Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Sydney Sweeney Hit With Fresh Blow As Her New Movie Flops At Box Office Amid American Eagle Backlash
Sydney Sweeney smiling with curly hair in a kitchen scene from her new movie amid box office flop and American Eagle backlash.
Celebrities

Sydney Sweeney Hit With Fresh Blow As Her New Movie Flops At Box Office Amid American Eagle Backlash

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney is getting a demonstration of how a political affiliation can affect one’s career—especially when you are rich and famous.

The recent controversy surrounding the Euphoria alum came when she was showcased as the face of American Eagle jeans, which in itself was harmless. But then the brand got cute with the wording and interchanged “jeans” with “genes.” 

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle “Genes” campaign has been widely mocked online.
  • Her new film Americana has struggled at the box office since release.
  • Critics and fans alike are linking the ad backlash to the movie’s poor performance.

The ad campaign drew negative attention and mockery from the likes of Lizzo and Doja Cat, while the right-leaning Fox News network sided with the actress.

Piers Morgan from across the pond also gave his five cents worth when he accused Beyoncé–who was just minding her own business (while looking like Marilyn Monroe in a Levi’s advert)–of “cultural appropriation.”

RELATED:

    Americana’s ratings pale in comparison to Freakier Friday, which is expected to generate more than 15 times its gross

    Sydney Sweeney posing in denim jacket and jeans, highlighting style amid movie flop and American Eagle backlash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: americaneagle

    While the hawkishness seems to have dissipated, it’s far from done with Sweeney.

    Her new crime thriller, Americana, which premiered in 2023, casts her alongside Halsey, 30, and Paul Walter Hauser, 38, and hit the theater circuit on August 15 this year.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was screened at 1,123 theaters nationwide on the day.

    Be that as it may, it ranked 16th with a projected $850,000 gross—alongside names like Freakier Friday and the “modestly budgeted” Nobody 2, which are expected to rake in $14.2 million and $9.3 million, respectively.

    A review of the film suggests its bad rating has little to do with the politicized controversy

    Sydney Sweeney in a pink coat outdoors with her name in red text, relating to movie flop and American Eagle backlash.

    Image credits: Americana / Lionsgate Movies

    As of Sunday, August 17, the movie Americana was not in IMDb’sBox Office Mojo top 22 or The Numbers, for that matter.

    According to a review by Collider, which headlined “Sydney Sweeney and Paul Walter Hauser Are Good, but Halsey’s Got Them Beat,” these low figures may have little to do with the American Eagle controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sydney Sweeney smiling in a scene, highlighting her new movie flopping amid American Eagle backlash news.

    Image credits: Americana / Lionsgate Movies

    It marks down “the focus on Native American stories and characters [getting] lost in the mix,” alongside “muddled” messaging as the film’s shortfalls.

    Sydney has placed her weight behind the marketing drive, but received backlash for her efforts

    Woman in plaid shirt and red bandana looking aside in rustic diner scene for Sydney Sweeney new movie flop amid backlash.

    Image credits: Americana / Lionsgate Movies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On August 13, she posted a photo dump to Instagram and captioned it:

    “A few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet Penny Jo (her character in the movie).”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The slide show depicts her alongside her fellow actors, Halsey and Hauser, on set.

    Not everyone was impressed, and it was here that she encountered what many believe to be the principal reason for her flick tanking.

    But in the comments, fans indicated clearly that they would not be watching it

    Sydney Sweeney posing with long hair in a denim jacket, reflecting on movie flop and American Eagle backlash news.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    The first reaction was in her favor: “I love how she p***es so many people off by just existing.”  

    This comment drew 113 replies as fans and critics argued. “I don’t like your jeans,” wrote one person, summarizing the opposing sentiment.

    “Perfect,” echoed another, “won’t be watching it,” and “Whoops forgot I was still following you,” wrote a person, suggesting they were done with Sweeney’s Instagram handle.

    Bored Panda previously reported that Lizo and Doja Cat mimicked Sweeney’s American Eagle collaboration.

    Sweeney, it appears, cannot be fazed, and she posted photos of herself partying in the jeans

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in denim outfit standing with a broom in front of a large Australian Eagle jeans advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney.

    Image credits: americaneagle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Doja Cat said in an accent akin to a yodel on July 29.

    “My jeans are blue.” 

    Lizzo followed with her take on the campaign, which entailed a picture of her in denims and the caption “My jeans are black…”

    Despite the swirling furore, a photo of Sweeney hitting the lights for a session of karaoke wearing jeans suggests she cannot be fazed.

    Some think her amassed fortune has something to do with her indifference

    Sydney Sweeney enjoying ice cream inside a store, highlighting downturn amid movie flop and American Eagle backlash.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The photo captioned “Duval Diaries” was posted on Friday, August 15 and drew supportive comments like:

    “Nothing more beautiful than an authentic smile from someone actually having real fun with real friends.”

    But even then, the controversy could not be left to rest.

    In response to critic, one person wrote:

    “Lol the irony! She doesn’t care?? She has over 25 million followers and is worth over $40 million. You are nothing to her. Hope this helps!”

    Some people think the ad made Sweeney famous

    Social media reply praising Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle backlash and new movie box office flop.

    Image credits: cowboylikelaby

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Sydney Sweeney, mentioning her new movie flop amid American Eagle backlash.

    Image credits: WetKissesB

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on a social media platform reacting to Sydney Sweeney hit with fresh blow as her new movie flops at box office.

    Image credits: KianaJo90447208

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing user commenting on new movie flop amid Sydney Sweeney backlash linked to American Eagle controversy.

    Image credits: Missmamas142852

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Sydney Sweeney's new movie flopping at the box office amid American Eagle backlash.

    Image credits: JClarkson09

    Tweet by writer CR Hiatt discussing Sydney Sweeney’s rising fame despite American Eagle backlash and movie box office flop.

    Image credits: CR_HIATT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user Swish praising Sydney Sweeney amid backlash and box office flop of her new movie.

    Image credits: Swishmeta

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing controversy over jeans choice linked to Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle backlash and movie flop at box office.

    Image credits: rcris015

    Tweet showing social media user commenting on Sydney Sweeney amid her new movie flopping and American Eagle backlash.

    Image credits: Horrpe

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney's jeans amid backlash and her new movie flopping at the box office.

    Image credits: car_oline2001

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney amid backlash and box office flop of her new movie.

    Image credits: bbklive_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for her confident style amid American Eagle backlash and movie box office flop.

    Image credits: bmx_ai_13

    User tweet replying to Fox News and Sydney Sweeney saying she gotta stay relevant amid movie flop and American Eagle backlash.

    Image credits: Horrpe

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT