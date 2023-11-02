The ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion Is Here, And Fans Can’t Help But Meme About Rachel McAdams’ Absence

ADVERTISEMENT

Few movies have as many recognizable catchphrases and references as Mean Girls. This is why, when members of the beloved 2004 teen film were photographed together at the beginning of October, fans couldn’t help but speculate about an upcoming reunion.

Their wishes finally came true in the form of a two-minute-long Black Friday advert for Walmart released yesterday that shows what the popular characters are up to in 2023.

The opening scene begins with a voice-over narration from the film’s protagonist, Cady Heron, portrayed by Lindsay Lohan. “At North Shore, some things never change,” she says about her former high school, where she once infiltrated the Plastics group.

Now, another group of stylish Mean Girls has taken over the institution, and they still religiously wear pink outfits on the third day of the week. “On Wednesdays, we still wear pink, but now, we shop Walmart Black Friday deals.”

“At North Shore, some thing never change,” Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) narrates in the commercial’s opening scene

Then, we see Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) arrive in her convertible car to pick up her cool daughter. “Get in, loser, we’re going shopping!” she says, replicating her famous line from the 2000s movie. Now, she has become a “cool mom,” and is pleased to help her daughter and her friends record viral TikTok videos.

And, nearly two decades after the movie was released, her attempt at turning ‘fetch’ into a popular catchphrase isn’t happening.

We learn that Gretchen has become a “cool mom” and enjoys picking up her daughter and her friends to go shopping

We later learn that Karen (Amanda Seyfried) is still broadcasting the weather, informing viewers that “there’s a 30% chance that it’s already Wednesday,” and that Cady has used her experience for her position as the school’s guidance counselor.

The Mathletes champion and wanna-be rapper Kevin G (Rajiv Surendra) pops up to repeat one of his most iconic lines, “Don’t let the haters stop you from doing your thang,” this time sitting beside his son, Kevin Jr.

Karen is still working as a weather reporter, informing viewers that there’s a “30% chance that it’s already Wednesday”

Of course, the annual winter talent show is still happening, with Gretchen’s daughter and her chic friends dressing up in sexy Santa Claus outfits and taking the stage for their Jingle Bell Rock performance. The individual behind the projector? Cady’s best pal, Damian Leigh (Daniel Franzese).

We also discover that the gang is still close, and that Missy Elliott has somehow taken the place of the school’s coach. The hitmaker recreated the gym scene with the massive chalkboard, saying, “If you have Walmart Plus, you will get three-hour early access to Black Friday deals.”

As for Cady, her experience has allowed her to work as the school’s guidance counselor

Unfortunately, enthusiasts of the teen film will notice a remarkable absence, that of the ultimate Mean Girl, Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

The About Time actress’ absence wasn’t due to a feud with her former castmates. As it turns out, McAdams simply “didn’t want to do it,” a source close to the star told Page Six.

“They were all offered it. But the three of them loved being together for their reunion,” the insider added, referring to Lohan and Chabert’s choice to partake in the ad. “They had a great time talking about being moms, and it was definitely a loss not having Rachel there.”

To Gretchen’s dismay, “fetch” is still not happening

While she was not present in the commercial, the Notebook actress had previously expressed her wish to reprise her role in the Mean Girls musical film adaptation, set to premiere in January 2024. However, she acknowledged that there might not be “a way” to add her to the project.

During a past interview with the New York Times, McAdams reflected on the famous character, jokingly saying, ‘Does Regina George haunt me every day? She does have that quality.’

The ad features the special appearance of Missy Elliott as the school’s coach

Nostalgic souls will get treated to a new reunion video when the retailer’s Black Friday discounts launch online Nov. 8. Additionally, extra videos of the cast will drop every subsequent Wednesday in November and on Cyber Monday.

Last November, another mini-reunion took place when Amanda Seyfried spoke with Lindsay Lohan for Interview magazine.

The only main character missing from the reunion is the ultimate Mean Girl, Regina George (Rachel McAdams)

Lindsay admitted that, though she enjoyed shooting the movie, she never imagined that it would become a cultural phenomenon. “I had a feeling, just because you don’t always have that much fun making movies and I knew it was going to show through,” the actress said. “But I never realized what it would be, still today.”

Of course, the annual winter show is still happening, with Gretchen’s daughter and her friends dancing to Jingle Bell Rock

“Ten years ago I used to be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I was Karen in Mean Girls, for f***’s sake,’” Amanda said. “Now I’m like, ‘I was Karen in Mean Girls!’ I’m very proud of it.”

You can watch the nostalgic commercial below

She also fantasized about the famous cast reprising their characters on a New York City stage. “I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway.”

Naturally, people began making memes about Rachel McAdam’s absence

