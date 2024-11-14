Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Seyfried decided the glitz and glam of Hollywood wasn’t for her, so she embraced the simplicity and quiet life of a farm on the East Coast.

The actress, 38, recently spoke about how she left Hollywood and moved to Upstate New York when she was considered a rising star.

She called it the “best decision for privacy, peace and nature.”

Highlights Amanda Seyfried left Hollywood for a farm in Upstate New York.

She described her move as the best decision for privacy and nature.

“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature,” she said.

Amanda's farm animals include her ducks, cats, goats, donkeys, chickens, and horses.

Amanda Seyfried chose to leave the glamour of Hollywood behind, opting for a peaceful farm life in Upstate New York

Share icon

Image credits: Mingey

Share icon

Image credits: Mingey

Share icon

Image credits: Mean Girls

It was nearly a decade ago when the Mean Girls star adopted the farm life in the Catskills region with only her loyal dog Finn to keep her company.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mingey

“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does,” she told Forbes earlier this month.

The Les Misérables alum shares daughter Nina, 7, and son Thomas, 4, with husband Thomas Sadoski

Share icon

Image credits: Mingey

Share icon

Image credits: Mingey

The decision was “essential for my mental health,” she added.

The Hollywood star said she “acclimates to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set” because at the end of the day, she has a “peaceful place to call home.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mingey

The Les Misérables alum shares daughter Nina, 7, and son Thomas, 4, with husband Thomas Sadoski. The animals on her farm—her ducks, cats, goats, donkeys, chickens, horses, and her dog Finn—are very much a part of the family as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature,” she said

Share icon

Image credits: Mingey

Share icon

Image credits: Mingey

“Having Finn to come home to when I was in my 20’s in Hollywood helped keep me grounded,” she told the outlet. “My pets truly keep me balanced.”

Share icon

Image credits: Mamma Mia

The Mama Mia actress also said she now considers her trips to the city as fun getaways, where meeting up with friends from the industry or dolling up for events is part of the agenda.

The animals on her farm include her ducks, cats, goats, donkeys, chickens, horses, and her dog Finn

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mingey

“The next day I’ll be home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals,” she added.

The Emmy winner will be starring in the thriller The Housemaid alongside fellow actress Sydney Sweeney. The movie is an adaptation of Frieda McFadden’s novel The Housemaid.

She also has a TV show called Long Bright River releasing next year.

“So inspiring to see Hollywood celebs embracing a more peaceful life,” a fan said

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT