Talking Parrot Helps Bust Major Gang Operation As Footage Of Its Illicit Training Goes Viral
Yellow talking parrot interacting with cash and gang-related items during illicit training captured on video.
Talking Parrot Helps Bust Major Gang Operation As Footage Of Its Illicit Training Goes Viral

A bright yellow parrot by the name of Mango has been implicated in the take-down of a 15-member gang of narcotics dealers in the United Kingdom’s Lancashire.

The operation was being run by an incarcerated kingpin named Adam Garnett who was discovered in possession of cellphones and routers in his cell which he used to communicate with henchmen on the outside.

  • A parrot named Mango repeated street terms linked to a UK Criminal ring, helping police investigations.
  • The bird was filmed saying “two for 25” while playing with money.
  • Fifteen members of the gang were sentenced to over 103 years in prison.

After following a trail of evidence, investigators uncovered footage of self-professed criminality, documentation of large amounts of contraband—and a video depicting one of the accused teaching their feathered accomplice street lingo.

    Following a cell search, police raided the homes of three criminal lieutenants

    Yellow talking parrot perched on green cushion with head tilted, involved in busting major gang operation viral footage.

    Image credits: Lancashire Police

    A public statement by the Lancashire Constabulary notes that it came upon what it deemed “illegal activities” when “Adam Garnett, who was already a serving prisoner, had a number of mobile phones and Wi-Fi routers discovered in a cell search.”

    “Following enquiries after this find, Garnett’s second-in-command people were identified as Dalbir Sandhu, Shannon Hilton and Jason Gerrand.”

    The police then searched the three’s homes, and there they uncovered “large quantities of dr*gs, cash, and phones, all linking the gang to one another.

    Mugshots of two suspects linked to a gang operation exposed through talking parrot illicit training footage.

    Image credits: Lancashire Police

    “Cash, her*in, cr*ck co***ne, k***mine and can**bis, plus mobile phones were seized. These were forensically matched to the defendants,” the statement elaborated.

    As a result, sentences amounting to 103 years were handed down

    A phone belonging to Hilton, who was noted to be Garnett’s girlfriend, produced evidence of video calls between the two while additional footage depicted “kilo blocks of co***ne, with music including the lyric ‘co***ne’ over the top.”

    Yellow talking parrot near cash and black cap in a room, linked to footage of illicit training and gang operation bust.

    Image credits: Lancashire Police

    It was among these videos that officials spotted Mango being schooled in the terminology used for their illicit street-level operations.

    The constabulary report described what it saw as “footage of her teaching her pet parrot to say ‘two for 25’ in front of a child, and of the parrot playing with money which was gained through their illegal activities.”

    The notice went on to say that “14 people who worked for [Garnett] have today been jailed for a total of more than 103 years, following an investigation into the supply of class A dr*gs in Blackpool.”

    Readers are wondering whether Mango entered a plea deal

    Law enforcement wearing gloves inspecting a green bag containing suspicious items during a talking parrot gang bust operation.

    Image credits: Lancashire Police

    The news has the internet’s imagination working overtime. One netizen envisioned an alternative reality and wrote:

    “It would have been funnier if the parrot was saying ‘Gimme and eighth, gimme and eighth’ and the dr*g dealer’s lawyer gets them off because they claim they bought the parrot from a pirate and the parrot was actually saying ‘pieces of eight, pieces of eight’.”

    15 people jailed for more than 103 years for supplying class A drugs in Blackpool

    What’s the most talented thing your pet can do? Sit? Give paw? How about speak?

    One drug dealer’s parrot learned to say ‘two for 25’ – a phrase picked up as part of common language used by the organised crime gang run by her boyfriend. Not a phrase you want your parrot squawking when the police come knocking!

    Last week, they, and thirteen others were jailed for more than 103 years.

    As Mango the parrot played with illegally gained money, the gang members rapped about their drug dealing, boasting of their criminal exploits.

    The leader of the gang, Adam Garnett was already serving a 15-year prison sentence when a number of phones and wifi routers were found in his cell.

    Following enquiries after this find, Garnett’s second-in-command associates were identified as Dalbir Sandhu, Shannon Hilton and Jason Gerrand.

    Searches of their home addresses found large quantities of drugs, cash, and phones all linking the gang to one another. The gang operated between February 2023 and July 2024 in the Blackpool area.

    To read more about the investigation, and the sentences received, visit our website here 👉 https://orlo.uk/m2hkj

    Publicado por Blackpool Police em Segunda-feira, 4 de agosto de 2025

    Mugshots of individuals linked to a major gang operation busted with help from a talking parrot’s illicit training footage.

    Image credits: Lancashire Police

    “Plot twist,” fantasized another. “Having removed its rivals, the parrot is now the new dr*gs kingpin of the West Midlands.”

    One netizen saw a moral in the story and wrote: This is why cats are the superior pet. They would never grass on their (Treat) dealer.

    Parrots are known to help police solve cases

    Parrots helping the law crack cases is not a new phenomenon. In 2014, in the northern Indian city of Agra, the editor of a Hindi publication, Neelam Sharma, and her dog were found deceased.

    Yellow talking parrot on carpet near money and a black hat, linked to viral footage of illicit gang operation training.

    Image credits: Lancashire Police

    Local authorities could tell that they were victims of foul play, but had come up against a wall as far as clues were concerned.

    Then her husband, Vijay, noticed that whenever his nephew, Ashutosh, came around or his name was mentioned, his parrot, Hercule, started screaming.

    Vijay took this observation to the police, which led to Ashutosh being questioned. According to the Times of India, the nephew confessed to taking Neelam and her dog’s lives.

    The culprit counted on the dog recognizing him, but completely forgot about the parrot

    Image credits: Half_A_Pond

     A police statement elaborated:

    “We checked his call details and took him into custody. He accepted his crime and informed us that he was accompanied by an accomplice. They had entered the house with the intention of taking away cash and other valuables.”

    One netizen thinks it was an act of revenge after seeing his owner eating chicken wings

    Tweet screenshot showing user Kevin R replying with "2 for 25 though" and a clapping hands emoji.

    Image credits: KEVR66

    Screenshot of a tweet praising viral footage of a talking parrot involved in busting a major gang operation.

    Image credits: ClaphamKiddo

    Tweet from user Robin praising a talking parrot involved in busting a major gang operation with viral footage of its illicit training.

    Image credits: bucketgod2430

    Twitter user Brownrose tj with profile picture replying humorously about a talking parrot involved in a gang operation.

    Image credits: BrownroseTj

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous comment about a talking parrot helping bust a major gang operation.

    Image credits: DaveTudino

    Tweet screenshot showing a user joking about a talking parrot helping bust a gang by snitching after witnessing illicit training.

    Image credits: LuciousMuffins

    Tweet on social media commenting about a talking parrot busting a major gang operation, shown on a mobile interface.

    Image credits: fatliverjones

    Tweet from user Nicky Chaleunphone with a talking parrot reference related to busting gang operation and illicit training footage.

    Image credits: NChaleunphone

    Tweet from RichieRich2222 expressing distrust in pets in 2025, related to a talking parrot helping bust a major gang operation.

    Image credits: RichieRich_2222

    Tweet from American Crime Stories praising a talking parrot involved in busting a major gang operation with viral training footage.

    Image credits: AmericanCrime01

    Tweet screenshot showing a comment about a talking parrot involved in busting a major gang operation with viral training footage.

    Image credits: RampCapitalLLC

    Tweet from Equation Persuasion clarifying that the bird is a stool pigeon, not a talking parrot involved in gang operation bust.

    Image credits: PhDPersuasion

    Dave Malyon

    Analice Couto

