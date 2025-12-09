“This Is Odd”: Viral Video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Sparks Debate Over Media Bias and Racial Double Standards

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video featuring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney has the internet raising eyebrows and questioning the double standards that govern how stars are treated.

Many believed the two could get away with a certain type of behavior, while other stars would be scrutinised for the very same actions.

“So performative. EEEEYUCK,” one commented on their interaction.

Highlights Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are gearing up for the release of their new thriller ‘The Housemaid.’

“You've become like a sister to me,” Sydney said online, gushing with praises over her co-star.

The actresses had a viral moment online, where they were locked in a surprisingly long embrace at a public event.

The moment sparked backlash on social media as netizens called it “double standards.”

RELATED:

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney left the internet questioning the double standards that govern how stars are treated

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried painting together, highlighting viral video sparking media bias and racial double standards debate.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Sydney Sweeney recently gushed over fellow actress Amanda Seyfried, who stars alongside her in the new thriller The Housemaid, slated to release on December 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve become like a sister to me. I’m forever grateful for your friendship and can’t wait to have more adventures together,” Sydney wrote in a birthday tribute to her co-star last week.

“I’m so grateful for you. Happy happy birthday,” she added.

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried at an event, sparking viral debate over media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: housemaidmovie

The two actresses bonded during the making of their upcoming movie The Housemaid.

Recently, cameras caught the duo sharing an unexpectedly long hug, with Amanda staring straight into the Euphoria star’s eyes while they quietly exchanged words.

“Get a room why don’t ya,” one quipped, while another commented, “Why do I feel like they could totally fall in love with each other and we would love every second of it?”

Sydney and Amanda are starring alongside each other in the upcoming thriller The Housemaid

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried smiling at each other at event, sparking media bias and racial double standards debate

Image credits: Steve Eichner/Getty Images

Tweet from user Cowboy reading This is odd, related to viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried sparking debate on media bias.

Image credits: getcowboyd

ADVERTISEMENT

Many compared their interaction to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who have faced relentless scrutiny for being affectionate and physically expressive with each other in public.

Some even called out “the double standard,” claiming Amanda and Sydney’s long embrace triggered a soft reaction, while the Wicked stars face far more heated reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ariana and cynthia if they were MAGA,” one commented on the interaction

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in a candid moment amid viral video sparking debate on media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: archivesyds

Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards involving Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Image credits: xk1usive

Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards involving Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Image credits: longinvest32

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh if it was Chyntia [sic] and Ariana the comments would be radioactive,” one said, while another commented, “Amanda trying to pull a Cynthia Erivo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “There’s no black woman to masculinise or villainise therefore it’s okay.”

“The media’s racism is crazy,” another said.

“They wanna be Ariana and Cynthia SO BAD,” read one comment online

Two women embracing at an event, highlighting media bias and racial double standards debate in a viral video context.

Image credits: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards involving Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Image credits: Tylen_Astaire

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments section exploded into a debate about racial double standards, with both Amanda and Sydney being described as “just two MAGA blondes.”

“So glad a racist sympathizer didn’t get the role of Glinda,” read one comment.

Another said, “I’m scared of the maga skin they’ve been using lately.”

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried seated closely during a viral video sparking debate on media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: sydneysweeney

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet about Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: evolcalah

Tweet discussing viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, sparking debate on media bias and racial double standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ElixExotic

In light of their film’s release, Amanda and Sydney spoke about their experience working together on The Housemaid, adapted from Freida McFadden’s best-seller.

The film sees Sydney starring as Millie, a newly hired live-in maid working for a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar).

Millie quickly learns that the couple’s life isn’t as perfect and polished as it seems on the outside.

The Mean Girls star said it’s “easy” to support Sydney and often gives her “unsolicited advice”

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried smiling and posing together in a candid moment sparking media bias and racial double standards debate

Image credits: sydney sweeney

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing media bias and racial double standards sparked by viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried debate.

Image credits: blxndedtiti

Amanda said she grew to “care about” her 28-year-old co-star as they quickly bonded on the set.

“We related over people experiences,” the 40-year-old actress told People this month.

“It’s easy to support you. I also probably give way too much unsolicited advice, ‘This is what I would do,’” she said, to which Sydney replied, “No, but I appreciate it.”

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried at event, sparking viral debate over media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: Steve Eichner/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Sydney pulled out a Polaroid photo of them hidden inside her phone cover.

“This is how much you have changed my life this year, and I love you,” the White Lotus star told Amanda. “This is from set. I put it in my phone and I haven’t taken it out.”

“Oh, I love that. That makes me so happy,” Amanda said. “That’s very nice.”

The Mamma Mia! star revealed that Sydney brought her cupcakes and candles for her birthday earlier this month, along with an “insane gift.”

“I haven’t opened [it] yet because I’m scared to because I’m going to cry,” she added.

“I hope you like it,” Sydney said.

“Thanks. No, you’re thoughtful as hell, and it’s been such a dream to do this with you,” Amanda went on to say. “So I feel appreciated, and I hope you do too.”

“Can she get her hands off her? Why is she being so possessive? This is NOT normal, there’s something really dark about this…” one commented on their viral moment together

Tweet discussing viral video featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, sparking media bias and racial double standards debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: IicarusIcaro

Tweet discussing possessive behavior, sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards involving Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Image credits: headsplits

Tweet discussing media bias and racial double standards in viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried debate.

Image credits: ditwtx

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried sparking media bias debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: luvmoonv

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Jones Beach Bunny discussing media bias and racial double standards in viral Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried video debate.

Image credits: JonesBeachBunny

Tweet discussing viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: Gustavo222005

Screenshot of a viral tweet about Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried highlighting media bias and racial double standards debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tallnbitter

Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in a media bias and racial double standards debate.

Image credits: rinnierin22

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney and media bias in viral video sparking racial double standards debate.

Image credits: edwardmartin88

Tweet discussing media bias and racial double standards in viral video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: xk1usive

Social media user discusses media bias and racial double standards in viral Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried video debate.

Image credits: marcusth2020

Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in media bias and racial double standards debate.

Image credits: plastiknob

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet questioning emotional reactions, sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards in viral Sydney Sweeney Amanda Seyfried video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: RustyShack81931

Tweet by Gojo Glazer replying to another user, sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards in viral Sydney Sweeney video.

Image credits: chamomile_again

Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards involving Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Image credits: HubrisMoron

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of viral video debate featuring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried highlighting media bias and racial double standards.

Image credits: explorechi60645

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Shellshock Holmes discussing viral video debate on Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, media bias, and racial double standards.

Image credits: ShockedHolmes

Tweet discussing perceptions of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried amid media bias and racial double standards debate.

Image credits: HisDudeness72

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate over media bias and racial double standards involving Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Image credits: moonlyedits