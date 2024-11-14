Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”
Celebrities, News

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Amanda Seyfried decided the glitz and glam of Hollywood wasn’t for her, so she embraced the simplicity and quiet life of a farm on the East Coast.

The actress, 38, recently spoke about how she left Hollywood and moved to Upstate New York when she was considered a rising star.

She called it the “best decision for privacy, peace and nature.”

Highlights
  • Amanda Seyfried left Hollywood for a farm in Upstate New York.
  • She described her move as the best decision for privacy and nature.
  • “I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature,” she said.
  • Amanda's farm animals include her ducks, cats, goats, donkeys, chickens, and horses.

Amanda Seyfried chose to leave the glamour of Hollywood behind, opting for a peaceful farm life in Upstate New York

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Image credits: Mingey

 

Image credits: Mingey

Image credits: Mean Girls

It was nearly a decade ago when the Mean Girls star adopted the farm life in the Catskills region with only her loyal dog Finn to keep her company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mingey

“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does,” she told Forbes earlier this month.

The Les Misérables alum shares daughter Nina, 7, and son Thomas, 4, with husband Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Image credits: Mingey

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Image credits: Mingey

The decision was “essential for my mental health,” she added.

The Hollywood star said she “acclimates to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set” because at the end of the day, she has a “peaceful place to call home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mingey

The Les Misérables alum shares daughter Nina, 7, and son Thomas, 4, with husband Thomas Sadoski. The animals on her farm—her ducks, cats, goats, donkeys, chickens, horses, and her dog Finn—are very much a part of the family as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature,” she said

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Image credits: Mingey

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Image credits: Mingey

“Having Finn to come home to when I was in my 20’s in Hollywood helped keep me grounded,” she told the outlet. “My pets truly keep me balanced.”

 

Image credits: Mamma Mia

The Mama Mia actress also said she now considers her trips to the city as fun getaways, where meeting up with friends from the industry or dolling up for events is part of the agenda.

The animals on her farm include her ducks, cats, goats, donkeys, chickens, horses, and her dog Finn

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mingey

“The next day I’ll be home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals,” she added.

The Emmy winner will be starring in the thriller The Housemaid alongside fellow actress Sydney Sweeney. The movie is an adaptation of Frieda McFadden’s novel The Housemaid.

She also has a TV show called Long Bright River releasing next year.

“So inspiring to see Hollywood celebs embracing a more peaceful life,” a fan said

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why Leaving Hollywood Was The “Best Decision”

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

19

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Leila Virgino

Leila Virgino

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Leila Virgino

Leila Virgino

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about Celebrities
Homepage
Trending
Celebrities
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda