider, which headlined “Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser Are Good, but Halsey’s Got Them Beat,” these low figures may have little to do with the American Eagle controversy.

Image credits: Americana / Lionsgate Movies

It marks down “the focus on Native American stories and characters [getting] lost in the mix,” alongside “muddled” messaging as the film’s shortfalls.

Sydney has placed her weight behind the marketing drive, but received backlash for her efforts

Image credits: Americana / Lionsgate Movies

On August 13, she posted a photo dump to Instagram and captioned it:

“A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet Penny Jo (her character in the movie).”

The slide show depicts her alongside her fellow actors, Halsey and Hauser, on set.

Not everyone was impressed, and it was here that she encountered what many believe to be the principal reason for her flick tanking.

But in the comments, fans indicated clearly that they would not be watching it

Image credits: americaneagle

The first reaction was in her favor: “I love how she p***es so many people off by just existing.”

This comment drew 113 replies as fans and critics argued. “I don’t like your jeans,” wrote one person, summarizing the opposing sentiment.

“Perfect,” echoed another, “won’t be watching it,” and “Whoops forgot I was still following you,” wrote a person, suggesting they were done with Sweeney’s Instagram handle.

Bored Panda previously reported that Lizo and Doja Cat mimicked Sweeney’s American Eagle collaboration.

Sweeney, it appears, cannot be fazed, and she posted photos of herself partying in the jeans

Image credits: americaneagle

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Doja Cat said in an accent akin to a yodel on July 29.

“My jeans are blue.”

Lizzo followed with her take on the campaign, which entailed a picture of her in denims and the caption “My jeans are black…”

Despite the swirling furore, a photo of Sweeney hitting the lights for a session of karaoke wearing jeans suggests she cannot be fazed.

Some think her amassed fortune has something to do with her indifference

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

The photo captioned “Duval Diaries” was posted on Friday, August 15 and drew supportive comments like:

“Nothing more beautiful than an authentic smile from someone actually having real fun with real friends.”

But even then, the controversy could not be left to rest.

In response to critic, one person wrote:

“Lol the irony! She doesn’t care?? She has over 25 million followers and is worth over $40 million. You are nothing to her. Hope this helps!”

Some people think the ad made Sweeney famous

Image credits: cowboylikelaby

Image credits: WetKissesB

Image credits: KianaJo90447208

Image credits: Missmamas142852

Image credits: JClarkson09

Image credits: CR_HIATT

Image credits: Swishmeta

Image credits: rcris015

Image credits: Horrpe

Image credits: car_oline2001

Image credits: bbklive_

Image credits: bmx_ai_13

Image credits: Horrpe